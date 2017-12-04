The Attempted Trump Coup
Posted by Michael Kennedy on December 4th, 2017 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
I am usually not interested in conspiracy theories but the present circumstances make me suspicious.
First, Hillary launched and persists in supporting a movement that refuses to accept the election result.
Hillary Clinton rallied the opposition Friday with a videotaped message urging “resistance plus persistence” that she delivered via President Donald Trump’s favorite form of communication — Twitter.
“The challenges we face as a party and a country are real,” a smiling Clinton said. “So now more than ever, we need to stay engaged in the field and online, reaching out to new voters, young people and everyone who wants a better, stronger, fairer America.”
This could be acceptable if it was only rallying the troops for next year. That is not all that is happening.
First, we have the Russia conspiracy theory.
Last year, before the election, a “Dossier” was assembled with the aid of a British former agent and a company formed by several former reporters called “Fusion GPS”
Russia may have been trying to undermine Trump. And it may have done so in collusion with the Democrats. The Wall Street Journal‘s Kimberly Strassel noted Thursday that Fusion GPS has ties to the Democrats — and will not reveal who paid it for the dossier. Strassel asked: “What if it was the Democratic National Committee or Hillary Clinton’s campaign?” The money could have passed through intermediaries, she added.
That means the real story of collusion in the 2016 election could be that Democrats were working with Russia. And that would make sense, given their long history of appeasing the Russians, under both Clinton and Barack Obama.
It appears that Fusion GPS may have paid reporters in addition to providing the ludicrous “Dossier” for their titillation with anti-Trump myths.
Secondly it appears that the FBI used the Fusion GPS “dossier” to seek warrants from the secret court for FISA.
CNN reported the secret FISA warrant was obtained after Manafort became the subject of the FBI investigation that began as early as 2014 under then FBI Director James Comey, and centered upon work Manafort conducted consulting with Ukraine.
Now Manafort and the FBI investigation of him has nothing to do with any theory of Russian “collusion.”
However, there is also a Trump connection.
Kimberly Strassel calls coming revelations “Bombshells.”
The Fusion GPS saga isn’t over. The Clinton-DNC funding is but a first glimpse into the shady election doings concealed within that oppo-research firm’s walls. We now know where Fusion got some of its cash, but the next question is how the firm used it. With whom did it work beyond former British spy Christopher Steele ? Whom did it pay? Who else was paying it?
The answers are in Fusion’s bank records. Fusion has doggedly refused to divulge the names of its clients for months now, despite extraordinary pressure. So why did the firm suddenly insist that middleman law firm Perkins Coie release Fusion from confidentiality agreements, and spill the beans on who hired it?
Does this mean the worst is over ? No.
This week we learn that the “investigation by Mueller is no longer about “collusion.”
For all practical purposes, the collusion probe is over. While the “counterintelligence” cover will continue to be exploited so that no jurisdictional limits are placed on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, this is now an obstruction investigation. 3.) That means it is, as it has always been, an impeachment investigation.
The code word is “Obstruction,” which was used by Diane Feinstein on “Meet the Press.”
NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed Feinstein as if it were obvious that the president had obstructed justice. He based his claim on a memorandum by former national security aide K. T. McFarland, who wrote during the transition that Russia “has just thrown U.S.A. election to him,” though in context it was clear she was referring, half-mockingly, to claims by the Democratic Party.
He also cited a tweet by Trump on Saturday, where the president said, “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI,” which Democrats cited as proof of obstruction — though there was no evidence that Trump had tried to stop the investigation into Flynn even if he knew his crime.
Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Todd (transcript via NBC News):
I think, what we’re beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice.
We should call this an attempted coup d’etat. There is no such crime and the only way this could be used is in an attempt to impeach Trump.
First a senior FBI agent was removed from the Trump “investigation” because he and his paramour, an FBI lawyer, were exchanging anti-Trump messages.
