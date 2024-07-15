Of Leadership and Courage

In the wake of the Trump assassination attempt, I’ve run across a few posts that raise some…psychopolitical and psychosocial…issues which I think are worthy of thought and discussion. I don’t have time to think through and write a proper post right now, so will just put some excerpts and links out here and see what develops–I’ll probably add some commentary later.
What if the motive is Incel-related and Trump wasn’t a target because of his politics, but because of his status and success with women
My immediate reaction was, well, aren’t personal issues and demons often a major factor in why someone gets involved with an ideology, especially an extremist ideology? But OTOH, there’s a difference between someone who acts through an ideology on behalf of his demons and someone who doesn’t even bother with much of an ideological shield, or indeed any ideological shield. We don’t know which type this character was, yet.
The irony is that in trying to assassinate Donald Trump, Crooks inadvertently provided Trump with an opportunity to display the very qualities that have already made him a cult icon. Trump’s immediate reaction—standing up and raising his fist to the crowd despite the clear and present danger—exemplified the kind of raw, physical courage that our evolutionary programming associates with effective leadership and high status.
She has followed up with a post at Quillette: Courage and Cowardice in Pennsylvania…the post and discussion are worth reading. I have posted some not-fully-baked thoughts in the comments.
Comes now Stepfanie Tyler at X:
graduated in 2012 w a degree in Women’s Studies
cried in 2016 when Trump got elected
lost touch w the dems somewhere around MeToo
discovered entrepreneurship
updated my voter registration in 2018 but didn’t tell anyone
told myself i was a ‘single-issue-voting Centrist’
the last 6-12 months i’ve believed i was going to abstain from voting in the upcoming election because the options are equally terrible
but watching Trump survive an assassination attempt and act like a total fucking savage just shifted me into some strange, patriotic gear that my fancy-feminism-white-men-bad infected brain never showed me
like, the dude took a bullet and stood up with blood dripping down his face, and rallied a fucking crowd while fist pumping, yelling “FIGHT!”
sorry, but i’m voting for that. and saying it out loud feels so freeing
And, finally, a response to Stepfanie from I/O:
“I experienced a sudden political transformation because I liked that after he got grazed by a bullet he stood up and pumped his fist” is just another way of saying “I prefer to base my politics on primal animal instinct,” which I’m pretty sure is a non-ideal way to do politics.
Your thoughts?
Or, more plausibly, what if the shooter thought his neighbor’s dog was telling him Trump was a space lizard? Seriously, WTF?
Doesn’t seem that implausible to me. Envy is a terrible thing, and it causes people to do terrible things.
Although the considerable age difference does seem to make it less likely in this case.
Something in Claire’s post at Quillette and my comment:
Claire: “our modern, civilised societies ostensibly prioritise qualities like compassion, integrity, and empathy”….
My comment: much of the ’empathy’ that is projected in order to gain power is either fake, highly-selective, or both. I”ll note the loud expressions of empathy for people in Gaza by those who have no empathy at all for murdered and raped Israelis.
And the projection of empathy can be a way to achieve brute power: note Obama’s remark ‘turns out I’m really good at killing people,” or something like that.
Also: Empathy by itself, even when well-intentioned and well-directed, is often of limited value without some of those other characteristics. Empathy for victims of the Nazis was a lot more effective when coupled with strong determination and moral/physical courage, which might come down to knife or bayonet fighting. If you were in an airline flight that was in trouble, would you prefer your flight crew and ATC to be bathing in empathy for the lives lost and family suffering that might be about to happen, or would you prefer them to be strictly task-focused?
Musk linked the Stepfanie Tyler and it has now reached 43 million views.
Well that was an interesting article by Lehmann.
Personally while I found that iconic Trump pose with his presence of mind riveting what was just as impressive was the seemingly normal way he conducted himself the next day During points of immediate danger, one’s brain can snap into a reflex mode that only after the fact with reflection becomes terrifying… literally the shakes. Everyone gets that moment of revelation, only some master it. Given that it was a miracle he survived I’m impressed with how he’s handling himself
As far as Lehmann…. I guess that’s her thumb-sucker addition to the analysis flooding the zone since Saturday. Of course no one is quite sure what why that guy decided to go out on a one-way death ride hoping to take Trump with him. Her speculation says more about her than some guy we know little about, placing some precooked narrative on another’s action. The feminization of society and a Freudian lens. I saw an interview of a former schoolmate that said he was bullied a lot.
I have been noticing over the past day or two the slow coalescing of a counter-narrative by the Left regarding the near-assassination and their role in stochastic terrorism Part of it is just what Lehmann describes, an angry, troubled loner confused and looking for a place in the world. Part of it will also center on the “AR-15” and gun control narrative as well… talk about Freudian.
The reason Lehmann strikes a nerve is that I hear a bit of this out in the social world. Part of the reason for Jordan Peterson’s fame is that he addresses young men regarding their role as the masculine within a nihilistic and feminine society, but in a way that forces those men to take responsibility for their actions and not offer excuses or play victim. That’s probably why he is despised by many of the people I meet.
