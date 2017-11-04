Meltdown
Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 4th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Unchristian though it is to confess to such a feeling, I have been taking a very mean-minded satisfaction in the ongoing meltdown of both the NFL, the mainstream Hollywood establishment, and now the Democratic National Committee has come due for their share. Paraphrasing P.J. O’Rourke – just desserts, just hors de oeuvres, a just main course of crow! So, the NFL is continuing to go down the road to hell paved with social justice warrior good intentions, the list of male power-brokers among the Hollywood glitterati accused of sexually-exploiting women, other men, teenagers of both sexes and ornamental potted plants is expanding geometrically, and now it seems as if Hillary Clinton and her campaign advisers did quite the number on her own political party during the campaign which ended exactly a year ago. Even as Hillary Clinton toured the country, explaining “What Happened”, it seems that the former chair of the DNC, Donna Brazile has penned her own memoir of the campaign. I suppose that in the wake of a political upset of the magnitude we experienced last election day, everyone involved at the highest level is obligated to sing some version of the old song “If only they had listened to me.”
In the linked story,
“Brazile writes that she inherited a national party in disarray, in part because President Obama, Clinton and Wasserman Schultz were “three titanic egos” who had “stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes.””
So, if I am understanding this whole imbroglio correctly, Hillary’s people took over the national Democrat establishment after Little Debbie ran it into the ground, and diverted most all of the funds raised jointly by the DNC and Hillary into Hillary’s campaign coffers, thereby cutting out Bernie Sanders. I am not the least surprised at Sanders’ lack of fiduciary sense – the man barely scraped a living until he went into politics – still, I thought he had been in politics long enough to have learned something – like how not to get blindsided by avaricious scumbags. Well, at least he got a vacation house out of it all, so perhaps he did learn something.
The real surprise is that Donna Brazile is coming out swinging at Hillary – and even landing the crushing blow or two. Does this signify a fracture in Party unity? Is Hillary and the Clinton Machine being thrown out of the window and under the bus, and not a moment too soon? What have the fracture-lines been drawn, who has control of the Party now, and who among the Party faithful will be rewarded? Discuss. I’ll make popcorn – lightly salted and with real butter, not that orange-oil gack that they put on popcorn in the movie theaters.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:03 pm
Sgt. Mom,
It is clear the money machine behind the Clinton’s is sick and tired of Hillary’s incompetence in losing a winnable election to Donald Trump.
Corruption is in the Deep State’s interest. Incompetence that cuts off the Executive Branch Bush/Clinton/Obama corruption cash flow is unforgivable.
The Deep state has no hooks into Trump. Two terms of him — which Hillary’s running as Democratic nominee for a 3rd time again will mean — must be stopped by any means necessary.
I think they had any idea the “Sex abuse moral panic” taking out Hillary’s Hollyweird bag men “Harvey the Hutt” meant, but it’s a little too late to stop the cultural inflection point they started.
Their “Reality bubble” has been popped.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:22 pm
Good points, Trent – do you suppose that they will try and prop her up to run again? Or are the Dems deciding to cut their losses, throw her out of the window, and try with another candidate. Can she summon the energy and the enthusiasm from her myriad fans. If not Hillary, then who? Never too early to begin floating trial balloons. Look at how early they started with the jug-eared, self-regarding buffoon.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:28 pm
1. And none of this would have come out if Hillary had won the Presidency. Not a jot or tittle.
2. Is Ms Brazile quite right in the head? “… secret deliberations over using her powers as interim DNC chair to initiate the process of removing Clinton and running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) from the ticket after Clinton’s Sept. 11, 2016, collapse in New York City” seems fantastical.
“Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich …”: oh, what can you mean, dear lady? What can you mean? Maybe you are right in the head.
“… and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her … “: a bit premature if you ask me.
“Brazile recommended Clinton see an acupuncturist.” I’ve never before seen that spelling of ‘exorcist’.
‘… he treated her like “a crazy, senile old auntie and couldn’t wait to tell all his friends the nutty things she said.”’ OK, Clinton’s crew simply viewed her as a stereotype, a foolish, excitable black woman, just another affirmative action appointee who’s flailing around, out of her depth. Their feminism and anti-racism is put on only as a show, intended to fool the simpleton voters. That bit rings true.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:32 pm
“If not Hillary, then who?” Tulsi Gabbard. Unless Mr Trump has the sense to invite her to run as his VP candidate. :)
November 4th, 2017 at 4:34 pm
By the way, on the subject of Trump: I do hope that the US Establishment has no plans to assassinate him on his jaunt in the Orient, while putting the blame on Rocket Man.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:37 pm
Sgt. Mom,
The Democrats have bigger problems than Hillary.
