I’ve been pondering this thought: would it have made any difference to NATO lend-lease agreements with Ukraine if Obama had not scuttled the planned missile defense system to be deployed in Poland? Certainly sea-based and fixed locations couldn’t be sent over to Ukraine, but what about mobile launchers – and the missiles themselves?
3 thoughts on “Ukraine On My Mind”
The Army has just started testing SM-6 quad-packed on trucks. It would disrupt glide-bomb attacks because it has the range to hit the Russian aircraft substantially behind the line of contact. You’ll notice we aren’t giving them to Ukraine because they’re needed in the western Pacific.
The Ukraine is on my mind too. Do Our Betters really think there is no chance (absolutely zero) that eventually — if they keep pumping up their proxy war against Russia — that Russia will not respond directly against the West?
The idiots who rule over us are pushing us down the slope to global thermonuclear war. All this supposedly to support a “democracy” ruled by a now-unelected tyrant who has cancelled elections, taken over the media, jailed the opposition, shut down churches, and turned corruption up to 11. Cui bono?
How many of us voted to risk our own deaths to keep Zelensky in power?
The Trump assasination attempt looks like more fallout from Ukraine. The would-be assassin followed almost exclusively pro-Ukraine accounts, including Trent Telenko, and the interview widely available suggests everything he knew about the conflict came straight from these pro-Ukraine accounts and the MSM.