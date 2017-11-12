A Seemingly-Safe Target
Posted by David Foster on November 12th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
I’ve written previously about the level of fear, contempt, and anger that many educated/urban/upper-middle-class people demonstrate toward Christians and rural people (especially southerners.) This complex of negative emotions often greatly exceeds anything that these same people feel toward radical Islamists or dangerous rogue-state governments.
A rather classic example of this was recently observed by a commenter at a post by Sarah Hoyt:
One of my relatives posted a snarky meme during the day or two that the Dreamer program being ended was trending showing some hillbilly/redneck types saying they were going to get a tech job now that the Dreamers were out of the way. The meme was presented in a way that you were supposed to say “Ha ha, look at the poor, ugly, unintelligent peasants thinking they can get a tech job”
November 12th, 2017 at 11:16 am
That relative was just repeating Her rhetoric:
You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.
9 Sep 2016
November 12th, 2017 at 11:21 am
CR….which direction does the cause-and-effect run? I suspect Clinton’s rhetoric was driven in large part by the understanding that this kind of hate is common among her base and targeted voters, and she wanted to play to it.
I also suspect that people who have spent many years in educational institutions, but have not achieved much success in life, are heavily over-represented among the bitter individuals who think this way.