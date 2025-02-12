One of the reasons that all humans are valuable is the possibility that the outlier is occasionally right when the vast majority are wrong. It’s a surprise, but we advance by discovery not always by deduction.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
One of the reasons that all humans are valuable is the possibility that the outlier is occasionally right when the vast majority are wrong. It’s a surprise, but we advance by discovery not always by deduction.