Freedom and the American Character
I was thinking, for some reason, about the old Cole Porter song Don’t Fence Me In. It’s not all that good of a song, IMO–but it does express a chafing at restriction that most people would once have agreed was a core aspect of the American character.
Now, however, I’m not so sure. Seems to me a lot of people–especially but not only on college campuses–are asking to be fenced in, and are looking at hobbles not negatively but with admiration.
Questions for discussion:
–Has individual freedom indeed become a less-important value to Americans (in general) over recent decades?
–If so, what are the drivers of this change?…and what are the implications?
–Was Dostoyevsky’s Grand Inquisitor right about human nature?
“Don’t Fence Me In” was a war time song like “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “I’ll be Seeing You”
They were about coming home.
The British had them too.
“White Cliffs of Dover” and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square.”
Vera Lynn was the British singer and she is 100 years old. I have some of her WWII songs on my iPod that I play in the car driving.
“Don’t Fence Me In” has been replaced with “Please Don’t #@(! Me Over, Too Badly” for most .gov dependent and the fearful.
All that matters at this point is do we have enough people who love individual Liberty and are willing to band together to keep those who don’t from fencing us in and slaughtering us when the time is ripe…That is the question that will determine whether we live or die…
Mike…it appears that while the song enjoyed a renaissance in 1944, it was written in 1934 (for a musical that never got made) and first recorded in 1935.
Individual liberty demands a large amount of personal responsibility. Personal responsibility is not really attractive, these days. From what I’m reading, the belief is growing that personal security is best obtained within a like-minded collective group. Personal security is far more important than liberty. Sadly, it seems that for most people, they don’t look outside themselves or their own group to exercise freedom or liberty, so they don’t really miss them.
So desertrat are you saying that it’s a bad thing that likeminded people be banding together?
Watch this video:
The clip of student interviews is from a Canadian university, but there is clearly plenty of the same sort of thing in the US.
I was thinking, for some reason, about the old Cole Porter song Don’t Fence Me In. It’s not all that good of a song, IMO
Maybe not, but Ella does a better job than Gene Autry. Definitely not Cole’s best.
It would appear to me that today there is more looking for security in the collective than there is seeking freedom.
What a jewel of an enigma the Grand inquisitor is. The hubris of deigning to speak for God, and yet to God, who does not rebuke. We are fooled into blaming ourselves for our inherent weakness instead of blaming those who have convinced us that this is all there is to the matter. Dostoyevsky was not an atheist, but a believer of the corrupting influence of religion (as created by man) versus the truth spoken by God Himself. That explains Christ’s silence, it was all written before.
Alas, most still cling to children’s stories about the serpent in the garden and eating apples instead of the raw carnal truth and it’s procreative results, results that are with us today (pizzagate). It will get much worse because most cannot believe that they don’t the difference between the voice of God and the hiss of satan coming from the very churches they’ve bowed to all their lives.
And yet, we are created in His image. He is a God of war too. It will come when it is right and there will be a small army who know who is righteous and who is the evil head.
The majority will be deceived. Question the questioners first before committing to an answer.
Not exactly on topic but energizing nonetheless:
The English language befriends the grand American expression … it is brawny enough and limber and full enough … on the tough stock of a race who through all change of circumstance was never without the idea of political liberty, which is the animus of all liberty, it has attracted the terms of daintier and gayer and subtler and more elegant tongues. It is the powerful language of resistance … it is the dialect of common sense. It is the speech of the proud and melancholy races and of all who aspire. It is the chosen tongue to express growth faith self-esteem freedom justice equality friendliness amplitude prudence decision and courage. It is the medium that shall well nigh express the inexpressible. (Whitman’s “Preface” to 1855 edition)
I love the juxtaposition of common sense and aspiration – and the idea that those English speaking will never be without “political liberty.”
Great quotation, Ginny, from a time when Personal Liberty was the marrow and sinew of America and her people, and American English was broadly written and spoken as Whitman described. Folks high and low took pride in correct, if not eloquent expression an it was taught and required in school.
Hence the intentional destruction of the language- grammar, usage and definitions of words by the anti-cultural marxists. One has only to listen to pop music, or college professors for examples.
“it appears that while the song enjoyed a renaissance in 1944, it was written in 1934 ”
Oh, I don’t doubt it but it expressed sentiments that were very important during the war,
“Bought the farm” is another expression that related to the idea of going home and buying a farm. When a guy was killed, he was “buying that farm” that would never happen now.
I knew guys (I was about 7) who remained life long friends from war time bonding. The “St Crispin’s Day” speech in Henry V expresses it well.
“most people would once have agreed was a core aspect of the American character”: when was that? By the time I was conscious of such things Americans had a reputation as conformists, and the men, in particular, as hen-pecked conformists.
Over the years I’ve seen little sign that this reputation was unfounded.
I think of the lyric from Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” says it pretty well:
Did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
Hot ashes for trees?
Hot air for a cool breeze?
Cold comfort for change?
And did you exchange
A walk on part in the war
For a lead role in a cage?
For a lot of people I think the answer is yes. Many people believe there is safety in conformity. Stay with the herd and take no chances or risks.
By the time I was conscious of such things Americans had a reputation as conformists, and the men, in particular, as hen-pecked conformists.
American television has been working hard on this for 50 years. Read “Guadalcanal Diary” or “With the Old Breed”, for the truth.
They are a smaller share of the 18 to 35 population than they were 70 years ago but I still see them every day I work.
Desertrat said “Individual liberty demands a large amount of personal responsibility.”
Read this idea lots of places, even something similar from Jefferson, and have yet to see anyone explain why.
Sure, clear over at the anarchist edge you become solely responsible for your well-being and defense (which realistically means common defense with your neighbors, probably including a hired team of professionals), but with the milquetoast liberty championed by the Libertarian Party, or even the more hardcore liberty of the several states and the Articles of Confederation, I can’t see much required personal responsibility.
I first heard the song “Don’t Fence Me In” when I was a little boy. It was in, I think, a Roy Rogers movie. When I heard the line, ” . . . can’t look at hobbles and I can’t stand fences,” I didn’t know what hobbles were, but I pictured barbed-wire fences–not on the range, but in some totalitarian internment camp. Being a child of the Cold War I assumed it was some kind of anti-Communist anthem.
“Bought the farm”
The “farm” being one’s graveplot. A very, very small farm.
I always thought it meant his family collected the insurance and paid off the mortgage. That’s pronounced IN-shernce, with the emphasis on the first syllable and the others shmushed together.