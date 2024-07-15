That is the title of a book about the first US Civil War that resulted in the assassination of President Lincoln. The soldiers in the South hated those in the North and vice versa. Northern soldiers have since been credited with undeserved virtue while Southern rebels were labeled racist enemies of the state, a moniker that still survives in the present day. But neither side was fighting over the abolition of slavery.

Trump’s opponents claim he will re-institute Jim Crow oppression, put black people back in chains, end democracy and put people in Hitler’s concentration camps. The continuous character assassinations, legal persecutions, numerous impeachments, unfounded accusations and insinuation caused what has been called Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), a disease of the public mind resulting in a recent assassination attempt.

Follow the Money

The Constitution the North and South agreed upon in 1788 enshrined the economic principles of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations, fostering equality under the law, individual sovereignty and limited government. Slavery was still too contentious an issue to settle. Starting in the next century the British led a moral crusade to eliminate slavery globally. While politically virtuous, Britain could afford to pay off slave owners and generally didn’t face the the vexing question for US plantation owners of whether freed slaves could support themselves and, if not, whether this would lead to murderous riots as had happened elsewhere. Abolition was a contentious issue everywhere slavery was practiced, typically with long drawn out steps to complete. But the long simmering political dispute that came to a head in 1860 wasn’t about abolition, but money. The federal government relied almost exclusively on tariffs raised in Southern ports – most of which went to northern states – on imports financed with the fruits of slavery, cotton exports.

Since the Civil War, limited government has given way to big government. The Democratic Party has created many dependent constituencies whose continued prosperity depends upon continuing Democratic power and largess: the bureaucracy, the government at all levels, teachers, labor leaders, academic educators and administrators, trial lawyers, government contractors, social security recipients and what are still euphemistically called journalists, among many others. The current Civil War is also about money. Trump has been in both political parties, fits in neither. But ”you are fired” represents an existential threat to Party members.

For contemporary Democratic politicians, almost all trained as lawyers, money beyond what is available by taxing the rich exists in banks, especially the Federal Reserve Banks, to be distributed according to the spoils system. For Republican politicians (but not RINOs), mostly former businessmen, prosperity comes from productive work and from savings productively invested. For those businesses and workers who are not on the receiving end of the spoils system, whose taxes pay for political largess, limited government is the only solution. There is very little middle ground.

America, the Land of Opportunity

Work hard and you will survive and ultimately prosper. Work smart and you might get rich. That has always been the American way, and has worked for every immigrant group, no matter their starting point. The descendants of slaves are a partial exception. Politics, or more precisely Democratic politicians, imposed roadblocks to their progress, protecting slavery before the War, then Jim Crow for another century after. The progressive wing was founded on the “scientific” belief in Eugenics to cull the black population (later adopted by Hitler for Jews). LBJ was the second coming of FDR; Biden was the third. But unlike FDR, Johnson’s mentor, the LBJ Administration, with Republican support, extended black de jure equality.

Then the socialists in Johnson’s administration doubled down on New Deal socialism with the Great Society. Instead of accelerating, black economic progress stalled as massive transfer payments undermined traditional incentives for citizens of all races, with black families most affected given their then-current economic status. The welfare state destabilized the black family, according to Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the socialist who designed it, resulting in 70% of children growing up without fathers.

Progressive politicians got many black people hooked, and like drug dealers made them dependent on the Party. Many in the black community today have as a consequence been open vessels for the Party’s anti-capitalist Marxist ideology, including college graduates, particularly journalists.. Even black NBA players, who outnumber whites 4 to 1, who are paid tens of millions of dollars annually by white owners, much more than average white salaries, openly promote an anti-capitalist white-racism explanation for contemporary black income inequality. The Party’s tempting solution, massive slavery reparations, is radical black racism intended to incite a white racist reaction. The belief that systematic white racism is the source of income inequality is a contemporary disease of the public mind more infectious and deadly than COVID 19.

The Red, White and Blue

By the 1948 Presidential election the Progressive Party was a front for the communists, according to Truman. While Stalin’s Russia, then the Soviet Union, was America’s ally, socialism and its inherent totalitarianism was totally incompatible with the American constitutional system of limited government, setting the stage for a global ideological challenge. The US outlawed the Communist Party in the 1950s to avoid repeating the mistake of so many Latin American democracies, most notably Argentina, lured by socialist promises which inevitably led to totalitarian one-party rule.

