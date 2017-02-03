 
    Scaring Ourselves to Death

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 3rd, 2017 (All posts by )

    We have a neighbor several doors down the street who has – over the years that we have known her – been somewhat of a trial. Not only is she is a gossip with an appallingly low degree of accuracy in the stories that she passes on, she is also a keen consumer of local news, and takes the most sensational crime stories to heart. She was in her element, the evening that we had a double murder in our neighborhood, having claimed to see the murderer running down the street past her house and begging one of the other neighbors for a ride. She provided a description of the murderer to one of the police patrols who went screaming through the neighborhood – a description which turned out to be inaccurate in every detail save that the escaping murderer was a male. As for the what she sees on the news; let someone across town be carjacked in their own driveway, she is totally convinced that everyone in the neighborhood is in dire peril of this happening to them. She lurks at the community mailbox of a morning, bearing dire warnings of all kinds of unlikely scenarios. She never goes much beyond the community mailbox, having successfully frightened herself out of going any farther on most occasions. In earlier times, I would try and talk her into taking a more realistic view of things. Eventually I realized that she purely enjoyed scaring herself into conniptions, and those irrational fears provided a handy all-purpose excuse for her not to go and do much of anything with herself when her only child went to college on the other side of the state and her husband moved out.

    Until a few weeks ago, I considered this neighbor an oddity; now I realize that is just not so. A great many other people, mundane, or celebrity, educated or not, rich or not so rich are having a fine old time scaring themselves into even more spectacular frenzies over the brutal Hitlerian tendencies of Donald Trump, at the drop of a hat, another executive order, or cabinet nomination. If anything, the hysteria is getting shriller and more unhinged, and aimed more widely than just Trump, his associates, family, staff and cabinet nominees. It’s being aimed at citizens who voted for him; the worst of it is viciously unhinged, and the not-so-bad comes through in social media, and from friends and acquaintances whom one really doesn’t want to cut off entirely. Quite a few of my Facebook acquaintances who confess to being on the libertarian to conservative side of the political divide tell tales of being unfriended, hectored mercilessly; the convention of agreeing to disagree isn’t something to be upheld any longer.

    There’s almost a feeding-frenzy quality about it. I live in a pretty conservative milieu – but I wouldn’t want to wear a Trump-supporting t-shirt or a MAGA ballcap in public, not after seeing pictures of Trump supporters being egged, rocked, cold-cocked or beaten up over the last few months. Which brings me to the riot Wednesday evening, where the flying monkey-squads of masked, black-clad so-called ‘Anti-Fa’ or anti-fascist protesters descended and … really, gave a most striking demonstration of how the historical fascists behaved: beating up their enemies and trashing places of business, while intimidated police stand by doing nothing, and craven local politicians make lame excuses for the mayhem. I would not be surprised in the least when one of the black-clad anti-fa goons is killed by a victim who is not quite ready to roll with the narrative. Neither will I be surprised when the name of the dead anti-fa goon is memorialized in a snappy marching song, set to jazzed-up version of the Horst-Wessel-Lied. Anyone willing to give me the inside-outside for either probability? Discuss.

     

    3 Responses to “Scaring Ourselves to Death”

    1. dearieme Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      (i) I didn’t realise that you had Hillary Clinton as a neighbour.

      (ii) As for your American neo-fascists: what can I say? You have my sympathy. In the end, if the authorities won’t defend public order and public safety then some other group will have a go at it.

    2. Sgt. Mom Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      “(i) I didn’t realise that you had Hillary Clinton as a neighbour.”
      Snicker. Well, actually she’s pleasanter than Hillary … but is still quite doolally.

      As for the flying monkey anti-fa squad … yes, indeed. So far they haven’t done much outside leftist-controlled or dysfunctional cities, but as my late father was wont to say, warningly, “They are cruising for a bruising.”

    3. Gringo Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Not that far from Sgt. Mom’s neighborhood: Gay Trump Supporter Beaten Unconscious on Texas Street After He Pulls Out Trump Lighter

      Scott Sauter, a gay conservative, was walking from a comedy club back to his apartment in the Riverside Neighborhood of Austin, Texas this Sunday when he was brutally attacked, just for supporting our president.

      Scott contacted The Gateway Pundit with his story.

      Scott was beaten unconscious because he is a Trump supporter.
      He spoke with us tonight: The Gateway Pundit: We’ve seen the pictures, what happened:

      Scott Sauter: I lit up a cigarette and pulled out my lighter which has a picture of Donald Trump on it, a man approached me after noticing the lighter. He said ‘You’re in Austin. You are actually pulling a Donald Trump Lighter?! You don’t think that’s a big deal?’ I told him that I support our president. That’s when things got crazy. He became verbally aggressive. He started swearing, telling me that Austin is mostly Hispanic. It escalated from there, he stole my lighter and then he started beating the living sh*t out of me.

      TGP: You didn’t throw the first punch or anything? This man attacked you just for supporting the President?

      Scott: I wasn’t being aggressive at all. He grabbed my lighter, took it from me and then he started berating me. I told him that I support our president and I believe in his policies. That’s when he started hitting me.

      TGP: What did this man look like?

      Scott: It was an African American man… the police came when I was on the ground knocked unconscious. My head was busted open. I couldn’t find my glasses. I could barely speak because my mouth was so swollen. I had to just get back to my apartment… That’s what you get for being a gay conservative.

      TGP: That’s a nightmare. Have you heard any more about the police investigation?

      Scott: So far it’s all pending. They aren’t sure if it’s a hate crime.

      TGP: I’d go so far as to say that its a double hate crime. Not only are you gay – which I know is liberal identity politics – but more importantly you’re conservative. And right now hate crimes against conservatives are on the rise. Did he take anything from you?

      Scott: Just my trump lighter, and my glasses. He didn’t mug me if that’s what you’re asking.

      This is getting old.

