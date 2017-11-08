 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (June – October 2017)

    Posted by Jonathan on November 8th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in June, July, August, September and October 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

    Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

    (Note that Amazon recently changed its reporting system and it is not longer practical to include in this list items that were clicked but not purchased.)

    —-

    Amazon Instant Video
    Seeing Red

    From Russia With Love

    Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

    Books
    Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow

    Out of The Silent Planet

    The Camp of the Saints

    Beyond the Beachhead

    The Tet Offensive: A Concise History

    The Face of Water: A Translator on Beauty and Meaning in the Bible

    The Cook’s Illustrated Meat Book: The Game-Changing Guide That Teaches You How to Cook Meat and Poultry with 425 Bulletproof Recipes

    The Mathematician’s Mind

    Beyond the Beachhead: The 29th Infantry Division in Normandy (Stackpole Military History Series)

    Georgian London – 3rd Edition

    Left-Handed Monkey Wrench: Stories and Essays

    Father Son & Co.: My Life at IBM and Beyond

    The Airbnb Story: How Three Ordinary Guys Disrupted an Industry Made Billions . . . and Created Plenty of Controversy

    Father Son & Co.: My Life at IBM and Beyond

    The Quartet: Orchestrating the Second American Revolution 1783-1789

    The Mental Edge Revised

    Empty Force: The Power of Chi for Self-Defense and Energy Healing

    The Evolution of Imagination

    The Age of Longing

    Night Soldiers: A Novel

    The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion: A Novel

    Welcome to the World Baby Girl! by Flagg Fannie Paperback

    I Still Dream About You: A Novel

    Can’t Wait to Get to Heaven: A Novel (Ballantine Reader’s Circle)

    Dark Star: A Novel

    The Polish Officer: A Novel

    The Oregon Trail (Oxford World’s Classics)

    The Smack: A Novel

    Energy Medicine: Balancing Your Body’s Energies for Optimal Health Joy and Vitality

    Conserving America?: Essays on Present Discontents (Dissident American Thought Today)

    Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War

    The VNR Concise Encyclopedia of Mathematics

    Bambi vs. Godzilla: On the Nature Purpose and Practice of the Movie Business

    Stasiland: Stories from Behind the Berlin Wall

    By Ron Larson Bruce H. Edwards Robert Hostetler: Precalculus with Limits: A Graphing Approach Fourth (4th) Edition

    Adelsverein: The Gathering

    Spaceman of Bohemia

    Dangerous Journey: The Story of Pilgrim’s Progress

    The Russian Chronicles: A Thousand Years That Changed the World

    Wolf Among Wolves

    The Life of Greece (The Story of Civilization Vol. 2)

    Isaac’s Storm: A Man a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History

    That Hideous Strength (Space Trilogy Book 3)

    One Nation Undecided: Clear Thinking about Five Hard Issues That Divide Us

    Admiral of the Ocean Sea: A Life of Christopher Columbus

    The Bride of Texas

    By Eric Metaxas: Bonhoeffer: Pastor Martyr Prophet Spy

    The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance

    American Architecture and Urbanism

    How Language Began: The Story of Humanity’s Greatest Invention

    Stylish Wraps Sewing Book: Ponchos Capes Coats and More – Fashionable Warmers that are Easy to Sew

    The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance

    Kindle eBooks
    X-Day: Japan: Front Line Reporting at the Greatest Invasion and the Dawn of Nuclear Warfare

    Command Missions: A Personal Story

    Roman Empire at War: A Compendium of Roman Battles from 31 B.C. to A.D. 565

    Luna City IV (The Chronicles of Luna City Book 4)

    The Chronicles of Luna City

    Beyond the Beachhead: The 29th Infantry Division in Normandy

    Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich

    Sperm Wars: Infidelity Sexual Conflict and Other Bedroom Battles

    Hidden In Plain Sight 7: The Fine-Tuned Universe

    Pride and Prejudice (Dover Thrift Editions)

    God and Intelligence

    Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

    The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Vol. II: Alone 1932-1940

    American Spartan: The Promise the Mission and the Betrayal of Special Forces Major Jim Gant

    How to Age in Place: Planning for a Happy Independent and Financially Secure Retirement

    A Train Near Magdeburg – The Holocaust the survivors and the American soldiers who saved them

    Stonewall in the Valley: Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s Shenandoah Valley Campaign Spring 1862

    Isaac’s Storm: A Man a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History

    Institutes of the Christian Religion

    Planet Hustlers: Mission 15 (Black Ocean)

    Moral and Orbital Decay: Mission 14 (Black Ocean)

    The Power of Your Subconscious Mind

    Isaac’s Storm: A Man a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History

    That Hideous Strength: (Space Trilogy Book Three) (The Space Trilogy 3)

    Chronicles of Barsetshire Collection (Six novels in one volume!)

    War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine

    Rockets and People – Volume I

    The Clausewitz Roundtable

    Collision of Empires: The War on the Eastern Front in 1914

    Insurgents (Harmony Book 1)

    Alexander Hamilton: From Obscurity to Greatness (Word Portraits of America’s Founders)

    Assault on Zanzibar: Book Four of the Westerly Gales Saga

    Swords Against Darkness

    Awakening (Harmony Book 2)

    Lone Star Sons: Being The Entertaining and Mostly If not Always True Adventures of Texas Ranger Jim Reade and his Blood Brother Delaware Scout Toby Sh

    The Towers: A Dan Lenson Novel of 9/11 (Dan Lenson Novels Book 13)

    Music
    20th Century Masters: The Best of The Commodores – The Millennium Collection

    The Best of Diana Ross & The Supremes: 20th Century Masters (Millennium Collection)

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 2:10 pm and is filed under Book Notes. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     