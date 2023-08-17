The Unfortunate Balance

This story – concerning the justifiable resentment of working class residents in a highly-popular and extraordinarily beautiful place where the main industry is tourism – brought to my mind again a peculiar kind of divide. That would be the tension between those with long roots in the area, and those (usually wealthier) newcomers who come to take full advantage of gorgeous scenery, lovely weather, quaint architecture, fascinating culture, interesting history … or just plain old small-town country quiet. And eventually, the regular folks, the working class or even just middle-class homeowners find themselves unable to live in that place, at a price they can afford. The houses that their grandparents built, the gardens and fields that their parents and grandparents wrested a living from, the businesses that used to line main street, the parks and open fields that they played, or hunted, skied and hiked in, the beaches that they surfed are all taken over by newcomers, usually considerably wealthier.
Grand new construction projects swamp the humble and ordinary dwellings and businesses – or else they are gentrified all to heck and gone. It’s happened to certain small towns in the Texas Hill Country just over the years that I have lived in San Antonio, so I can sympathize and understand the resentment of Hawaiians over the perceived ruination of their islands. The post linked earlier today in Instapundit touched on this – what happens when people can no longer afford to live in a place with a reasonable degree of comfort and security?
It’s so much worse when tourism is the one and only driver of an economy, especially when the wealthy swoop in and essentially take over – as it seems many well-to-do and famous have done in Hawaii. It’s been happening all across the US (also in scene parts of the British Isles, where so many scenic villages have devolved into colonies of infrequently used holiday homes). It wasn’t long ago that I read about how people employed in such playgrounds of the wealthy in the intermountain west (Jackson Hole, Telluride, Boulder) were having to move far from the town where they worked in order to afford a place to live. And these were comfortably employed workers like teachers, police officers, and those in skilled trades. Even here in San Antonio, which does have a draw for tourists, people who work in downtown can’t afford to live there, as my daughter has discovered as a working real estate agent.
But the wildfire on Maui which destroyed Lahaina town and most likely killed hundreds … that added a whole new aspect to the tension between the wealthy residents of a place, and the regular working class. There have already been comments on various stories regarding this disaster – suggesting that the destruction of Lahaina was a deliberate property grab. Kill off the local small-property owners (as well as their kin), goes the usual suggestion … now that their homes and businesses are burned down to the ground, pick up the land for a pittance, rebuild something more elegant, more in tune with the tastes of the rich and grasping.
One has to wonder, looking at the various news reports; no brush trucks among the fire engines, so as to readily go off-road and fight brush fires; recommendations made to ameliorate the threat of runaway brush fires ignored for years, no alarms sent, everyone trying to get out of town too late, on a single road, a request for additional water drawn from a public source refused by a bureaucrat an island away, until too late, no public alarm sounded – or confusing and contradictory … One has to wonder, reading the various stories, and seeing the rows of burned cars along the main roads in Lahaina town, where does crashing political and bureaucratic incompetence cross over into mass murder, mass murder by incompetence and dereliction of duty? Discuss as you will, and while we still can.
7 thoughts on “The Unfortunate Balance”
“… where does crashing political and bureaucratic incompetence cross over into mass murder, mass murder by incompetence and dereliction of duty?”
Well, the people of Hawaii regularly turned out to vote for their Ruling Democrats — so where did the incompetence start? We the People are getting what we collectively choose to vote for, good & hard. Can we eventually learn that keeping on virtue signaling voting for the same little clique that despises us can have fatal consequences? Maui may be the canary in the coal mine.
*Disobeying* a bureaucrat apparently wasn’t conceivable, even in a matter of life or death, which is a sad sign.
I noticed the lack of brush trucks, too. Did they have Cats? Cats can cut fire breaks like nobodies business.
Human incompetence is an astonishing thing. Awe inspiring if you can remain detached from the horrible costs. It even makes Evil Plots implausible. Or do you think the generational failure of our education system and the progressive (and Progressive) strangulation of our society by regulation somehow exempts Henchmen? See also Henchwymen, and many other variants.
The failures are probably unforgivable, but they’re understandable. “We’ve never needed X before, so we probably won’t need it next year, but we know we’ll get kudos for doing Y.” And so we drift along without forethought.
Unfortunately the opposite attitude is also entrenched–“The weather might change, so turn society upside-down.”
Disaster planning takes work.
The failure on so many levels is absolutely mind-boggling to me. It does look as if some people, local residents were eyeballing the progress of the fire, and took their own initiative in getting the hell out, or taking precautions like wetting down their roofs and plantings – but not so many.
I think it’s going to turn out that hundreds of locals died in their homes, or cars, with no warning, or confusing warnings. And the authorities on Maui and Hawaii can’t even find a Republican to blame it all on, like Blanco and whatziz-fern in New Orleans did with the Katrina disaster. So, I think they are going to try and hide the casualty-count as much as possible.
So we have a new group of people, of superior means, moving into an area and if not fully driving out the indigenous population then supplanting the local social system with an enlightened one more to their tastes. I dunno, but it sounds very imperialistic, even colonial to me.
Of course the people who are responsible for this phenomena will not only vehemently deny this is was they are doing, but are the ones most likely (politically) to come up with things like stolen land acknowledgments and indigenous people celebrations. The difference is that these people have never met the indigenous folks they celebrate (being buried in the idyllic past) while they despise as deplorable the ones they have. It’s not they would particularly like the 19th Century Lakota Sioux if theyactually met them, but being that they (the Sioux of that era) are safely dead in the past they can be dug out from their graves and like puppets be made to do what fits the political narrative while the indigenous deplorables are very much here in the present and in the way.
I think the phenomena goes beyond some tourist spots or places where you can get a private jet in. We have seen mass migrations over the past 30 years from California and the Middle Atlantic to the Mountain Time Zone and the Carolinas to completely transform those local social systems. The Carolina are rapidly transforming from the South to the Mid-Atlantic as are cities such as Atlanta and Nashville. I saw the effects of the first wave of California migrations in the 1990s after the LA riots where towns in northern Arizona were transformed so that as you have observed the locals who worked there could no long reside. Socially and politically Colorado has changed because of these blue state locusts and Arizona is in the process of doing the same.
Note we like to laugh about the exodus from the blue states to the red but I would imagine (I’m looking for survey data to back this up) is what we are getting are not so much true conservative refugees but rather those who are just less liberal than the state they left. As I have said many times Arizona doesn’t just have a southern border problem but a western one as well.
I am a bit agnostic about these migrations as they are, historically speaking, not just the way of the world but the way of America. Is there an European or Asian equivalent to U-Haul? What I don’t care for is the hypocrisy, being lectured to by people about colonial imperialistic supremacy (or whatever) and then proceed to practice exactly that when it benefits them and affects people they despise. We play the part of the unenlightened savages who must be dispossessed and indoctrinated and they the part of our imperial betters.
Given I’m from Arizona and that we have been fighting being pulled into California’s orbit since well, forever and sometimes literally fighting (https://www.earthmagazine.org/article/november-10-1934-arizona-declares-war-against-california-parker-dam), Insty’s idea of a Welcome Wagon for migrants appeals to me. My statement to them is that if you don’t like open carry, big pickups, and want to indoctrinate school kids with LGBT+ why did you move here in the first place?