Special counsel Robert Mueller removed one of the FBI’s top Russian counterintelligence experts from his team of investigators after an internal investigation found messages he sent that could be interpreted as showing political bias for Hillary Clinton and against President Donald Trump, according to US officials briefed on the matter.
Peter Strzok, who led the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email server as the No. 2 official in the FBI’s counterintelligence division, left the Mueller team this past summer, multiple sources said.
Does that suggest anything ?
The messages from Strzok to another FBI expert assigned to the Mueller team were discovered in the course of that internal review. The wording of the messages sent during the 2016 campaign appeared to be making fun of then-candidate Trump, and raised concerns that they could be seen as being pro-Clinton, the sources said.
Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was assigned to the Mueller investigation, received the messages. Page returned to the FBI earlier this summer.
She was also having a sexual relationship with Strzok although at least Strzok was married. More information here.
This is pretty dirty stuff.
Andy McCarthy has some thoughts about why this is happening.
Any powers can be abused. When executive powers are abused, Congress retains the constitutional authority to impeach and remove the president. Obstruction of an FBI investigation may not be realistically prosecutable in court, but there is congressional precedent — in the Nixon and Clinton situations — for obstruction to be a “high crime and misdemeanor” triggering impeachment. Undoubtedly, abuse of the pardon power would also be an impeachable offense, even though it is not reviewable by the courts. I continue to believe that this is the real danger for President Trump: A report by the special counsel, either through the grand jury or some other vehicle, concluding (a) that the president had obstructed the FBI’s investigation of Flynn and of Trump-campaign collusion with Russia, and (b) recommending that the matter be referred to Congress for consideration of next steps, potentially including impeachment and removal.
The Democrats seem to be banking on a possible impeachment. Even if they could not get the Senate to convict, unlikely to have a Democrat majority any time soon, a House resolution of impeachment would be sweet revenge for Bill Clinton.
That seems to be where this is going. They managed to pull it off with Richard Nixon in 1974, but Trump is an entirely different person and the times are different. The FBI was neck deep in that operation, too, of course.
Only a real suicide wish by the GOP would being such a result and that cannot be ruled out these days.
December 4th, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Maybe an explanation of why Flynn pled guilty.
I think the “guilty” plea tells us more about the Mueller investigation, and about the politicization of “justice” more generally, than it does about presumed malefactions by the retired general.
I think that Gen. Flynn admitted guilt in order to stop the pain for himself and his family.
I doubt Flynn — or Mueller, for that matter — believes he misled government officials.
Flynn may have been confused (his conversation with Pence apparently took place in the middle of the night with very bad communications), but he certainly had no need to lie about the Kislyak conversations. I think Flynn copped a plea to end the torture, and to save his family from prosecution.
It is notable that Mueller and company have apparently dropped their investigation of Gen. Flynn’s son, and the plea agreement will dramatically reduce the family’s legal expenses.
December 4th, 2017 at 8:47 pm
More on th Flynn interview wehere he allegdly lied.
According to another source, with direct knowledge of the Jan. 24 interview, McCabe had contacted Flynn by phone directly at the White House. White House officials had spent the “earlier part of the week with the FBI overseeing training and security measures associated with their new roles so it was no surprise to Flynn that McCabe had called,” the source said.
McCabe told Flynn “some agents were heading over (to the White House) but Flynn thought it was part of the routine work the FBI had been doing and said they would be cleared at the gate,” the source said.
“It wasn’t until after they were already in (Flynn’s) office that he realized he was being formally interviewed. He didn’t have an attorney with him,” they added. Flynn’s attorney Robert Kelner did not respond for comment.
