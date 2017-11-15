



New, free, city bus –

Late, slow, inconvenient route.

Got what I paid for. —- In a restaurant,

Saw cockroach crawling on seat.

Ignorance was bliss. —- Weekend night drivers:

Ten under limit, weaving.

Better to stay home. —- Your Chinese toaster –

Inexpensive, doesn’t work.

That’s how things are now. —- (Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 9:29 am and is filed under Photos, Poetry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.