Worthwhile Reading
Posted by David Foster on April 7th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan is, IMO, one of the more thoughtful of the financial industry CEO’s. In his annual letter to shareholders, he devotes considerable space to the current situation of the United States–our assets, our problems, and potential paths for improvement. The public policy section of the letter starts on page 32.
My view of several issues is different from Mr Dimon’s, but I think the letter is well worth reading and thinking about.
(Disclosure: I’m a JPM investor)
April 8th, 2017 at 6:28 am
It reads like a Trump campaign speech. Too bad Trump isn’t following through.
April 8th, 2017 at 7:52 am
Ridiculously, Fortune wrote about it under the headline “5 Ways Jamie Dimon Just Clashed With Donald Trump in JP Morgan Letter”
Fortune was once a useful business publication, this article is like a clickbait post from a left-leaning website.