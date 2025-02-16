The Return of International Villainy

Less than four weeks into the Second Coming of Trump and the New International Order.

There’s the throw down with Denmark over Arctic security and the status of Greenland.

There was the smack down in Munich by the Ohio Hillbilly (aka JD Vance) of those freedom-crushing European welfare queens.

Then there was the USA-Canada hockey game last night, where they had three fights in the first nine seconds of the game. In addition the hits were epic, especially the ones by Charlie McAvoy on Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

By the way, we won.

This was the America we voted for.

Leave aside any of the current trade and other bad blood issues between Canada and the US (and oh, boy), the USA-Canada hockey rivalry runs hot and is great not just for hockey but for sports in general.

International hockey is so much better than those flopping pansies in the soccer World Cup. The fact that the game happened in one of the great hockey cities of the world (Montreal) and the fights were coordinated by two brothers (Matthew and Brady Tkachuk) just made it more epic.

Whether it’s international relations or international sports, the world needs more villains.

The game was part of the “Four Nations Tournament” and somehow I don’t think you are going to get the same passion from the NBA All-Star Game tonight.

More, please.