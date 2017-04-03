I was thinking, for some reason, about the old Cole Porter song Don’t Fence Me In. It’s not all that good of a song, IMO–but it does express a chafing at restriction that most people would once have agreed was a core aspect of the American character.

Now, however, I’m not so sure. Seems to me a lot of people–especially but not only on college campuses–are asking to be fenced in, and are looking at hobbles not negatively but with admiration.

Questions for discussion:

–Has individual freedom indeed become a less-important value to Americans (in general) over recent decades?

–If so, what are the drivers of this change?…and what are the implications?

–Was Dostoyevsky’s Grand Inquisitor right about human nature?