Since Lehmann is offering explanations, how about we apply Occam’s Razor and even if I grant her all of her Freudian analysis given that he chose as his target the very man all the of the establishment decried as the equivalent of Hitler, he probably thought he doing not only himself but the world some good. I’ll call that a clear political motive, in fact given her faulty reasoning I will say that motive is both necessary and sufficient for explanation as to why he was on that rooftop.
Btw…
That contrast and compare between Stafanie Tyler and I/O is probably a pretty good framework to view how the next few months will play out (at least publicly), were you enthralled by what Trump did or horrified by it and how others responded to it?
Alot of politics and what we like and don’t, depends on intuition which contrary to what I/P seems to think actually is as valid as reason in low-information, complex environments. That’s why symbols and images work so well in politics.
Mike: “The feminization of society and a Freudian lens.”
Back in the bad old days when men attended to the little stuff (business & politics) and women took care of the important stuff (delivering the next generation of responsible citizens), we were told that the world would be a better place if only women had more power. Well, think about the rabid female leaders in Europe pushing the world towards wider war. Think about the debased nature of female-dominated politics & media in the US. It might be unfair to say that today’s predominance of women in politics & business has made the world a worse place — but it certainly has not made the world a better place.
In contrast to those two women who had a favorable gut reaction to Trump’s “Fight” after being shot, there is a CNN reporter who had a distinctly different reaction.CNN’s Response to Donald Trump Shooting Sparks Fury
It takes all kinds.
At the Free Press, Why America’s Zoomers are Turning MAGA:
https://www.thefp.com/p/why-americas-zoomers-are-turning
…includes various figures liked by Gen-Z guys praising Trump’s reaction as “gangster.”
Not sure an actual Gangster would have likely reacted in this way, but it’s interesting that praiseworthy courage and determination gets that moniker, and the moniker is viewed as favorable.
I’m not much concerned with what was going through the mind than is now scattered over about a half acre of Pennsylvania, let alone when or even if he’d ever been laid. The world we live in, unfortunately, is one where it needs to be assumed that there are any number of people and organizations that, given an opportunity, would have pulled that trigger.
What I want to know is if the stupid incompetence exhibited by the Secret Service was confined to just Trump or if it’s the way that Biden’s detail works as well. There is absalutly no excuse for leaving a rooftop less than 150 yards from the podium, with a direct line of sight unoccupied let alone unobserved. Every person from the bottom to the top should have been out of a job by Sunday morning.
MCS: “Every [Secret Service] person from the bottom to the top should have been out of a job by Sunday morning.”
Absolutely! Starting with the Pepsi girl, and going down at least to those fat chicks milling around the SUV — and everyone in between who made (or who went along with) bad decisions. And our always-creative prosecutors should look into how many of them could end up in jail. This is not for revenge — this is to spell out to their replacements in Letters of Fire that incompetence will not be tolerated, ever. They have one job to do — Do It Well!
But we all know this will not happen. Instead, Pepsi girl may become Kamela’s VP and all the fat chicks will get promoted.
This was an op.
The most charitable interpretation is that the Deep State arranged for incompetent security with a fond hope that some nutter would show up and solve their Trump problem for them. In that case I’d bet that security for many other Trump events was equally as bad, only no shooter bothered to turn up. Worse, perhaps this particular shooter was groomed by the Deep State with deliberate intent, only missing due to bad luck or the wind.
I sense a pattern. “Lone gunman” kills inconvenient political figure or commits a massacre, thus giving the Deep State a more pliable politician an office they might not have achieved on the own or an excuse to implement a policy that otherwise would not have been politically viable.
How many times does this have to happen before people stop accepting the oopsie theory of assassinations?
Let me recap. We had the murder of John F. Kennedy, which led to decades of questions about what actually happened. We had the killing of his brother, the killing of Martin Luther King, a near miss with Ronald Reagan, and every “five eyes” country had mass murders which led to gun-bans everywhere except the United States.
Something is quite fishy, in my view.
It is amazing the difference in reactions when an adrenal situation happens. Some just see what needs to be done and do it. Others just sit there paralyzed. We want leaders that see and react which Trump has shown us he can do.
Yes later the adrenal shakes hit and all sorts of stuff goes through your mind especially the possibly bad stuff, but the key is seeing, evaluating quickly and reacting.
“I/O” is a pretentious sack of “cultured” gibberish. Were I on X, I’d respond: “primal animal instincts” exist for a reason, they help people survive.
“primal animal instinct” doesn’t have to be ideal to be better than dusty senile Longhouse politics!
Someone at Instapundit, where this post was just linked, remembered something Charles Schumer said: “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you, so even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman [like Trump], he’s being really dumb to do this.”
Very relevant to the subject of courage. Most politicians would be like Schumer and either let that unacceptable situation go without comment, or choose to take advantage of it, rather than trying to challenge or change it. Trump has demonstrated courage that is not only physical, as important as that form of courage is.
David Foster
…includes various figures liked by Gen-Z guys praising Trump’s reaction as “gangster.”
Not sure an actual Gangster would have likely reacted in this way, but it’s interesting that praiseworthy courage and determination gets that moniker, and the moniker is viewed as favorable.
