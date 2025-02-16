Palmer Luckey, founder & CEO of Anduril, on the importance of US manufacturing.
Warren Buffett had an interesting suggestion for an approach to tariffs: Import Certificates. The idea is that when you export products, you receive import certificates, according to the dollar value of the products exported. In order to import products, you need to provide Import Certificates of equivalent value. And the certificates trade. So the system would be self-balancing.
Buffett suggested this approach in a Fortune article more than 20 years ago, I have no idea if that’s still his view, but I think it’s an interesting approach. The original Fortune article is still online but paywalled, the content can be read without subscription here.
See also my post Trade, Tariffs, and Prices from last November, in which I cited an earlier post:
In a world with global and highly-efficient transportation and communications…and billions of people who are accustomed to low wages…is it possible for a country such as the United States to maintain its accustomed high standards of living for the large majority of its people?…and, if so, what are the key policy elements required to do this?
This question should be fundamental to discussions of trade policy, along with national defense and resilience considerations. See also the discussion about tariffs and consumer price markups–it’s far from true that it’s always just a simple pass-though.
3 thoughts on “Trade, Tariffs, and Prices, continued”
It is interesting that the same people who are gung-ho for raising income taxes on US citizens are adamantly opposed to tariffs. Yet tariffs are merely another form of taxes. All taxes are ultimately paid by productive citizens. All taxes also have secondary impacts — tax something, and we get less of it. We should choose forms of taxation which have “least bad” secondary impacts. If tariffs can reduce imports and lead to higher domestic production, that may constitute “least bad”.
As to key policy elements: the basic reason the US had high living standards for a time came down to one thing — high productivity. That high productivity was due to a confluence of factors, such as affordable energy, a trained & motivated workforce, and investments in capital equipment. When we have government policies which cripple all three of those factors, declines in living standards are unavoidable. The root cause of all the problems is that “representative democracy” has failed.
So Buffett has proposed carbon offsets, except for tariffs.
So then someone sets up the next Enron to game the market in offset exchange.
And these import certificates can’t be manipulated by con artist countries, as they are doing with other forms of currency exchange?