 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
    Email *
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Freedom and the American Character

    Posted by David Foster on April 3rd, 2017 (All posts by )

    I was thinking, for some reason, about the old Cole Porter song Don’t Fence Me In.  It’s not all that good of a song, IMO–but it does express a chafing at restriction that most people would once have agreed was a core aspect of the American character.

    Now, however, I’m not so sure.  Seems to me a lot of people–especially but not only on college campuses–are asking to be fenced in, and are looking at hobbles not negatively but with admiration.

    Questions for discussion:

    –Has individual freedom indeed become a less-important value to Americans (in general) over recent decades?

    –If so, what are the drivers of this change?…and what are the implications?

    –Was Dostoyevsky’s Grand Inquisitor right about human nature?

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 3:53 pm and is filed under Arts & Letters, Civil Liberties, Civil Society, Deep Thoughts, Music, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    19 Responses to “Freedom and the American Character”

    1. Mike K Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      “Don’t Fence Me In” was a war time song like “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “I’ll be Seeing You”

      They were about coming home.

      The British had them too.

      “White Cliffs of Dover” and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square.”

      Vera Lynn was the British singer and she is 100 years old. I have some of her WWII songs on my iPod that I play in the car driving.

    2. 0ughtsix Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      “Don’t Fence Me In” has been replaced with “Please Don’t #@(! Me Over, Too Badly” for most .gov dependent and the fearful.

    3. lineman Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      All that matters at this point is do we have enough people who love individual Liberty and are willing to band together to keep those who don’t from fencing us in and slaughtering us when the time is ripe…That is the question that will determine whether we live or die…

    4. David Foster Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      Mike…it appears that while the song enjoyed a renaissance in 1944, it was written in 1934 (for a musical that never got made) and first recorded in 1935.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don%27t_Fence_Me_In_(song)

      https://secondhandsongs.com/work/6432

    5. Desertrat Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Individual liberty demands a large amount of personal responsibility. Personal responsibility is not really attractive, these days. From what I’m reading, the belief is growing that personal security is best obtained within a like-minded collective group. Personal security is far more important than liberty. Sadly, it seems that for most people, they don’t look outside themselves or their own group to exercise freedom or liberty, so they don’t really miss them.

    6. lineman Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      So desertrat are you saying that it’s a bad thing that likeminded people be banding together?

    7. David Foster Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Watch this video:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErKrYhbHbzg

      The clip of student interviews is from a Canadian university, but there is clearly plenty of the same sort of thing in the US.

    8. Gringo Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      I was thinking, for some reason, about the old Cole Porter song Don’t Fence Me In. It’s not all that good of a song, IMO
      Maybe not, but Ella does a better job than Gene Autry. Definitely not Cole’s best.
      It would appear to me that today there is more looking for security in the collective than there is seeking freedom.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bw1KdIDRwww

    9. Bibleater Says:
      April 3rd, 2017 at 10:41 pm

      What a jewel of an enigma the Grand inquisitor is. The hubris of deigning to speak for God, and yet to God, who does not rebuke. We are fooled into blaming ourselves for our inherent weakness instead of blaming those who have convinced us that this is all there is to the matter. Dostoyevsky was not an atheist, but a believer of the corrupting influence of religion (as created by man) versus the truth spoken by God Himself. That explains Christ’s silence, it was all written before.
      Alas, most still cling to children’s stories about the serpent in the garden and eating apples instead of the raw carnal truth and it’s procreative results, results that are with us today (pizzagate). It will get much worse because most cannot believe that they don’t the difference between the voice of God and the hiss of satan coming from the very churches they’ve bowed to all their lives.
      And yet, we are created in His image. He is a God of war too. It will come when it is right and there will be a small army who know who is righteous and who is the evil head.

      The majority will be deceived. Question the questioners first before committing to an answer.

