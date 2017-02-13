Shaking the Tyrant’s Bloody Hand
Posted by Lexington Green on February 13th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
Please read this piece, from the excellent Mauldin Economics page, entitled Something Rotten in the State of Russia. It shows the many profound problems besetting the Russian state.
That horrible, horrible man, Putin, is indeed horrible.
But how dangerous is Putin to the USA? Or to our allies?
Putin presides over a crumbling country.
Meanwhile Trump, who some believe is under Putin’s control, is focused on driving down oil and gas prices and pushing NATO to increase defense spending, both of which are hard blows to Russia. Trump is also promoting pro-growth policies which will help fund a military buildup and modernization.
Russia has no prayer of matching this.
Putin has real problems, with no real solutions.
Trump is confronting Putin with challenges he cannot overcome, which will only grow worse over time.
The idea that Russia is capable of embarking on a new Cold War against the United States is laughable.
Russia is only considered to be a country of the first rank because of its nuclear arsenal. But that arsenal is useless, other than as a deterrent to invasion, or as a way to commit suicide. No one is going to invade Russia any time soon. More importantly, Putin and his cronies are not suicidal. Putin may even be the richest man in the world. Putin and his posse have a nice life, and a lot to lose. They likely want to enjoy the benefits of their despotism in peace, not see their dachas reduced to radioactive ash.
(Further, the Russian nuclear arsenal may be of diminished value if, as expected, Trump pushes forward on missile defense.)
China is a rising power; Russia is a declining power, even a dying power. Russia is a menace to its neighbors; Islamic Terrorism is a menace around the world.
China is the long term challenge, Islamic Terrorism is the acute, immediate challenge, to the USA and its allies. Russia faces a long-term threat from China, which seems destined to simply overrun the entirety of Asiatic Russia. Russia is also threatened by Islamic terrorism. The USA and Russia face the same serious threats.
Russia should be aligned with the USA with regard to both China and Islamic terrorism.
The current situation is absurd and should be resolved.
This does not mean the USA will become “friends” with Putin, or the Russians.
We will not trust Putin or the Russians.
We will not be allies, beyond allies of convenience, case by case, with Putin or the Russians.
We will not have shared values with Putin or the Russians.
We will simply recognize important common interests, including ramping down the hostility between our countries, cooperating where it is mutually beneficial to do so, and focusing on more important, mutual threats and challenges.
There is plenty of room for a deal here.
Nixon shook Mao’s hand, a hand dripping with the blood of 65 million victims.
FDR shook Stalin’s hand, a hand dripping with the blood of 50 million victims.
Trump will do what is best for the peace, prosperity and security of the United States.
That will likely include shaking the tyrant’s bloody hand.
February 13th, 2017 at 6:29 pm
So I write about how the USA and Russia should cut a deal, and one of our more unhinged regular backbenchers writes a diatribe about how Putin is really OK. Totally off point, and done in an insulting and stupid way.
I am actually soliciting (intelligent, informed) disagreement with this post. But arguing with something I DID NOT SAY and being a total tool about it?
DELETED.
See the Comments Policy.
February 13th, 2017 at 8:41 pm
To be frank, I have two problems with this article.
First, comparing Putin to Mao & Stalin seems far too close to the standard American Leftist tactic of comparing President Trump to Hitler. Putin may not be a nice person, but he is not in the same league as Mao & Stalin — nowhere close.
Second, and this is purely anecdotal, Mauldin Economics may not have captured the whole story in their analysis. In the last year, I have had the opportunity to pay a number of visits to western Russia, and meet Russians from Siberia. What Mauldin Economics describes does not match what I saw through my little keyhole. Not saying Mauldin Economics is wrong … simply that there is more to the story than they recognize.
The visitor to a place like St Petersburg cannot help but be impressed by the pride of the people, and their confidence in the future — a civilizational confidence which is hard to find in the anti-American swamp of Washington DC. The cleanliness & graffiti-free nature of the streets, the well-tended parks show a healthy society far beyond the dreams of contemporary Detroit or Cleveland. The lack of public drunkenness & hooliganism would be the envy of a Londoner.
Yes, Russia certainly has its problems — as do most of the countries in the world, saddled with self-serving over-spending Political Classes. And yes, United States policy towards Russia should be based on serving US interests, including keeping the peace. But there is no need for alarmism.
February 13th, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Peter Turchin addressed the issue of China taking over the Russian Far East-
http://bit.ly/2kEpXnV
He’s probably only slightly less biased than Kinuachdrach when it comes to Russia, but he still makes some valid points. It isn’t consistent with historical patterns.
February 13th, 2017 at 8:54 pm
You really don’t think the ‘bloody butcher’ rhetoric is overdone? This is international politics and no one at all has any traces of innocence in this field.
It’s really difficult to tell what Trump is going to do. I don’t think the Russians know and will wait and see. Now Obama had a full throated attack on Russian perfidy in progress, which Hillary might nave escalated, but Trump is sending mixed signals.
February 13th, 2017 at 8:58 pm
My first inclination is normally launch bombers first and ask questions later. However, after seeing Russian hackers (not trolls, don’t get any ideas Kinuachdrach) working to save democracy in the the 2016 election, while the (so-called) Intelligence Community tried to undermine it at every turn, I’ve decided to step back and take another look at this situation with fresh eyes.
February 13th, 2017 at 9:09 pm
PenGun:
My point is that EVEN IF Putin is as awful as Russia-hawks say, it is irrelevant. We have dealt with far worse in the past.
Perhaps that could have been clearer.
KinuachDrach:
Good to hear. If Russia is in better shape than observers say, good. St. Petersburg May not be a good indication of the state of the country as a whole. Nonetheless, what you say is consistent with what others tell me about the strong patriotism in civilizational confidence of the Russian people. That gives me great hope that they will preserve them selves against the many hazards they face. That’s one reason I want them on our side.
February 13th, 2017 at 9:46 pm
Putin, for all his crimes,has been playing a weak hand fairly well.
One does not look too closely at Russia without a strong stomach.