More and more like a banana republic,
December 5th, 2017 at 7:18 am
Of course it’s an attempted coup. If it fails they may resort to simply shooting him.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:31 am
Mueller and the deep state are playing a very high stakes game. He’s got about 18-24 months to produce results before the next campaign begins in earnest. Then the deep state and its investigation will become the subject of a very serious political attack as the presidential campaigning starts in earnest. Based on what Mueller’s been able to accomplish thus far, I doubt many minds will be changed and Trump will exact his revenge in the second term. It seems unlikely Breyer, Kennedy, and Ginsburg can all survive to 2023. It’s going to be a very different country if Mueller doesn’t produce results soon.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:34 am
The potential for a serious consideration of impeachment by the congress is remote at this time given what we know that is factual. The actual effects of all this smoke and mirrors is to distract and diminish Trump and by association, republicans and Trump supporters. To a great extent, it has worked as the congress has been mostly ineffective. Perhaps the shift to obstruction and the passage of tax legislation is the beginning of this moving to just progressive background noise.
I hope so. Obama Care has be given life support rather than a constructive replacement, immigration shoved to the back of the line and the tax “reform” legislation has been reduced to a bandaid for the ’18 election cycle. The staggering issues of unfunded liabilities and the national debt are AWOL. Mission accomplished.
If the special prosecutor [persecutor?] “investigation” grinds to an inconclusive conclusion, Roy Moore prevails and several other congressional progressives announce they won’t be running again, perhaps we can get some better future congressional leadership and legislative results.
As I think about what Trump has been able to accomplish and set in motion, I am very surprised and pleased for the most part. If he had a congress motivated to support him, the results could be astounding and far reaching.
Death6
December 5th, 2017 at 10:38 am
Houston, we’ve got a problem.
December 5th, 2017 at 12:05 pm
One has to wonder if Mueller’s plan now isn’t just to goad Trump into firing him. There was no reason for this farce to have ever gotten started, let alone to continue any longer.
December 5th, 2017 at 1:34 pm
One has to wonder if Mueller’s plan now isn’t just to goad Trump into firing him.
That’s why Mueller has subpoenaed the Deutsche Bank records of Trump.
December 5th, 2017 at 3:15 pm
There is nothing “attempted” about this coup. It is real and has been ongoing since the day after the election.
There is nothing Trump does that Democrats or the un-elected bureaucracy and courts don’t try to obstruct.
Now it appears that even the FBI is involved in trying to overthrow the elected president.
And his only “crime” is that he won the election.
Make no mistake, this isn’t just a coup against Trump, it’s a coup against democracy and the will of the people. They’re saying we don’t have the right to pick our own president, unless they approve.
December 5th, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Maybe I’m old fashioned, but shouldn’t the Democrats just try winning elections instead?
December 5th, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Something to note when viewing this. We were reminded today that Hillary aide Cheryl Mills and Hillary . . . companion Huma Abedin lied directly under oath in the matter of knowledge of Hillary’s secret unsecured server that gave every classified matter in the purview of the State Department to any foreign intelligence service running anything newer than DOS. They know that they lied, because they caught emails from both of them discussing the secret system. They were interviewed by Peter Strzok, who filed the charges against Flynn. Democrats are allowed and encouraged to lie to the FBI when it will help the Democrats.
DEARIEME calls it an attempted coup. It is. And she is right. They will go to assassination next. Keep in mind that the Democrats have already tried a mass assassination to overturn the Congressional elections that was only stopped by the good shooting of two Capitol Police.
Right now, the FBI does not work for the country, does not consider itself subordinate to the Constitution. They work for the DNC.
They consider themselves to be the American incarnation of чрезвычайная коми́ссия по борьбе́ с контрреволюцией и саботажем
With a similar function.
December 5th, 2017 at 4:20 pm
Mrs Davis, I expect Kennedy will be replaced soon, but we have to assume Ginsberg will stay until she’s at least 90, maybe longer. I tried doing her workout once, and it’s nothing to sneeze at. The side planks are a monster. She’ll be tormenting us for years if she keeps those wretched exercises up.
