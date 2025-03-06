It seems that the Oscars Awards happened last weekend. Was there any reason to watch four solid hours of entertainment industry self-congratulation, aside from seeing if any aspiring starlet would parade in a completely transparent dress without any undergarments to speak of. On the day following, just about all the stories about the Oscars on my guilty pleasure of a mainstream newspaper, the English Daily Mail, concerned the fashions – or the bad taste displayed thereof – on the red carpet. There was only a single story or two about the movies and the awards garnered. Although the National Establishment Media organs try to sound chipper and upbeat about the broadcast and streaming audience for the Oscars … general interest in the event seemed pretty restrained.
None of the movies up for consideration this year seemed to have made much of a splash in general release. No long lines at the theaters, no splashy cover stories in national magazines, no repeat customers telling their friends ‘you must go and see this movie!’, no packed theater showings for weeks and weeks and weeks. It seems as if whatever movie-going audience is left these days has a serious case of the “mehs.” As a commenter on another thread about the Oscars said, not only had they not seen a single one of the nominated movies – they hadn’t even heard of most of them. They appeared briefly on the multiplex marquee and then went to streaming video. A few weeks ago, the theater roof collapsed during a showing of the Captain America movie. Well, it was at an 8 PM showing on a weeknight, but there were only two people in the place for a first-run movie, which may be a sad reflection on how ‘meh’ that recent releases have become. One of the most savage comments that I saw was that the movie was so bad that the theater itself decided to commit suicide.
I’ve begun to wonder if the whole Hollywood movie and entertainment industry has been committing slow-motion suicide itself, over the last ten or fifteen years. The insistence on expensive blockbusters, the lack of originality, reliance on established comic books and well-established franchises, a tendency to let inexperience take the helm of such highly-visible and expensive projects, the insistence on preaching (assume Critical Drinker voice) “the message” – indeed, beating the audience over the head with “the message”, until the audience stays away in droves, fleeing to their archive of classic (and often much more entertaining) movies and series, foreign imports, or to gaming … repeated sexual-abuse and harassment scandals, the fact that many of the creative (or at least, well-established) Hollywood personalities are really awful, horrible, abusive people. That so many of them came out for Harris/Walz was just the sour cherry on top of the whole rancid package.
So – how much longer can the downward spiral last, while mainstream audiences flee? Will there be more independent productions, or will a kind of renewal take place? Place your bets … and have you seen anything good on screen lately?
5 thoughts on “A Serious Case of the “Mehs””
There aren’t any good bad movies anymore. Or rather, there aren’t any movies made where the obvious marketing plan is a cynical “We know what you people like.”
Think of “Just One of the Guys,” where Joyce Hyser masquerades as a teenage boy and plays on the football team. Or “Hardbodies,” essentially a beach flick with horny dudes pursuing girls in bikinis. Or “Red Dawn.” Russians and Cubans beaten back by high school kids. Or the ultimate, “Roadhouse,” about bouncers, bar fights, and hot chicks.
Also, I go see my mother for Sunday dinner. Last week we watched an old one with Bette Davis and Spencer Tracy. He leaves prison on a furlough, goes to see his sick girlfriend, the mob shows up, she shoots the button man, but Tracy catches the frame and goes on the run, before returning to prison to face the music. Thirty minutes into this movie with two titans of the screen, I turn to my mother and say, “This is terrible.” “Yes, let’s watch the Timberwolves,” she said.
But still, the writing in that movie, while poor, was somewhat real and organic. The characters were archetypes, you knew there was a plot that was going to get paid off. It just didn’t come together, even knowing Tracy and Davis were two of the greats. Also, the older movies are now artifacts of an America that we recognize, but one we know is gone and we’re living in a better one. Same thing with the earlier ones I mentioned. Forgettable, but with certain attractions and payoffs. Worth a four dollar ticket and two hours of your time.
I think what I’m dancing around saying is that as American society has atomized, as there’s no real mass culture anymore, all movies are niche movies. There could be niche movies before, because they could be cheap and good at the same time, but now niche movies can make or break a studio because they cost $300 million. The last real movie that broke through to everyone was Top Gun Maverick, a sequel almost 40 years in the making. It made Americans feel like Americans, like we were one people.
Also, the other niche movies that get made these days are the indies, which seem to be made exclusively by nihilists. They’re depressing and dark, auteur projects with ugly people. Except for Angel Studios’ movies like Sound of Freedom. I think the movie-going audience, such as it is, is telling movie makers what they want to see. It’s just that movie makers resolutely refuse to make those movies.
Considering they’re all uniformly leftist, and considering the way the Democrat Party is spiralling toward irrelevance by ignoring the American people, you have to wonder if they even want to make money anymore.
Mitchell Strand…”There could be niche movies before, because they could be cheap and good at the same time, but now niche movies can make or break a studio because they cost $300 million.” Do they really have to cost $300MM, though? How much of this is paying for star-power actors and spending on promotional expenses?
Tosca Musk (Elon’s sister) is in the movie-making business with an interesting business model: take romance novels, presumably ones that already have developed a substantial readership, and turn them into movies (for streaming, not for theater distribution) Here’s her site:
https://watch.passionflix.com/
and their X feed:
https://x.com/Passionflix
I hope she’s successful, and other genres take note. You can have a war movie without CGI, and all you need for a cowboy movie is a few miles of open country.
That actually makes sense, as romance fans are particularly dedicated – and a studio making movies to stream out of the most popular romance reads would be like providing catnip to cats. I hope that other movie producers can work up the niche-movie appeal in other genres, and do so for a relative pittance, compared to expensive disasters that the big studios are wasting money and time on.
Think of “Just One of the Guys,” where Joyce Hyser masquerades as a teenage boy and plays on the football team.
I think about it all the time. ;)