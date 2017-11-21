What Has Changed – and What Hasn’t?
Posted by Ginny on November 21st, 2017 (All posts by Ginny)
When historians consider the 20th century as it turned into the 21st, what will they find unique. I’m looking forward to others’ opinions. What are deep and permanent changes? What are minor and transient ones? I’ll throw out my opinion, though it isn’t original; Henry Adams posited it as the last century began.
That century millions were slain by an inhuman, omnipotent, omnipresent state striving to produce a faceless utopia. But this characterized Rousseau and the French Revolution; it, too, smothered history and the individual. We said “never again”, but this opportunistic virus pops up, still, over and over again. Making Hitler its face, we opened ourselves to new Stalins and Maos and Castros and Chavezes. Modern ideologies, old religions – we’ve seen both “perfect” (cleanse) the world through mass murder. Would that it were unique and transient, though maybe these particular virulent forms are.
Practical science produced medicines that made both childhood and old age safer places. Research led to abundant food. Research and engineering protect us. Man can plan and science enlarged to strengthen those plans: compare the deaths in Galveston in 1900 to those from Harvey. Hurricanes remain powerful but man’s ability to learn and construct meant Houston’s medical center was protected by this century.
And the dynamo: energy made cars and planes move, energy warms and cools us, cleans our houses and powers our businesses. It has made us more travelled and less rooted; it produced a world of goods and art and information that our forefathers could not have imagined. Ordinary people labor less and live in more comfort than imaginable to the tip of the upper class a century ago. Having enough to eat and a roof over our heads produces an equality we take for granted. For thousands of years, the only energy was man’s; now, our world mines energy. We worry whether truckers displaced by robots can find work – the idea of servitude let alone slavery is far from modern minds.
But surely the strangest change has been our perception of ourselves and our relation to nature and fate. And stranger still, seeing as inconsequential (or destructive) that traditional first question – boy or girl? I can’t imagine that the truly absurd belief that gender is more concept than biology will stand. But it is symptom: we don’t confront nature.
Will we ever see sex as we did before? The twentieth century decoupled sex from procreation – we believed we had control. A child really seems a choice. And the gifts of our time reinforced each other. With energy, an extra child became a mouth to feed rather than hands in planting and harvesting. Prosperity meant a child was likely to leave the household and the household economy before productive skills were honed and that old age was travelling, as few roofs house three or four generations. All this is not just a change from history but leads to an alienation from it. We just don’t know it as we did when we worked beside our parents in the field or nursed a grandmother in the bedroom upstairs.
So, we entertain ourselves with scandals of Hollywood and Congress. And we see threats – quite real ones – from North Korea, Russia, China, Iran. We worry Congress will be ineffectual in lifting the yoke of a national health care system or of the government owned “monuments”, of cleaning out our tax code and lowering our taxes.
We worry about all of that. But the truth is, if we are attracted to the barren world we seem to be choosing then any weapons aimed at our heartland will be like the corpse on yet another version of Agatha Christie’s Orient Express, overkilled.
November 21st, 2017 at 7:41 pm
The 20th century is divided by the presidency of Lyndon Johnson who had as much effect on our civilization as the Civil War.
He was a sociopath as the Robert Caro biography makes pretty clear. I have no previously read a biography by someone who hated the subject, except perhaps biographies of Stalin and Hitler.
Johnson was a totally political animal who had no concern for anyone in his life except as they could influence his political career, He was totally corrupt, having been bought by George and Herman Brown of Brown and Root Construction company.
His relationship with Lady bird and his daughters was no better. He abused his employees in the House and Senate.
His election to the Senate in 1948 was a case study in corruption.
His war in Vietnam and his War on Poverty changed the country more than anything had done in 100 years
November 21st, 2017 at 8:13 pm
“I have no previously read a biography by someone who hated the subject”
I read a biography about Vince Lombardi several years ago and the author clearly hated him. My recollection is it seemed clear the author had severe issues with his father, who had revered Lombardi.
November 21st, 2017 at 8:15 pm
“When historians consider the 20th century as it turned into the 21st, what will they find unique.”
Well, history is written by those who show up, as Disraeli may have said. So historians will probably say that Europe lost their faith and their civilization collapsed, to be replaced by believers of The True Faith from Africa and elsewhere. What that faith is, is to be determined in the coming century…
November 22nd, 2017 at 12:13 am
Thompson’s bio of Frost is notorious for that – I’ve only read in it, not really read it. But Frost made two mistakes – naming his biographer long before he died (that tends to make a biographer long for an ending – a murder mystery set at U.T. Austin is built on that mixed sense of a critic/biographer who can’t really finish the job until the writer is dead) and to sleep with the same woman the biographer is (who was actually married to a third guy). Few subjects make either of those mistakes but they do tend to color a biographer’s attitude.
