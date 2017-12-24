Holiday Wishes
Posted by Jonathan on December 24th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
May all members of the Chicago Boyz community enjoy a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2018.
May all members of the Chicago Boyz community enjoy a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2018.
December 24th, 2017 at 7:23 pm
And to you, Jonathan.
We are back in California to spend the holiday with children and grandchildren but plan to escape before we are trapped in the weird world of Governor Moonbeam.
Gas is a dollar more a gallon and plastic bags at the grocery cost 10 cents.
Arizona, here we come on Tuesday,