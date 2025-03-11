Supply, Demand, and Policy

Back in the 1980s one of the political phrases that came into vogue was “supply-side economics.” It was demagogued by the left on two fronts. First, critics insinuated that only the rich got tax cuts; in reality, Kemp-Roth tax reduction was across-the-board. Second, they misrepresented the supply-side concept as “trickle-down economics” – wealth transfer to the rich intended to spur business activity that will “trickle down” to lower income brackets.



One problem with the slur is that it regards tax cuts as a subsidy, basically the same as funding stadiums with tax dollars. In reality, tax cuts are the opposite of wealth transfer. Quoting Rush Limbaugh from memory, “It ain’t yer [the government’s] money.” Another is that it equates supply with the rich. Many businesses are not run by the rich. There are rich people (e.g. Randi Weingarten) who may invest in producers but do not produce anything directly; their direct economic activity is limited to consumption and/or rent-seeking.



The greater problem is that the “trickle-down” canard treats tax policy as the only factor relevant to spurring or hindering supply. Even as a political novice who had yet to hear the name Thomas Sowell I was able to figure out that supply-side economics concerned all such factors, and that demand-side economics revolved around all obstacles to consumption. Taxation is an impediment to both. The other great factor that government must address is its own laws. Regulations prohibit some or all parties from entering certain industries, or (more relevant to this discussion) they impose compliance costs on producers.



Likewise, demand-side economics should also address all barriers to consumption and not just tax rates (or resort to subsidy). If some regulations can depress supply, what other regulations depress demand?