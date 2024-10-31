From the hag and hungry goblin

That into rags would rend ye

And the spirits that stand

By the naked man

In the Book of Moons, defend ye!

That of your five sound sense

You never be forsaken

Nor wander from

Yourself with Tom

Abroad to beg your bacon

The moon’s my constant mistress

And the lonely owl my marrow

The flaming drake

And the night-crow make

Me music to my sorrow

I know more than Apollo

For oft, when he lies sleeping

I see the stars

At mortal wars

And the rounded welkin weeping

With a host of furious fancies

Whereof I am commander

With a burning spear

And a horse of air

To the wilderness I wander

By a knight of ghosts and shadows

I summoned am to tourney

Ten leagues beyond

The wide world’s end

Methinks it is no journey

(Not specifically a Halloween poem, but it certainly sets the mood, doesn’t it? This is Tom O’Bedlam’s Song, dating from sometime around 1600. There are lots more verses, and many different versions.)