Another Long Hot Summer in the Making
Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 31st, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Just when I start to think that the fans of Hillary Clinton and her minions in the national establishment are calming the heck down, after the unexpected shellacking at the polls by Donald Trump of Her Inevitableness, the Dowager Empress of Chappaqua … nope, the insane is being cranked up to twelve – that is two more above ten. (Obligatory Spinal Tap reference there.) And the inmates of certain college campi are running the insanity all the way up to thirteen or fourteen, as witness the furious activists at Evergreen University, in Olympia, Washington State. They are bent out of shape over the usual crap that student activists are usually bent out of shape over – but in this case, the frosting on the cake is a video of a raucous demonstration by student activists making their demands, and generally acting like spoiled three-year-olds throwing a screaming tantrum. The video is linked here -And the students take? “We demand that the video created for Day of Absence and Day of Presence that was stolen by white supremacists and edited to expose and ridicule the students and staff be taken down by the administration by this Friday.” Sorry, kids – the internet is forever. Don’t want to be ridiculed by strangers who don’t give a damn for your sensitive little egos? Don’t do ridiculous things.
Ridiculous things like … oh, I don’t know – pose for an elaborate video shoot with a blood-soaked fake head of Donald Trump, especially if you are a pathetically unfunny failed comedian like Kathy Griffin. In whom, like the Kardashians, I am fabulously disinterested but such is theirs and Kathy Griffin’s unseemly lust for public attention that I can’t help knowing about them anyway, much as I would wish otherwise. At this point, it looks like this tasteless stunt as cost Ms Griffin a gig with CNN on New Years Eve – story here. I imagine that the suits at CNN are counting up the numbers and calculating how many more viewers they can lose if they really put their backs into it.
And speaking of media figures taking their lumps – last week we had the interesting spectacle of one Greg Gianforte, running for a congressional seat in Montana, charged with roughing up a reporter for England’s Guardian newspaper. Gianforte won the contest anyway, leading observers like myself to wonder if he did any damage to his campaign at all. After all – who hasn’t wanted to slap the cr*p out of a rude and obstreperous reporter now and again? This could get very popular, if incorporated onto White House press briefings. Sean Spicer could draw a name from a hat at the start of every briefing, and punch out the selected reporter. We could call it “Beat the Press.”
And finally – the latest to surface in the cacophony of crazy is the demand by a group calling themselves “Texas Antifa” to remove a prominent statue of Sam Houston from Houston’s Herman Park, on the grounds that Houston was a slave owner. Doubtless, Texas Antifa is trying to hop aboard the movement to banish statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers from public spaces across the old South and garner some of that sweet, creamy media attention … either that, or someone – either on the right or left – is doing an epic troll. While Sam Houston did own slaves (about a dozen, some of whom were purchased so as to keep a family together, or so sayeth one of the biographies I have read) he was emphatically against the expansion of slavery to the Western territories, against secession from the United States and resigned his office as governor rather than take an oath of allegiance to the Confederacy. In any case, Texas Antifa has called for a rally on June 10th. At the very least, this event may draw more supporters of keeping the statue where it has been since 1925. I’m no particular judge of prog-speak: Texas Antifa’s Book of Face page is here. Read for yourself and decide – for realsies lefty, stark raving nuts, or clever parody?
Discuss, if you can bear it.
Regarding Griffin, on the bright side maybe this will mark the end of boorish, lame-brained buffoons being taken seriously on the political issues. They can finally revert back to being sideshow lunatics on the roadside, as they have been throughout most of history.
I think those idiots in Houston, if they’re for real, are about to get a harsh lesson in how to choose a battlefield. Big Sam is the wrong target at the wrong time at the wrong place.
Gurray – your words to God’s ear; if they could only go back to entertaining us. ISIS headchopping porn is not the least amusing, not at this late date.
The Sam Houston thing is so MONUMENTALLY stupid, I’d be willing to give odds that it’s someone trolling. They are so over-the-top that I keep thinking it must be a parody, but then I don’t speak prog fluently.
I won’t believe in any sincere action against the commemoration of slavers until Yale agrees to change its name. Fannying about with small fry reeks of insincerity.
I found out recently — courtesy of my mother, who is on a genealogy binge — that one of my colonial ancestors was a slave owner. Which shocked and revulsed me until I heard the entire story, because I always took pride in my family being on the correct side in the Great White Trash Uprising Of 1861. (Sorry, but that’s what all my older male relatives called it. They still told the story of Southern trash with a Federal warrant busting up the family home looking for ‘contraband,’ and they still hate the men who did it. Scots-Irish, y’know).
