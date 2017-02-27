The Crazy Years 21st Century Style
Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 27th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I honestly thought that once the election was done and Donald Trump duly sworn into the highest office in the land that those whose favored candidate lost would calm the heck down. You know, sort of the way that those of us whose chosen candidate lost in 2012… you know, disappointed but sporting about it. We went home, sniffled a little as we communed via the internet with equally disappointed friends, assumed the fetal position and turned the electric blanket onto “high” and got over it in a week or so. That’s the way the constitutionally-mandated cookie crumbles. The day after the election, I assumed that Hillary and Bernie voters would have had the maturity to do the same; morn a little, snivel a little, write editorials in the national media-of-record rationalizing their unfortunate reversals, perhaps throwing a little blame against whomever, and then pull themselves together and put as good a face on it as they could muster, promising to do better in 2020.
Nope; the march of the disappointed pussy-hatters the very next day, riots and protests in deep blue cities, the absolute frothing at the mouth Trump-hate at the Oscars and on the national news broadcasts, the impassioned print editorials, the ranting, raving, stompy-footing, the mass-defriending and insanely hateful rants on Facebook: Trump is a Nazi-fascist-anti-Semitic-racist-who-pulls-tags-off-mattresses and trips old ladies hobbling along on canes, and so is everyone who voted for him. Yes, over the last few years, we have kind of gotten the idea that the Ruling Class; the bi-coastal comfortable and well-connected (including the intelligentsia, the national media and bureaucracy) were contemptuous of the ordinary working and middle class residents of Flyoverlandia. Now we know for a certainty that those who form the coalition of the Ruling Class and many who aspire to be a member of that Class in good standing despise us. They despise us with a passion and fury that renders them incoherent, and unashamed of displaying that hatred.
The present-day proxy American or trans-national Ruling Class, no matter how they may define themselves, feel no sympathy for, or connection and loyalty to the Americans of Flyoverlandia. There is no common ground, no mutual respect, no feeling of shared nationality. For a long time, there must have been; I am pretty certain there was when I was growing up, but that’s been a long time gone. They would just as soon that we all die screaming in a fire – after having cast a vote for an anointed and approved Ruling Class candidate, and paid our taxes and fines so that the Ruling Class may continue their good work without any unseemly objections.
I suspect that the last month of irrational fury is because we did not do as we were bidden by the Ruling Class. They became accustomed to being obeyed, having their way in most things. And now they don’t have that way anymore – and they are furious. And possibly very, very, very frightened. Discuss.
February 27th, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Last month? Heck, it’s close to three months of irrational fury now. And it is irrational. In a recent essay Angelo Codevilla pointed out that bright political manipulators know better than to insult an opponent who is not yet totally powerless. These losers appear to be operating on the toddler level: if I kick and scream and hold my breath until I turn blue, Mommy will give in just for the sake of peace.
The frothing-at-the-mouth protestors annoy but don’t worry me. I am somewhat more concerned about the members of Congress and political appointees who are using every tactic from leaking to slow-walking nominations to impede the Trump administration. How much damage do you think they can do?
February 27th, 2017 at 6:48 pm
“How much damage do you think they can do?” They can bring him down, I suspect. Trump gives the impression of a man without subtlety, without power of reflection. But maybe that’s partly an act. Maybe he’ll outwit them. After all, these are the chumps who thought Hellary electable.
February 27th, 2017 at 6:52 pm
Actually Sarge, I’ve come to realize the cooperative attitude from the Left over the last 40 years or so was really condescension, and the promise of “just wait till I get control of things” while they nod and smile.
Think of them as used ideology salesmen, and the behavior becomes predictable.
February 27th, 2017 at 6:54 pm
I suspect that the fury is much greater than if a conventional Republican had been elected.There is real fear that Trump might just keep his campaign promises,
The “donor class” which is a big part of the “Ruling Class” of Codevilla has no leverage on him,
Democrats often get excited about the Koch brothers, for example. This time they are trying to say the Russians are the Koch brothers this time.
It won’t work and the hysteria may go on for quite a while. The EPA is probably the most hysterical bureaucracy at the moment.
February 27th, 2017 at 6:56 pm
“They can bring him down, I suspect.”
The GOP Congress could bring him down at the cost of their own careers.
Is such a suicide mission possible ? Never attribute to Malice what can be explained by incompetence
February 27th, 2017 at 8:02 pm
I wrote about this this week, from an historical perspective just after elections: http://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2017/02/approval-ratings.html
It got a bit testy in the comments, and one of my commenters made the case that few if any actual Republicans bury the hatchet after the election – the softening position comes more from the Independents. But the numbers over decades show that the Democrats bury the hatchet in only the rarest of conditions: under Eisenhower and when Ford assumed office. So Trump was never going to have _good_ approval numbers. What has happened this time is most of the Independents and even some of the Republicans haven’t buried the hatchet either. This really was a lesser-of-two-evils election for a lot of people.
February 27th, 2017 at 8:56 pm
Maybe Trump has triggered the final collapse of the media. I can’t tell how much of the histrionics is real or if it is just the over representation of the finge by the media, because bizarre equals “click bait”.
February 27th, 2017 at 9:57 pm
The Left always abided before because, no matter which Republican was elected, the Left could always count on him oozing over to the left and giving them something they desired. Nixon, both Bushes, the Left’s causes advanced, even when they didn’t hold the White House. But Trump offers them nothing and they no longer dominate in the House or Senate so they can’t hold him hostage. Yeah, they’re irate now.
February 27th, 2017 at 10:06 pm
Mike K: “Is such a suicide mission possible ? Never attribute to Malice what can be explained by incompetence.”
Or sheer stupidity, combined with ignoring reality.