A radicalized Democrat by the name of Rene Albert Boucher assaulted Republican Sen. Rand Paul in his home at Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The FBI is saying the assault isn’t political, because he was an ‘acquaintance’ from Sen Paul’s old medical practice…
…and no one is believing the FBI because their lips are moving.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:42 pm
More on the Senator Paul assault from the local Bowling Green, KY paper —
http://www.bgdailynews.com/news/bg-man-charged-with-assaulting-paul-at-senator-s-home/article_e0d36d03-f357-5161-8267-3aa317e978c7.html
November 4th, 2017 at 4:45 pm
This article on Fox News says assault occurred inside Sen Rand Paul’s home!
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/04/sen-rand-paul-assaulted-in-kentucky-home.html
A very important line just got crossed.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:52 pm
Instapundit posted that the assault was indeed politically motivated.
See:
RAND PAUL ASSAULTED AT HIS HOME BY TRUMP-HATING DEMOCRAT: “Kentucky State Board of Election voting records list Boucher as a registered Democrat. . . . A Facebook account that appears to be maintained by Boucher contains numerous anti-Donald Trump postings.”
I think every Democratic politician should be asked if he/she condones this sort of political violence.
UPDATE: Oops, I see Stephen was right ahead of me. I’m leaving this up because I do think that Dem politicians should be forced to comment.
November 4th, 2017 at 4:53 pm
I saw that story – just breaking a bit after I posted. If this is not a personal thing, but a political thing … to coin a phrase, ‘Sh*t is about to get real.’
Twenty-four hour rule, though. Maybe 48 might be better.
November 4th, 2017 at 5:08 pm
The Perp’s Facebook feed marks him as an Anti-Trump loon.
November 4th, 2017 at 5:09 pm
This is at least phase two of Hillary being thrown under the bus. Phase one was Weinstein.
Will we later consider the alternative worse than Hillary for the country, or will we look back with smiles, remembering all the popcorn we munched?
Hillary is not without allies. Instead of quietly withdrawing from public life, would she call on her allies to strike back, leading to more strife among the Democrats? My guess is that she will “not go gentle into that good night.” After all, she currently doesn’t accept responsibility for her loss, but casts blame in all directions. She still has a strong desire to be President. After all, she was the most qualified presidential candidate, evah.Is Hillary Clinton the ‘most experienced’ presidential candidate in history?
After all, Hillary was both Secretary of State and a US Senator. We all know that combination of office holding results in the best Presidents ever, Just like another Secretary of State and US Senator turned President: James Buchanan.
To get Hillary to remain quiet and out of politics, she will have to be absolutely crushed. I’m not sure if I want that. The more Hillary is attached to the Democrats, the more she will damage them.
November 4th, 2017 at 5:12 pm
From the Daily Caller,
“According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Boucher was awarded a patent in 2003 for a pain relief product called a Therm-a-Vest. Boucher sold the device on QVC in 2005, according to a news report at the time.
A Facebook account that appears to be maintained by Boucher contains numerous anti-Donald Trump postings.
On May 17, Boucher posted, “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads,” a reference to the former FBI director’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.
There are no postings on the account about Paul, though there are many others that criticize Republicans in general.
Boucher shared one post from the Occupy Democrats account citing left-wing academic Noam Chomsky’s criticism of the Republican party.”
This is a normal reaction to a prolonged political hate campaign.
There will be more such violence…and soon.
November 4th, 2017 at 7:02 pm
I think Americans in general are becoming sick of dynastic political choices. The Kennedys are pretty much dead politically at least outside of MA and Jeb! was a rather feeble last hurrah (more like an exhausted dying sigh) from the Bush family. The only Clinton who was genuinely popular was Bill; he was also a natural politician but personally toxic for the Democratic Party. Hillary was never really popular past her foray into healthcare but was seen as a way to keep Bill in power until she managed to lose to both Obama and Trump. Democrats could forgive the former but not the latter, and her refusal to go away is causing even hardened Democratic partisans to gag. I predict Obama won’t fare much better; the novelty of the first black president is wearing off quickly if it hasn’t already….
Hillary put the Democratic Party in the position of the trapped coyote that has to chew off his own limb to escape certain doom; it remains to be seen if it can survive the shock and blood loss only to discover that the Obamas learned the wrong lessons from the Clintons. And then there’s the whole Bernie Bro revolt–that’s not going away anytime soon. Some Democrats are learning that they’ve painted themselves into a corner with the identity politics strategy that worked for Obama and ultimately derailed Clinton, but theirs are voices in the wilderness soon to be cast into the outer darkness as the party doubles down with the likes of BLM and Antifa….
Not that the Republicans are in much better shape. Their brand is being torched by the likes of McCain and others appalled that someone like Trump could not only be the party’s standard-bearer but could actually win. Their famous “circular firing squad” is turning off regulars who in the past would have just swallowed hard, held their noses and voted for the apparatchik du jure but are now seeing light breaking through the cracks. Trump mercifully does not appear to have a dynasty lined up behind him, and unlike Hillary’s comical gag present to the Russians appears to be a genuine reset. What follows? Who knows, but that’s really when the popcorn will be appreciated. Probably along with some barf bags, I suspect….
