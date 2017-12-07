Another Minnesotan, whose reputation like Keillor’s is pretty tawdry, seems about to be pushed from the Senate. Well, I am not all that sorry. Franken is reputed to be truly obnoxious. I was appalled by his posturing during the questioning of Gorsuch; his first election was shady. But Minnesotans re-elected him. The willingness of the Senate Democrats to discard him may say something about his general unpleasantness but probably a good deal more about their political calculations – recording preening, virtue signaling statements for use later.

Given his colleagues’ demands, we might remember the first came from Gillibrand. This is the woman who tied herself firmly to the Clintons, both of whose actions toward women were far more despicable than anything Franken has been charged with; on the other hand, she was quite willing to destroy the accused and comfort the accuser in what turned out (as any mature person expected) a hoax (or delusion) by a drama queen with mental problems, mattress babe. She dealt cynically and opportunistically with a girl who needed counseling a good deal more than a seat at Obama’s “State of the Union” address.



Perhaps my experience has been uglier than others (clearly than friends who consider the charge that Franken forced a sloppy kiss on an unwilling damsel a major act), but even if all the charges were true, they seem more crass than prosecutable. Not that he isn’t a thug. He should have had better friends who held him to account and told him he was a louse; he should have developed a reign on his ego and his impulses; he should have learned humility -would this were his lesson.

I certainly don’t want our standards to be defined by the shifts in the democratic caucus which has shown itself repeatedly unwilling to deal with either graft or lechery except in an opportunistic way.

And maybe we had to go through this crap to get over Woodstock (etc.), but surely the goal for men (and women) is an inner check – one more common than might seem from these scandals. We would like fathers to teach sons and their community (especially the males with whom they bonded) to reinforce the values of a gentleman which should be virtues so often practiced they become second nature. Then, respecting, cherishing and even protecting women comes automatically – as it is as men protect women, risking their lives or merely gently holding doors open. We would like representatives who are gentlemen. Of course some men beat their wives, some men put their hands up women’s skirts, and some men harass underlings. These are not the majority, but probably a larger percentage do who are politicians/celebrities/immensely wealthy and have been tempted by the perks of those positions. I suspect a gentleman does not want his son to think of him as a “player” but maybe he likes it if his pride has been massaged 27 times by the voters of his district.

So, here’s something removed (or not). I avoid the msm so haven’t heard much of Fox’s troubles. O’Reilly had seemed a bit of a bully and certainly sufficiently confident to have not considered no a real answer. (I figure most of these guys thought they were Sean Connery and most of the women saw them as the pervert that creeped into the next theater seat.) Such delusions by the “heroes” of their own dramas should have been checked: the consequences when we leave reality are often harsh and properly so. Probably a swift slap or sarcasm works for the only mildly deluded. But for others reality awaits to bite them in the rear. The joke about Weinstein at the Academy Awards (that now these women were nominated for best actress and they wouldn’t have to pretend to like Weinstein) was pointed and said much about his delusions and the industry’s opportunism.

I wasn’t a fan of Eric Bolling but, I was used to seeing him for five minutes before Baier. His son’s suicide has been in the back of my mind through these following scandals. I haven’t seen references to it (and haven’t really searched online to know more – that I know that fact seems enough of an intrusion). But if that didn’t make men pause and consider the consequences of their actions (though imagining the woman before them as having integrity and pride might also be nice), I don’t know what would. And it highlights the complexity when the personal realm of sex isn’t walled off from the public one of work (Pence’s wisdom in drawing those distinctions seems more and more wise). And, yes, that’s tragedy.