The US Constitution, democratic institutions and the Supreme Court Justices have been the only obstacles. Under continuous Party assault. During the Obama Administration the Party removed many of the accumulated institutional constraints, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was sufficiently confident that he could sweep away the constitutional constraint on big government and one party rule by eliminating the filibuster. No one could have predicted that the multiple attempts to cover for, then forgive the tens of thousands of felonies committed by candidate Clinton’s use of a private email server would backfire, resulting in the election of Trump and three “constitutional originalist” judges.

Yet by 2020 openly lifetime socialist candidate Bernie Sanders had all but locked up the Democratic Party nomination, relinquishing it only after assurances that the substitute would implement it, which were honored. Socialism is the most common disease of the public mind.

The 2024 election

The term “liberal” historically referring to limited government principles was co-opted by big-government progressives. In the late 1990s Britain introduced the colored campaign map, with the liberals colored red to reflect their historic ties to communism and the red Russian flag. The US followed the same color code in 2000. But several years later the New York Times unilaterally switched the colors, and the media followed. This color switch may have even confused the CIA, which had historically been involved in foreign election interference to keep countries from electing socialists/communists and entering the Soviet block. Their interference in the 2020 domestic election was, as far as we know, the first domestic interference since the Kennedy assassination by a sniper and the first on the side of the left.

So the election is between a constitutional republic and an illiberal democratic autocracy. Pundits say this may be the most important ever. Probably not. Republicans haven’t previously been able to rein in crony capitalism. More distressing, Franklin’s republic is already at the beginning of the inevitable end.

Empires go bust generally as a consequence of war costs and internal rot, but no large empire spent itself into bankruptcy as fast as the US spending on itself. The Founding Fathers thought their system of checks and balances pervasive, including limiting money to gold and silver. But a hidden footnote in the documents of the new gold-backed international monetary agreement signed at Bretton Woods in 1944 allowed gold-backed currency to count as reserves. The dollar alone had that status, then the US reneged on gold convertibility a few decades later.

The CBO forecasts a national peacetime debt of $146 trillion in three decades, 172% of GDP. But their forecasts are always too rosy because they are forced to make internally inconsistent assumptions. In any event, we are well beyond fixing the problem with tweaks as creditors domestic and foreign will liquidate well before that. It will end sooner, badly. Democratic politicians will claim “nobody could have seen this coming,” then blame Republicans, capitalism, the Supreme Court and foreign conspirators.

The 4th of July fireworks celebrating the nation’s birth are over. NATO just met in the US to discuss the threats to the US and its allies, engrossed in wishful thinking. That defense of empire isn’t included in the $146 trillion debt. It is time to reflect upon the Republic’s terminal diagnosis. We are in the first stage of grief, denial.

The question is whether it ends with a bang or a whimper. The next three stages, anger, bargaining and repression could bring decades of misery before we finally enter the final stage, acceptance. Unfortunately for T.S. Elliot’s Britain, acceptance came after the worst bang in history, and still only grudgingly.

Most recognize that the inevitability of WW II, which ended the power of the British Empire – just the pomp and circumstance survives – grew out of the peace after the Great War. Going back further in time, that war was made Great with US loans to Britain and the battlefield stalemate broken (to bail out those bankers) by President Wilson’s US entry into the War, and many blame him . But the Empire’s ultimate fate may arguably have been sealed by the switch from coal (plentiful in Britain) to oil prior to the Great War. To fend off imperial competitors, Britain first had to control Mid-East oil. (Consider what happened to the Japanese island empire that was dependent on the US for 80% of its oil.)

“What if” history is fraught with speculation. But consider what might have happened had Churchill, rightly credited for standing up to Germany in 1939, not advocated for the first WW to eliminate competition to the British Empire. It is hard to conjure images worse than the reality of the first half of the 20th Century. Britain was in the position of still having the power to negotiate a better future, as does the US today.

But continued denial is the most likely course.

—-

Kevin Villani