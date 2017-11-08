What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (June – October 2017)
Posted by Jonathan on November 8th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in June, July, August, September and October 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)
(Note that Amazon recently changed its reporting system and it is not longer practical to include in this list items that were clicked but not purchased.)
Amazon Instant Video
Seeing Red
Books
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow
The Tet Offensive: A Concise History
The Face of Water: A Translator on Beauty and Meaning in the Bible
The Cook’s Illustrated Meat Book: The Game-Changing Guide That Teaches You How to Cook Meat and Poultry with 425 Bulletproof Recipes
Beyond the Beachhead: The 29th Infantry Division in Normandy (Stackpole Military History Series)
Left-Handed Monkey Wrench: Stories and Essays
Father Son & Co.: My Life at IBM and Beyond
The Airbnb Story: How Three Ordinary Guys Disrupted an Industry Made Billions . . . and Created Plenty of Controversy
The Quartet: Orchestrating the Second American Revolution 1783-1789
Empty Force: The Power of Chi for Self-Defense and Energy Healing
The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion: A Novel
Welcome to the World Baby Girl! by Flagg Fannie Paperback
I Still Dream About You: A Novel
Can’t Wait to Get to Heaven: A Novel (Ballantine Reader’s Circle)
The Oregon Trail (Oxford World’s Classics)
Energy Medicine: Balancing Your Body’s Energies for Optimal Health Joy and Vitality
Conserving America?: Essays on Present Discontents (Dissident American Thought Today)
Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War
The VNR Concise Encyclopedia of Mathematics
Bambi vs. Godzilla: On the Nature Purpose and Practice of the Movie Business
Stasiland: Stories from Behind the Berlin Wall
By Ron Larson Bruce H. Edwards Robert Hostetler: Precalculus with Limits: A Graphing Approach Fourth (4th) Edition
Dangerous Journey: The Story of Pilgrim’s Progress
The Russian Chronicles: A Thousand Years That Changed the World
The Life of Greece (The Story of Civilization Vol. 2)
Isaac’s Storm: A Man a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History
That Hideous Strength (Space Trilogy Book 3)
One Nation Undecided: Clear Thinking about Five Hard Issues That Divide Us
Admiral of the Ocean Sea: A Life of Christopher Columbus
By Eric Metaxas: Bonhoeffer: Pastor Martyr Prophet Spy
The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance
American Architecture and Urbanism
How Language Began: The Story of Humanity’s Greatest Invention
Stylish Wraps Sewing Book: Ponchos Capes Coats and More – Fashionable Warmers that are Easy to Sew
Kindle eBooks
X-Day: Japan: Front Line Reporting at the Greatest Invasion and the Dawn of Nuclear Warfare
Command Missions: A Personal Story
Roman Empire at War: A Compendium of Roman Battles from 31 B.C. to A.D. 565
Luna City IV (The Chronicles of Luna City Book 4)
Beyond the Beachhead: The 29th Infantry Division in Normandy
Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich
Sperm Wars: Infidelity Sexual Conflict and Other Bedroom Battles
Hidden In Plain Sight 7: The Fine-Tuned Universe
Pride and Prejudice (Dover Thrift Editions)
The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Vol. II: Alone 1932-1940
American Spartan: The Promise the Mission and the Betrayal of Special Forces Major Jim Gant
How to Age in Place: Planning for a Happy Independent and Financially Secure Retirement
A Train Near Magdeburg – The Holocaust the survivors and the American soldiers who saved them
Stonewall in the Valley: Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s Shenandoah Valley Campaign Spring 1862
Institutes of the Christian Religion
Planet Hustlers: Mission 15 (Black Ocean)
Moral and Orbital Decay: Mission 14 (Black Ocean)
The Power of Your Subconscious Mind
Chronicles of Barsetshire Collection (Six novels in one volume!)
War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine
Collision of Empires: The War on the Eastern Front in 1914
Alexander Hamilton: From Obscurity to Greatness (Word Portraits of America’s Founders)
Assault on Zanzibar: Book Four of the Westerly Gales Saga
Lone Star Sons: Being The Entertaining and Mostly If not Always True Adventures of Texas Ranger Jim Reade and his Blood Brother Delaware Scout Toby Sh
The Towers: A Dan Lenson Novel of 9/11 (Dan Lenson Novels Book 13)
Music
20th Century Masters: The Best of The Commodores – The Millennium Collection
The Best of Diana Ross & The Supremes: 20th Century Masters (Millennium Collection)