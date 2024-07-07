What Happened to Serious Economic Policy Debates?

Economic policy determines whether economies, and hence citizen real income grows nationally and how that income is distributed. The invisible hand of a market economy guides investment to its most profitable, hence most productive uses. Not so for the heavy hand of the state. The Soviet Union saved and invested five to six times as much as the US, but productivity lagged and the economy eventually collapsed. Taxpayers have some control over “public” investment performance at, e.g., the small private level (condo, coop) but voter influence declines as the distance and size of the governing body increases. Making national investment policy even more difficult is the fact that even highly productive public investment may not pay off until well into the future. While rational economic policy would devolve decision-making and funding to the lowest possible level, the federal government’s lack of a hard budget constraint allows it to fund without accountability. The Constitution’s enumerated powers has proven an insufficient constraint on this perverse political incentive.

Trump takes undue credit for the good performance during his term, for which the main stream media (MSM) accuse him of lying. Biden does the same, for which the MSM cheers. Independent voters favor Trump over Biden by 45% to 34% on the management of the economy. Numerous Democratic commentators have speculated that voter mistrust of Biden reflects FOX fake news popping up on TV sets uninvited to brainwash unsuspecting viewers.

Economic policy advisors historically cringed at election campaign presidential bragging. Not so anymore. Former Fed Vice Chair and Princeton economist Alan Blinder contributes regularly to the WSJ, providing Democratic Party spin. Judging by the letters, WSJ readers are unconvinced. Other economists accuse Trump of lying. In his discussion of the recent Presidential debate, Jason Furman alleges : “Donald Trump made many false remarks.” Joseph Stiglitz alleges : “In the firehose of outright lies that Trump spewed throughout the debate, the most dangerous falsehoods concerned his and Biden’s respective economic-policy records”

Since both argue that Trump lied about the benefits to existing citizens of Biden’s open borders policy, let’s consider their evidence. While Furman agrees that all net employment gains during the Biden Administration did go to illegal aliens (Furman calls them foreign-born) he credits only a “grain of truth” because “Immigration Is Behind the Strong U.S. Economy” (WSJ, Monday, July 1).

It’s Furman’s assertion that contains only a grain of truth: Real GDP grew by 2.5% last year (not 3% as Furman reports) and the output of illegal immigrants counts towards the total value of goods and services. But existing voters didn’t share in the one-off rise in real GDP.

Will it benefit them over time? Furman first argues that no output was lost because no citizens were displaced from the labor force (the flip side of asserting that free trade with low wage countries has no effect on US employment). This seems unlikely. Second, he conflates the current wave of illegal immigration with carefully structured legal immigration in the past, e.g., his faculty colleague, to support his implicit assumption that the value of immigrants’ production exceeds that of their consumption, hence that the tax revenues generated exceed the costs of public service. While the work ethic of the current wave of illegal immigrants is laudable, less than half have jobs and most had subsistence jobs in their country of origin. It will likely take several generations before their earnings and tax payments come close to covering the public costs of food, shelter, health care, schooling, policing and other social services. Similarly, while the Social Security System taxes of those who register will marginally contribute to current baby boomer benefits, their participation in the System will deepen its permanent (actuarial) deficit due to Social Security’s progressive benefit structure. The current wave could be self-sustaining in a very long run, but these chronic unsustainable deficits for the foreseeable future adding to the record US debt weaken the US economy, moving the day of reckoning forward.

The “root cause” of illegal immigration as reported by the Vice President’s Task Force mostly fall into the main category of “bad (generally leftist) governance” in their country of origin that inhibits individual productivity and improved living standards, recently exacerbated by current anti-growth environmentalism that drives the poorest off the land. Unfortunately. leftist governments in Latin American democracies have generally increased their hold on power in the wake of chronic policy failure. The victims deserve our empathy, but with the population of Latin America approximately double that of the US, open borders isn’t a feasible solution.

Stiglitz defends his accusation of Trump lying by touting Biden’s unprecedented spending plans:

Biden’s actions increased the ten year deficit by almost $12 trillion dollars. Stiglitz asserts these expenditures are all both desirable and non-inflationary. Other analysts have pointed out that they are generally lacking in controls and have thus far mostly benefited cronies. Touted as a defense against a growing Chinese threat, emulating Chinese directed investment methods is not much of a defense when China has more that four times the population and more than four times the per-capita savings of the United States.

Oppose open borders and you are labeled “racist.” Oppose massive deficit financed crony capitalism and you are labeled “anti-science.” Defend yourself against politically motivated charges, and you are a “threat to democracy” and the rule of law. Stiglitz’s title “There’s no Debating Who Would Be Better for the US Economy” makes sense only as a directive: those that do not accept the Party talking points are, according to “economic advisors,” liars and enemies of the state.” We should understand by now their “democracy” tolerates no dissent?

—-

Kevin Villani