    100th Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution

    Posted by David Foster on November 1st, 2017 (All posts by )

    …appropriately remembered via photographs of prisoners in the Gulag.

    Via Sarah Hoyt, who has some thoughts and a comment thread.

     

    6 Responses to “100th Anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution”

    1. David Foster Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      Bret Stephens, writing in the New York Times(!), asks why there are so many liberal and ‘progressive’ thinkers, up in arms at the least whiff of fascism or Nazism, who are perfectly insouciant when it comes to Communism?

    2. dearieme Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Bah! The revolution was months earlier. The Bolsheviks simply staged a coup d’état. At least it was a proper one, with dead bodies and everything, not a sneaky slow-motion effort like the one aimed at Trump.

    3. pst314 Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      “…asks why there are so many liberal and ‘progressive’ thinkers, up in arms at the least whiff of fascism or Nazism, who are perfectly insouciant when it comes to Communism?”

      And who get very indignant when the crimes of Communism are reported.

    4. Bill Brandt Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      A couple of odd things I discovered when going to Russia in the early 90s (after Communism fell). How they restored the palaces around Leningrad that the Nazis put to the torch – they were proud of their heritage despite the official propaganda – and the Hermitage in Leningrad -(St Petersburg) – was as if nothing had happened in the intervening 90 years

    5. David Foster Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      Roger Scruton: As the Left surges back, Marxism’s bloody legacy is covered up

    6. Gringo Says:
      November 1st, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      My childhood was rather schizophrenic with regard to the Cold War. On the one hand, I heard plenty of the anti-anti-Communism talk of the “enlightened” liberals. “We’re just as bad as the Russians, doncha’ know.” The HUAC- creation of the Democrats- was the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse. And so on. Frank Donner’s The Un-Americans was on my father’s bedside table, along with Homage to Catalonia.

      There was more than a little irony about the family friend who was most vehement in saying we were as bad as the Russians. He found out in later years that during WW2, back in the home country of Yugoslavia, someone who had married a cousin on his father’s side of the family executed cousins from his mother’s side of the family. The executioner became a high-level apparatchik. The family friend later mediated a reconciliation of sorts in the 1980s. (His parents came to the US before WW1, before there was a Yugoslavia.)

      On the other hand, my hometown had a disproportionate number of Iron Curtain refugees. Of the 25 or so classmates from my hometown that graduated with me from the regional high school, two had parents who had fled the Reds. I worked as an aide in a small hospital whose kitchen manager- and his wife- had experienced the Holodomor in Ukraine. There were more. I found out most didn’t want to talk about what they had fled.

      Decades later, I found out that two kids my age from the Liberal Religious Youth (Unitarian) group I attended were red diaper babies. Their relatives weren’t just card-carrying members, but rather active operatives. I found out about the relatives in Wikipedia and the archives of the NY Times. I knew nothing about this when I was a kid. They were probably right to keep quiet about the red past, as they would have been just as liable to experience contempt as sympathy.

      My freshman year in college, I attended some SDS meetings. What did SDS in for me was listening in on a conversation on the quad with an SDS honcho. She was gushing about how Lenin should be a focal part of the university curriculum- on a level with Plato or Shakespeare. Her focus wasn’t “know your enemy,” but “Lenin is the greatest thing since sliced bread.” After hearing that, I threw SDS in the dustbin. I had taken a Politics class in 9th grade that inoculated me against the Soviets. We read A Day in the Life of Ivan Denesovitch. Lesson: Communism was evil. I wrote a term paper on Soviet agriculture. Lesson: when it comes to managing an economy, Communism is woefully incompetent. The SDS honcho didn’t go the Weatherperson route, but became a tax and spend Democrat state legislator.

      What finally ended the anti-anti Communism for me was a conversation I had in a coffee house in Bogota about a year before the invasion of Afghanistan. I was talking with someone who was openly a communist. He informed me that the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 was done “gently.” That taught me that there was no such thing as a “national Communist,” one who was concerned only with his country. On the contrary, Communism was international. By virtue of being a Colombian Communist, he was also a supporter of Soviet imperialism. Unsurprisingly, that’s how the Sandinistas turned out- well before Reagan was elected.

      When I worked in Latin America, I knew three refugees from Hungary- two of whom I worked with. Each had distinctive stories. The first was the son of a diplomat who got stranded in Japan after the Communist takeover, and decided to move to Argentina. At the time, it seemed a good choice. The second was an aerospace engineer whom the Russians wanted to employ in the Soviet Union- just like we had Operation Paperclip. He refused to go to the Soviet Union. The Soviets jailed him, in an attempt to get him to change his mind. After a year and a half in prison, they gave up and released him. He fled Hungary ASAP. Obviously, this occurred before the Communist takeover in 1948. The third fled as a child with his family after the failed 1956 Revolution. All ended up in Argentina, though the two still living are now in the US.