December 5th, 2017 at 4:26 pm
Mrs Davis, I expect Kennedy will be replaced soon, but we have to assume Ginsberg will stay until she’s at least 90, maybe longer. I tried doing her workout once, and it’s nothing to sneeze at. The side planks are a monster. She’ll be tormenting us for years if she keeps those wretched exercises up.
December 5th, 2017 at 4:33 pm
I have to believe that the FBI below the top levels is still clean.
I have a daughter who has been an agent 20 years. Last fall, before the election, I asked her about Hillary. She is a feminist left winger politically but she said she would not vote for her.
I took this to mean that there was some institutional suspicion of Hillary, Maybe this stuff about Strzok and McCabe has trickled down the way internal rumors circulate.
Maybe it was just a reaction to Hillary’s general obnoxiousness. I imagine to know her would be to hate her.
December 5th, 2017 at 5:07 pm
Very good, about the only thing I see missing is that Mueller and Comey are BFF.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-23/trump-mueller-and-comeys-bff-status-very-bothersome
Right after the election the war machine was started by Obama and it’s been rolling ever since. The collusion thing so loved by many of these people is not working, as no evidence eventually wins out. Well so far. So they gonna bring him down with fraud of some kind or other. Poor Flynn, seriously caught in the middle, although he was playing both ends of the game. ;)
This is so amazing to watch. The American hype machine has always been real strong and we have a duet now, which is unusual for the US. So, a real war for power on TV every night, has got to be uniting … not.
December 5th, 2017 at 7:18 pm
It’s cathartic, Pen. Healthy. Otherwise the country turns into a hidebound, politically correct authoritarian state, with inanities like speech codes and the like. Or worse.
It’s good for people to get kicked in the ass every century or so. Almost certainly Trump will win over the deep state. Besides, which side has 90% of the firearms?
December 5th, 2017 at 8:24 pm
More keeps coming out about this guy.
He was in every dirty deal.
December 5th, 2017 at 8:26 pm
A point not brought up here.
Strzok was the FBI supervisor removed from the investigation for visible bias.
Strzok was also the agent that interviewed Flynn, and on whose word the accusation of lying to the FBI is based.
Strzok couldn’t possibly testify in court because he was removed for bias, but they pursued a plea before this came out.
We’re in obstruction of justice territory here: against Mueller. This is the kind of violation that gets a prosecutor sanctioned and/or disbarred.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:03 pm
“This is the kind of violation that gets a prosecutor sanctioned and/or disbarred.”
Yes. Someone else brought this up today.
Did the prosecution tell Flynn’s lawyer that their main witness against him was removed for bias? Since Strzok led the interview and his testimony would be needed to establish untruthfulness, he is a critical witness not just a prosecutor. If not disclosed, would this not be a Giglio violation? This is the kind of misconduct that can get a case dismissed and a lawyer disbarred. It is a Constitutional violation. This has bothered me since I heard about it.
Somebody needs to go after these people.
December 5th, 2017 at 10:53 pm
The question is [keeping in mind that the Attorney General is a non-participant by his own choice] is whether anyone will call them on their violations. Both the Democrat-Democrat and the Republican-Democrat wings of the UniParty, plus the media, plus all of Federal law enforcement and Intel are working to overturn the election, we are outside the bounds of rule of law.
By the way Mike K the “More keeps coming out about this guy.” link does not work for me.
December 6th, 2017 at 1:08 am
This is a side story, I guess, but it also shines a less than flattering light on the FBI while Flynn looks like a stand up guy: Limbaugh’s recounting. I remember when Flynn was first on news shows, he had that barely held in emotion that seemed to come from years of anger; this may have been part of it. His Turkey deal appears to taint him, but I always had the feeling of grim tension about him – and it seemed to come from the kind of disillusion at the core of this thread.
In showing Trump the dossier, did Comey think Trump’s reaction would be to a) resign, b) consider himself in thrall to someone who had such “secrets” about him, of c) what? Did Comey think it was the truth? Surely not, but some of these actions do seem those of a group willing to believe anything about Trump.