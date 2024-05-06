Here’s the union that represents ‘educators’ responsible for teaching 600,000 Los Angeles kids, celebrating May Day in collaboration with Students for Justice in Palestine and other Left-oriented groups.
Here’s a ‘Model Curriculum’ for second grade and below:
And here are Girl Scouts in St Louis, teaching kids to chant ‘Free Palestine’ like zombies. Video.
Will it be any surprise if the kids who are subject to this kind of indoctrination turn out to behave like these ‘protestors’?
And/or this UPenn crowd reacting to raw footage of the Oct 7 massacre with cries of “liar liar colonizer”? Video
5 thoughts on “Teach the Children Well”
Conquest’s Second Law, also called O’Sullivan’s Law, is that every organisation that is not explicitly right-wing eventually becomes left-wing. The old examples given were the Episcopal Church, the Ford Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity. Even then, in the 90s when I read it in National Review, the Girl Scouts were already listed among that group.
Like the song says, you must carefully teach the children to hate.
Looking at that May Day poster… what is it with the radical leftists and COVID masks? It’s not for hiding identity. So what specific mental illness is driving this?
As far as the kids. Over the past 4 years we’ve had in our schools CRT/Woke, Queer and Transgender, an overall slathering of Malthusian and Green New Deal cant so why not “settler colonial” historical revisionism? Oh and I forgot teaching pre-school kids about sexuality.
At this point we should assume that any lefty intellectual trend is going to make it into kids education. There is a solid core of teachers, administrators, and intellectuals who see themselves as modern-day Jesuits in normalizing all the radical creeds among the young and as means of transforming society – and on our tax dollar. We can play whack-a-mole in ridding curriculum of this stuff but as long as we have that core of revolutionaries in teaching professions, unions, bureaucracy, and in the teacher colleges this is going to be an ongoing problem.
It’s important to fight them through the school boards and state levels, but until we both eliminate that core of say (to throw out a number) of 10,000 radicals in this is just keep coming back. Eliminate the core/cadre, eliminate the perception of the radicals as the strong horse, and it all collapses.
The good news is that there has been solid moves toward this. Grass-roots organizations like Moms for Liberty. Red state legislation to ban certain curriculum (which makes for a good holding action) and longer-tern moves like school choice (vouchers, charter schools) and alternate certification pathways that bypass the radicalized teach colleges
As an information warfare campaign that everyone can get behind, I would start with Randi Weingarten. What a pathetic figure. Hold her up to well-deserved ridicule as bait and then go after those who defend her.
Public education is unlikely to remove these radical ideological efforts, as well as the lack of accountability for student lack of learning without school choice (including home schooling) and elimination of the Department of Education/national funding to states for this rot. My wish list includes striping the “teacher” unions’ power.
Sometimes I wonder if Conquest’s Law was enabled by the right’s embrace of libertarianism and “wanting to be left alone”. If you don’t participate in these organizations, what do you expect to happen?