November 4th, 2017 at 7:06 pm
I’ve spent the last 25 years telling myself periodically, that surely, this time, people would see the Clintons as the corrupt excrement that anyone could see they were. I should have taken up belief in the Great Pumpkin, that, at least, “could be true”. My latest foolishness is waiting for anti-fa to be seen as the fascists that they are.
I expect that a great many of those attending her funeral will be doing so only to be sure she’s really dead.
The problem both parties have is finding a candidate that is more appealing than month a old corpse. Look at all of the Republicans that flamed out, mostly because they couldn’t give a convincing performance of previously considering the different questions that any fool would have predicted they’d be asked.
Paul has to be the least effective Republican in the country. I would expect sane Democrats to cherish him.
November 4th, 2017 at 7:32 pm
There is no reason for the Dems to be loyal to the Clintons anymore. Those two grifters have nothing to offer anyone now. And since it was the Clintons who really amped up Hollywood as a major money source for the Dems, one could look at the Weinstein revelations as an orchestrated purge that may have gotten out of hand. But by who? Soros and a few other billionaire types? Who knows?
The GOP is also at a very interesting point. The Bushes, and the likes of Kristol, et al, are clearly out, and it is cute that they are pretending it’s a voluntary leaving rather than them basically getting kicked out.
If the GOP wants to be truly cutthroat, it will look at what the CA Dem Party accomplished in the last decade–they took a weak GOP and absolutely murdered it. In particular the change to having the top 2 vote getters from an open primary advance to the general means no GOP voter has any incentive to vote in general elections any more, which means the Dems can easily rack up the massive popular vote win there that is so important to their propaganda campaigns. If red states were to do that, then the Dem party wouldn’t even be able to field a candidate in much of the country.
November 4th, 2017 at 8:41 pm
I’m with Gringo on this. I’ve said it elsewhere and I’ll say it here:
The public attack on Weinstein was a warning shot across Hillary’s bow. Brazile’s book is definitely a torpedo aimed at her.
These are messages for her, They say “shut up and go home. You lost because nobody likes you and we don’t want to listen to you anymore.”
I expect the air attack to begin shortly because Hillary is Hillary; she’d rather lie than tell the truth, and she’d rather die than lose. She believes that she can force anybody to do anything she wishes anytime she wants.
The likely targets of the upcoming reinactment of the ‘Night of the Long Knives’ (at least the one here, there appears to be one going on in Saudi at this moment) will all be persons that thoroughly deserve it, so I’m all for popcorn.
Antifa had called for today (Nov 4) as a day for fighting facsism, but I doubt this was what they had planned.
November 4th, 2017 at 9:40 pm
@ Dearieme “I’ve never before seen that spelling of ‘exorcist’.” Loved that.
Brazile is canny, and knows that the Clintons are vindictive. The Clintons may not be dead, but this book should be considered good initial evidence that they might be. Brazile wouldn’t be raising her bid if she didn’t think she had good cards. Elizabeth Warren is sounding similar.
In all that I have read quoting from the book, I am impressed by how much of this has been claimed by Republicans for years, but dismissed as paranoid,racist, silly, etc. Democrats have long treated many important blacks and women as affirmative action hires, but fought back viciously against the claim. Now Donna Brazile reveals that black Democrats believe it too. Clinton was accused of having undue conflict-of-interest influence over the DNC during the primaries. It turns out it was worse than that; she had control.
The revelations that Obama left the DNC with $24M of debt because he diverted contributions were a surprise to me, though not a shock. Entirely believable.
November 4th, 2017 at 11:29 pm
I think Brazile was used to nuke Hillary because Hillary just wouldn’t go away. As long as she was around, she was sucking all the oxygen away from the next generation of potential Democrat contenders who need to start prepping *now* for the next elections.
The Dems also needed to confess about Bernie’s managed loss in the primaries because they badly need the Bernie supporters to bump up their numbers. So blaming Hillary is a two-fer.
Finally, blaming Hillary for sucking up all the donations and pissing it away, is a convenient way to explain to the donor class that the Democrats are still worthy of more donations, because that evil, incompetent Hillary is now gone. “It’s not our fault; we knew nothing.”
The Uranium One kerfuffle is a black swan for the Democrats. I think the Clinton claque was so deeply buried in its bubble they assumed it was business as usual; i.e., just another opportunity for graft. This makes sense if you view the Clintons as a crime family instead of a political dynasty. They made the mistake of assuming they’d win, and the Deep State would go along with keeping it buried. It almost worked. The question is whether there are enough honest people in DC to bring all the facts to light.
If I were Trump, I’d fire everyone above the GS-15 level in Justice and State.