Anyway. He lived in Connecticut, and was called out in the militia in 1775 to march to the relief of Boston. He died of exposure in the field without firing a shot. A lot of guys died that way. But before he left, according to the scanned-in document my mother found online, he freed his slaves. I cannot march for liberty, he said, and leave slaves behind at home. Apparently they stayed on; nothing changed except that they began to be paid a working wage. One of them, an old man, died just after the Revolution, and willed his former owner’s daughter a f*ckload of money. I forget the amount, but it was several hundred dollars. My ancestor must have practiced manumission, like Jefferson and Washington did (and which Frederick Douglass’s owners emphatically did not). After doing his chores he got to to into town and do odd jobs to earn money to free himself. We don’t know that and cannot prove it, but where the hell else is an old black guy going to get several hundred bucks in the late 18th century…? He was busting his hump because he wanted to die a free man. And he did.
Because it bugged his owner. He knew it was wrong. Even though he was a small-time homesteader, he did what you wish the more affluent Founding Fathers who trafficked in human flesh had done. Instead of kicking the can down the road and freeing them in his will, he made his own sort of personal declaration. My ancestor was a slave owner *and* a moral man. I can say that with certainty, and even a sort of weird pride.
I think it was Barbara Tuchman in The Proud Tower: The Calamitous 14th Century who said that was must understand our ancestors before we can judge them. It’s a great read, by the way. I recommend it highly.
Much of this is driven by black rage derived from academic failure of the Affirmative Action group. Yale and many other Ivy League colleges have been outcompeting the traditional black colleges for the black students who can write a legible essay and look respectable.
At places like Yale and Dartmouth, the college has set up fake courses for these kids who are incapable of serious academic work. This is where most “Studies” majors come from.
The kids are still coming to the realization that they are going nowhere, even if they have had this “education” paid for by the endowment.
They are not burdened with the student loans the white and Asian kids have to repay.
There certainly is a cream that has been skimmed off but a lot of these smart kids are not American. I have had foreign born black students in medical school for years.
They don’t get American blacks. One of my black American students flunked out in spite of the other black kids (I had three others in my group that year) efforts to help him.
The other kids were African (real African) or West Indies kids. The West Indies kids still have a legacy of slavery but they don’t seem to have the angry victim mentality of American blacks.
One u=year I had a kid I thought might be schizophrenic. He was thrown out of a patient’s room in the University Hospital. The patient found him too weird.
I finally figured out his problem. His parents were Black Panthers in Oakland and he did not know how to talk to white people. He had never known any.
I finally made up a script for him to talk to patients and take a medical history. It worked for him and he passed. He was actually smart and got along with kids his age. I think he graduated.
The Dartmouth incident involved black students who were not studying for finals and resented white students who were studying.
I suspect the black students realized there was no need for them to study. The radical professors would give them grades they did not deserve in courses that were useless.
They just knew they were going nowhere.
A long, hot summer, and I suspect that fall and winter are going to be violent too. By the way, the Republican tactic of collaborating with the Democrats and fighting Trump on everything is not going to endear them with either side, much to their dismay.
Another thing to watch is Portland.
There is going to be a pro-Trump rally. Recently, they had a whack job scream racist things at Muslim women on their mass transit. Several locals intervened to protect the women [no political leanings mentioned, but the lack of mention makes me think that they might not be Leftists] and three were stabbed in the neck, two killed and one critically wounded. The PC interpretation is it was a racist Trump supporter. In fact, it was a Bernie Supporter who went to Jill Stein of the Green Party after Bernie was scrod by the DNC.
The rally is going to be in a Federal park, and there are Federal permits. The mayor of Portland is demanding that the Feds revoke the permits, is claiming that the First Amendment does not cover anything defined as “hate speech” [there is no such law or ruling], and threatening that there will be violence if the rally takes place. The Portland Republican Party is openly speaking of hiring Oathkeepers or others as a security force. There may be a lot of full dance cards [and ICU beds].
Our history books have been falsified! The mass demonstrations in Paris, London, Berlin, New York in the 1920s and 1930s that rose in intensity each month when each nation’s intellectuals rose against slavery should be remembered! My father recalls the great speeches by Lattimore, Tugwell, Hellman, Dreiser, London (whose “In Ten Days I Exposed the World” is unrivilled in its denuncations of slavery) and many, many more against the slavery of socialism in Russia. In England the speeches of Shaw and Wells and Gollancz rallied the English against socialism. A united world compelled Stalin to abandon the Show Trials, Holomodor, and mass executions when the world spoke as one voice against slavery. And….
Oh, wait, none of that happened. Instead, thousands, nay, millions excused slavery when performed by National or International socialists. Socialism and socialists have never had a problem with slavery, and instead seek to implement it everywhere but only when they are the slavers
I won’t believe in sincere action against the commemoration of slavers until socialism is expunged from the world.
Oregon still has open carry. If everyone showed up with an unloaded rifle slung over their shoulder and ammunition on their person, that would wilt any potential for violency stuff. Probably.