November 22nd, 2017 at 9:49 am
Surveys in multiple countries indicate that a significant % of women now view it as sexual harassment for a guy to attempt to flirt with them, especially a guy they don’t already know. So much for 75 years of cute-meet scenes in romantic comedies and other movies….we’re apparently back to the days of needing to be Properly Introduced.
I suspect this has something to do with cell phones…surveys have also suggested that people have grown up in the smart-phone era are often uncomfortable with direct person-to-person interactions. So the behavior of flirters may be increasingly clumsy and awkward, and they reactions of flirtees may often be misinterpretive and equally clumsy.
November 22nd, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Human nature hasn’t changed. However, technology is changing rapidly in ways that seem to have profound effects on human behavior that no one entirely understands or can understand, at least not yet. People adapt but some of the adaptations make things worse. Sexual mores developed over thousands of years of trial and error are swept away by modern networked communications. For many people crude instinct fills the cultural vacuum as genotypes that evolved in response to now-irrelevant challenges of hunter-gatherer life control social interaction on Facebook and over cell networks. And while all of this is happening reckless ideologues and charlatans in academia and mass media are teaching young people fables about human nature and encouraging their worst instincts, rather than inculcating habits of critical thought and reflection to help them to adapt to the rapidly changing technical-social environment.
November 22nd, 2017 at 1:20 pm
This chap is cultivating views on the topic.
http://www.thelastditch.org/2017/11/the-post-truth-era-began-long-ago.html
“So historians will probably say that Europeans lost their faith and their civilization collapsed”: that’s perhaps the wrong way round. Their civilisation collapsed in the two world wars and that collapse ended what remained of their faith.
November 22nd, 2017 at 1:28 pm
Dearieme: Ah, but I was predicting what the future historians will say. I believe those historians will be religious believers, and so they will call the loss of faith a cause rather than an effect.
November 22nd, 2017 at 1:46 pm
Human nature hasn’t changed, but we seem to think that it has. “A year from now, ten? They’ll swing back to the belief that they can make people… better. And I do not hold to that.” We seem to think that man is perfectible; lib/progs have the plan and government is fit for the job. Doesn’t matter that it has never worked and always ends in woe. Roseau is always followed by Robespierre and his Jacobean’s, every time.
The first measure of truth is that it aligns with reality. We no longer believe that. We seem to think truth is determined by our feelings. We believe that we can bend reality to our feelings. I tend to think that all of our problems flow from this.
November 22nd, 2017 at 2:06 pm
Jonathan…”And while all of this is happening reckless ideologues and charlatans in academia and mass media are teaching young people fables about human nature”
Someone in an aviation magazine observed that ‘if you do anything with your airplane that is not consistent with the Pilot’s Operating Handbook, then you are a test pilot.”
For a society, the “Pilot’s Operating Handbook” is comprised of the generally-accepted traditions, expectations, and assumptions, as well as the explicit rules and laws. There is no question that our POH *did* need major revisions…reliable contraception and the mechanization of work necessarily had an effect on the patterns of relationship of the sexes.
The problem is that so many of our self-chosen POH writers and editors have gone about it so irresponsibly, making unfounded assertions about things they knew little about, and in many cases putting people at risk who had much less safety factor available than these academics, ‘celebrities’, journalists, etc.
There are plenty of people who are perfectly good pilots who would not make good test pilots and would not want such a role….and this carries forward to the analogy.
November 22nd, 2017 at 5:45 pm
“I believe those historians will be religious believers”: do moslems write much history?
November 22nd, 2017 at 5:57 pm
Dearieme: “do moslems write much history?”
No, but they do re-write a considerable lot, after carefully destroying all previous evidence of non-moslem history.
November 23rd, 2017 at 2:41 am
“I believe those historians will be religious believers, and so they will call the loss of faith a cause rather than an effect.”
Now I would posit the opposite. In the 21st century humans finally got over their self imposed superstitions, and grew up. The internet with pretty much all of human knowledge at anyone’s finger tips, sealed religion’s fate, god became a bit of a joke, and civilization finally began.
November 23rd, 2017 at 4:39 am
All good points – and I will add one – the influence on the microcomputer and society. Go into any public place now and see the people on their smartphones – with the microcomputer the influence of the Internet