    10. Ginny Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 2:09 am

      Not exactly on topic but energizing nonetheless:
      The English language befriends the grand American expression … it is brawny enough and limber and full enough … on the tough stock of a race who through all change of circumstance was never without the idea of political liberty, which is the animus of all liberty, it has attracted the terms of daintier and gayer and subtler and more elegant tongues. It is the powerful language of resistance … it is the dialect of common sense. It is the speech of the proud and melancholy races and of all who aspire. It is the chosen tongue to express growth faith self-esteem freedom justice equality friendliness amplitude prudence decision and courage. It is the medium that shall well nigh express the inexpressible. (Whitman’s “Preface” to 1855 edition)

      I love the juxtaposition of common sense and aspiration – and the idea that those English speaking will never be without “political liberty.”

    11. 0ughtsix Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 7:51 am

      Great quotation, Ginny, from a time when Personal Liberty was the marrow and sinew of America and her people, and American English was broadly written and spoken as Whitman described. Folks high and low took pride in correct, if not eloquent expression an it was taught and required in school.

      Hence the intentional destruction of the language- grammar, usage and definitions of words by the anti-cultural marxists. One has only to listen to pop music, or college professors for examples.

    12. Mike K Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 8:48 am

      “it appears that while the song enjoyed a renaissance in 1944, it was written in 1934 ”

      Oh, I don’t doubt it but it expressed sentiments that were very important during the war,

      “Bought the farm” is another expression that related to the idea of going home and buying a farm. When a guy was killed, he was “buying that farm” that would never happen now.

      I knew guys (I was about 7) who remained life long friends from war time bonding. The “St Crispin’s Day” speech in Henry V expresses it well.

    13. dearieme Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 9:25 am

      “most people would once have agreed was a core aspect of the American character”: when was that? By the time I was conscious of such things Americans had a reputation as conformists, and the men, in particular, as hen-pecked conformists.

      Over the years I’ve seen little sign that this reputation was unfounded.

    14. Jeff the Bobcat Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I think of the lyric from Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” says it pretty well:

      Did they get you to trade
      Your heroes for ghosts?
      Hot ashes for trees?
      Hot air for a cool breeze?
      Cold comfort for change?
      And did you exchange
      A walk on part in the war
      For a lead role in a cage?

      For a lot of people I think the answer is yes. Many people believe there is safety in conformity. Stay with the herd and take no chances or risks.

    15. Mike K Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 10:05 am

      By the time I was conscious of such things Americans had a reputation as conformists, and the men, in particular, as hen-pecked conformists.

      American television has been working hard on this for 50 years. Read “Guadalcanal Diary” or “With the Old Breed”, for the truth.

      They are a smaller share of the 18 to 35 population than they were 70 years ago but I still see them every day I work.

    16. Steve Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Desertrat said “Individual liberty demands a large amount of personal responsibility.”

      Read this idea lots of places, even something similar from Jefferson, and have yet to see anyone explain why.

      Sure, clear over at the anarchist edge you become solely responsible for your well-being and defense (which realistically means common defense with your neighbors, probably including a hired team of professionals), but with the milquetoast liberty championed by the Libertarian Party, or even the more hardcore liberty of the several states and the Articles of Confederation, I can’t see much required personal responsibility.

    17. Bilwick Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      I first heard the song “Don’t Fence Me In” when I was a little boy. It was in, I think, a Roy Rogers movie. When I heard the line, ” . . . can’t look at hobbles and I can’t stand fences,” I didn’t know what hobbles were, but I pictured barbed-wire fences–not on the range, but in some totalitarian internment camp. Being a child of the Cold War I assumed it was some kind of anti-Communist anthem.

    18. jaed Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      “Bought the farm”

      The “farm” being one’s graveplot. A very, very small farm.

    19. Grurray Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      I always thought it meant his family collected the insurance and paid off the mortgage. That’s pronounced IN-shernce, with the emphasis on the first syllable and the others shmushed together.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     