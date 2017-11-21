CP-1 Diamond Anniversary Meetup(s)
Posted by Jay Manifold on November 21st, 2017 (All posts by Jay Manifold)
I have decided to attend various events around the 75th anniversary of Chicago Pile-1 and will therefore be in Hyde Park for about 48 hours, from late afternoon Thursday 30 November to late afternoon Saturday 2 December. As of now, the one known gathering is lunch at Valois, 1518 E 53rd (Harper Court, just west of Lake Park and the Metra Electric tracks), at 1 PM on Saturday.
Others are possible, however. I will be at the physics colloquium on Thursday afternoon in Kersten (SW corner of 57th & Ellis) and was thinking vaguely of pizza at Giordano’s (on Blackstone just south of 53rd) afterward, which means 6-ish. I expect to spend much of both Friday and Saturday mornings prowling the bookstores on 57th, and should also be free after around 7 Friday evening, when what seems to be the main event wraps up at Mandel Hall.
In general, respond in comments, and graze (Midwesterners don’t surf) around here for official events.
November 21st, 2017 at 1:24 pm
Have your people send a text to my people* at 816 943 0873 to start the planning process.
*I don’t actually have people, but I’ll get an e-mail and should start synching up within a few hours.
November 21st, 2017 at 4:42 pm
Chicago Boyz endorses this message.
November 21st, 2017 at 10:38 pm
Midwesterners do, in fact, surf
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2009-11-27/news/chi-surf-culture-zones-27-nov27_1_vince-deur-third-coast-surf-shop-great-lakes-surfer