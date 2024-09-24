For the Want of a Ship…

Priorities. Three data points.
First, remember this story from last month? Navy to Sideline 17 Vessels Due to Manpower Shortages.
So this an example of why the Navy is standing on the edge of a death spiral. We don’t have enough manpower to crew the ships we have, which means we need to take ships out of service, which means we put more pressure on the existing fleet with extended deployments, which means more problems with retention and recruitment. Rinse and repeat. When you see stories like the USS Eisenhower going on a nine month deployment through July of this year, this is the sort of thing that burns out crews and the fleet in general.
Second, I saw this story today, ”US Navy Replenishment Ship Sustains Damage While Operating in Middle East.” That replenishment ship was the only oiler in the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group which is currently operating near Oman in order to deter Iran. That oiler is now out of action and is being towed back to Dubai. There are no other oilers available in the fleet and the Navy is scrambling to find commercial vessels to service the Lincoln strike group.
A military force is only as good as its logistics and no oilers means the Lincoln strike group becomes a coastal force, tethered to ports for replenishment.
Of those 17 ships the Navy wants to take out of service? Two replenishment vessels and one oiler.
Third, Jill Biden reveals $500 Million Plan That Focuses on Women’s Health at Clinton Global Initiative Oh, really? Tell me more, like what problems are going to be addressed and where’s that money coming from?
First lady Jill Biden is unveiling a new set of actions to address health inequities faced by women in the United States, plans that include spending at least $500 million annually on women’s health research.
Biden was making the announcement Monday while closing out the first day of this year’s Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York.
The additional government spending will mainly come from the Department of Defense…
So when we don’t have enough men and ships for the fleet, the Department of Defense is going to spend nearly $500 million annually on women’s health research? Not HHS or NIH?
Also, why announce this at the Clinton Global Initiative, that well-known personal slush fund for the Clinton crime family?
Did I mention the Clintons gave Joe an award?
Bet you that $500 million could have staffed those 17 ships they are taking off-line, maybe even built a new oiler.
Priorities.
For the Want of a Ship…
I see a motive for the destruction of the US military. It’s spelled CHINA. The Democrats are pretty much bought and paid for by China.
To the extent that Mike K. might be wrong, the combination of stupidity, incompetence and cupidity in the commands of all the services makes it a distinction without a difference. Any adversary planing a serious conflict could hardly dare hope for better, even made to order.
How many sailor years do you imagine the debacle of the “Little Crappy Ships” would buy with the added benefit that none of them would have had to spend time in those pieces of excrement?
They are now recapitulating that with their “new” frigates. They started well enough by buying an existing design that had been successfully deployed by a couple of NATO Navies. They, unfortunately, failed to note that those navies, long used to depending on the U.S. rarely, if ever, operated out of sight of their home port and shoreline. By the time all the “stakeholders” were done adding their piss to the pot, what is left is both much larger and massively more expensive that their “off the shelf” frigate. Not the same ship at all.
If the navy can’t stand the loss of a single oiler while operating next door to the gas station, how would they propose to support any sort of extended operation in the Western Pacific, much less some sort of conflict, further from fuel sources?
The Air Force is building a bomber that would have been perfect over Berlin in 1945 but will never fly within a thousand miles of a hostile border, stealth or no stealth. Lucky they have new engines on order for their B-52’s for when they need more than the handful they will end up with.
Never fear, they are up to date on pronouns, and well stocked with rainbow flags. Now if they could just find enough soldiers, sailors and airmen willing to serve under officers and NCO’s that can’t make up their mind which sex they are.
There is a truly dangerous part about the incompetence of everyone in the DC Swamp. (Just where are all those expensive Congresswomen and Senators when it comes to overseeing Defense Department spending?). The dangerous part is that the only piece of the US military that might still work effectively when the cards are down are those nuclear-armed missiles. It is easy to conjure up a scenario where the only real options facing the Swamp Creatures in any crisis are to go nuclear or go home … and it is unlikely that they will have the humility to choose to go home.
“The dangerous part is that the only piece of the US military that might still work effectively when the cards are down are those nuclear-armed missiles.”
I wonder if even this is too optimistic.
Is it realistic to think that the only part of the military that we never ever see in action – nukes! – will be the only part that still works?
Duck and cover, here we come.