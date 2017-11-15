New! – Your Photo-Illustrated Urban Haiku Mini-Slam
Posted by Jonathan on November 15th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
New, free, city bus –
Late, slow, inconvenient route.
Got what I paid for.
—-
In a restaurant,
Saw cockroach crawling on seat.
Ignorance was bliss.
—-
Weekend night drivers:
Ten under limit, weaving.
Better to stay home.
—-
Your Chinese toaster –
Inexpensive, doesn’t work.
That’s how things are now.
—-
(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)
November 15th, 2017 at 1:31 pm
my favorite band
one night only at the dive
cab ride home’s dodgy
murders, theft, and graft
are all small prices to pay
for world’s best hot dogs
diversity rules
only apply if you are
the approved diverse
November 15th, 2017 at 2:40 pm
We wanted to use a “free, city bus” in Auckland (NZ). We couldn’t: it was jam-packed with students who were using it for a trip that people their age would find an easy walk.
Auckland; downtown bus
Inaccessible because
Lazy fung stewnce eh?
November 15th, 2017 at 4:29 pm
Boy’s Japanese toy –
Tawdry and self-dismantling
Now Jap cars are best.