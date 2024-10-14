Who were the most geopolitically significant individuals in world history? Columbus is the first obvious example, given the holiday. He served as the catalyst for the Western migration to the Americas. Who else ranks up there? The first three names that come to mind are Jesus, Mohammed, and Karl Marx, the founders of Western civilization, Islamic civilization, and world Communism, respectively. Communism is relatively new compared too many past civilizations, but the scale of its global impact far exceeds that of the greatest individual empires. Any other nominations?
7 thoughts on “Not-Quite-Random Columbus Day Musings”
Man what a great post.
I like your top three, though I would pick Karl Marx not just for Communism per se but also how his critique of society will cause the suicide of the West and close out the era begun by Columbus. Accordingly I like your addition of Columbus.
Who else? Thirty years you could make a case for the “End of History” with Thomas Jefferson or Adam Smith but not now, the best you can say is about their global impact is the jury still out.
I cannot think of a single person to embody the development of modernity.
What about James Watt? His refinement of the steam engine led to the steam ship and train which began the process of tightly tying the world together. I know there were global empires before that, but nothing to the scale of after.
Moses, Genghis Khan
Jesus or Paul?
Martin Luther, Calvin, Elizabeth 1
Gavrilo Princip
Many others. . .
I’ll add Johannes Gutenberg – the printing press encouraged growth of literacy and allowed the private sector to reach mass audiences on an unprecedented scale. Include pioneers of other forms of mass communication: Guglielmo Marconi (radio), Philo Farnsworth (television), Tim Berners-Lee (World Wide Web, which made Internet accessible to non-programmers).
My nominations don’t have names we know or possibly names as such or are even singular individuals but rather are individuals scattered over space and time.
The discovery that some animals could be herded instead of hunted.
That some animals could be trained to do work or carry burdens.
That seeds could be scattered over the ground and would, in time, make more food.
That if the ground was first cleared, even more food would result.
That breaking up the soil of the cleared ground produced yet more food.
That water moving from higher to lower could do work.
That steam could be manipulated to do work.
The whole succession of individuals that discovered and harnessed electricity over more than a century.
I’m not at all sure there were any. Newton is probably the most important individual in the history of science, but Leibnitz was developing calculus at about the same time, no doubt Newton’s laws of motion would soon have been discovered by someone else if he hadn;t done it. Similarly, what we call Bayes’ Theorem is the most important, perhaps the only important, development in epistemology, but I understand it’s actually a special case of a more general result which had already been proven by LaPlace. Marx didn’t invent communism, Columbus wasn’t the first to “discover” the Americas, and it’s fairly plausible that Mohammed never existed at all and the stories about him are all retcon. Certainly most of the stories about Jesus were retconned.
My strongest candidate for an individual without which history would actually have been different (rather than just a different name being stuck on stuff) would be Julius Ceasar. But of course any ideas as to how history might have progressed without him must be pure speculation.
I agree with Alan that the four individuals he mentions belong in what you might call the “top tier,” especially if we’re talking about their role as catalysts for dramatic events in geopolitical history. The other individuals mentioned in the comments also played important roles, but I would put them in “tier two.” I would add Martin Luther in that tier for his role in teaching people that they could think for themselves, along with Albert Einstein and, perhaps, Max Planck.
Prince Henry “the Navigator” of Portugal (1394-1460).He was the great patron of the development of deep-ocean sailing ships. When these appeared in the late 1400s, Portugal, Spain, and ultimately, France, England, and the Netherlands very soon became great powers with globe-girdling empires.
Western Europe’s political, economic, and cultural domination of the world is thus traceable to him. I don’t think you can get bigger than that.