Ah, teen slang… The year I taught 9th grade math, a student described me as “ghetto.” This was in a small city, mostly Hispanic and white, and about 2% black. One class I taught consisted of 9th graders taking 11th grade math, so it was a decent high school. I found out that “ghetto” was intended as a compliment, to indicate that I was a sharp dresser. Well, I did wear a tie every day…
Doubtful. Incel violence is generally directed towards women, not men. See Elliot Rodgers.
“I experienced a sudden political transformation because I liked that after he got grazed by a bullet he stood up and pumped his fist” is just another way of saying “I prefer to base my politics on primal animal instinct,” which I’m pretty sure is a non-ideal way to do politics.
Something tells me that this I/O individual would have been an enthusiastic participant in the Wannsee Conference.
FU ahole
Mr. Weinberg nailed it at the top. Who cares about Claire Lehman’s (whoever she is) speculations on Crooks’ motives?
Thank God that Trump was spared! The dramatics were fine, but we need an honest, sober electorate who can elect him, and a sober, competent administration that can begin the hard work of restoring the Republic.
Yeah that was my first thought Saturday.
The question isn’t so much why that building was left unsecured or even the amazing coincidence of why a building that against all logic was left unsecured just happened to have had a sniper on it. Maybe it’s because I’m an ops guy, but my first question was why did the sniper feel comfortable enough in the expectation that he would be able beforehand, against all logic, to get in a firing position 150 yards from and overlooking the target and get multiple aimed shots off including 1 that missed by an inch?
That’s a lot of variables to hit with no margin for error. It would take a great deal of planning, reconnaissance, and prior knowledge up to small details such as knowing say the the existence of a ledge upon which he could balance the rifle and so didn’t need to bring a bipod or that the ledge was of a certain height so that he could get observe the target over the ledge and still remain in a prone position.
It doesn’t seem like this guy is a super-genius Day of the Jackal type that do that sort of planning. In fact given that there was no chance of this guy getting away my first thought was patsy, a dead-end when they identified his corpse and investigated.
So knowing the stakes involved if this was a conspiracy, there should be little expectation of an honest and full investigation by either the NEP (to use SGM’s term) or government agencies (see “COVID-19, Lab Leak Theory) However there are other, pro-Trump outlets that could probably pursue this relying on relatively open sources.
When was this event scheduled at this location? When did the campaign begin to consider the location? That should give a date of departure for inquiries. The guy apparently had a membership at a range. What were his range habits? When did he join? Did he often shoot an AR-15, especially from a prone position? Did his attendance change, less or more, after the date the event was scheduled (indicating he might have been training at another location?
Pull the cell phone tower info for the areas surrounding both the fairgrounds and his home. Would take a bit of finance and manpower to acquire and comb the records, but did he ever visit the town of Butler? How many times before and after the event was scheduled?
He had to have had a reasonable knowledge of the lay out of the building; not only the existence and height of the ledge but the location of a ladder to reach the roof and the roof’s layout. Simple Google-style satellite shot would provide some intel but not the depth perception needed to know that he would, say, have to stand up to clear an obstacle as he traversed the roof. To do that type of recon he would need to be physically on the roof… did the building have a security guard, CCTV that would deter him from doing so? Why would he feel confident that from that given location he could overlook the podium to get the shot?
Of course as anybody who has watched movies would know or assumed that he was being watched by a sniper team…. unless he knew he wouldn’t
There is other info that would be nice to have that probably wouldn’t get. The cell phone contents. What sort of scope he had, where and when he got it and the rifle. What specific type of ammo he was using
I feel like a version of Lemony Snicket, an unusual series of lucky coincidences. Maybe it is, but I find it troubling that everyone wants to focus on the incompetence of the Secret Service rather than analyzing it from the shooter’s perspective.
Here is apost supporting David’s comment about Gen-Z Trump supporters.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/07/15/young-voters-abandoning-democrats-n4930701
which I’m pretty sure is a non-ideal way to do politics.
Wrong.
What is the ideal way to do politics?
My tribe right or wrong must win? Nope. But common.
Abstract reason? Failed in practice. Just another form of self-deception.
Richest candidate? Non-ideal, but reasonable.
Successful general (or colonel)? Non-ideal, but reasonable.
Most bribable, corrupt, or lustful (for the office)? Joke, right?
While our societal values have evolved to emphasise qualities such as diversity and inclusion,
Evolved? We evolved to include transing children. Evolved to including Muslim rape gangs and White sexual slavery?
Claire Lehman is inhuman.
ErisGuy….note the previous paragraph:
“This brings us to a crucial point: while our modern, civilised societies OSTENSIBLY prioritise qualities like compassion, integrity, and empathy, and while we no longer reward brute force with status, our evolved psychology means that we remain sensitive to displays of male dominance, even when doing so conflicts with our professed values.”
Note the ‘ostensibly’. I don’t think there is any evidence that Claire approves of transing kids, Muslim rape, etc, quite the contrary. IMO she is one of the more thoughtful writers & publishers on the Internet, worth reading even when I don’t agree with her.