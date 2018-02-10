 
    • «

    A 60 Year Old Fighter Design – Still Operational

    Posted by David Foster on February 10th, 2018 (All posts by )

    In 2009, Neptunus Lex paid tribute to the MIG-21, which he referred to as “a noble adversary.”  At the time, it appeared that the airplane was about to be phased out of service by those countries still operating it.  Didn’t happen that way. though…the airplane is still in use by several countries, most notably India, which still operates more than 200 of them.

    Design studies for the MIG-21  began in 1953, with first flight in 1958 and production shipments beginning in 1959.  As analogy for the design’s longevity, imagine the Red Baron’s Fokker triplane from 1918 still being employed in a military role in the post-Vietnam era of 1977!

    An article asks: is the MIG-21 is the fighter jet that could fly for 100 years?  Probably not, I imagine, at least in any kind of operational role…but it’s already done pretty well in longevity terms for a combat airplane.

    There are some web pages on the MIG-21 by a former East German fighter pilot.

    Also, there’s a pretty decent movie, based on real events, about the 1966 Israeli operation to steal a MIG-21 from Iraq.  The moviemakers were evidently unable to get their hands on a real MIG-21 (in 1988), so a MIG-15 was used for the flying scenes instead.

    More MIG-21 information here.

    3 Responses to “A 60 Year Old Fighter Design – Still Operational”

    1. Jonathan Says:
      February 10th, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Very cool, thanks.

    2. Grurray Says:
      February 10th, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      Like most delta wing aircraft it had one good turn, but in the hands of a skilled operator it could do wondrous things in a slow speed fight with the flaps punched down…

      The Phantom bubbas had a bit more on their hands, with a platform that had been built as a missile truck, but lacked an internal gun. USAF and Navy kill ratios hovered around 2:1, which mean that in fiscal terms at least, we were getting our asses kicked by third world gomers.

      This is what John Boyd found in his Energy-Maneuverability studies of the MiG-21 vs the F-4

      In Figures 14 through 17, we note that the F-4C retains most of its low-altitude subsonic/transonic sustained maneuvering advantage as g is increased from 1 to 5. In. addition, these figures reveal that the MIG-21 not only has a supersonic advantage, but also is gaining regions of advantage subsonically since it can pull g in regions where the F-4C cannot operate. Essentially such a condition indicates the MIG-21 can turn more quickly than, or inside, the F-4C.

      His studies and subsequent work at the Pentagon led to the development of the more agile F-16, which, the way things are going with our bloated air platforms, will be our best dogfighter for years to come.

    3. Mike K Says:
      February 10th, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      The F 16 will be the standard that the Corsair was for 50 years,.

      I know guys who flew Phantoms and they loved them but they were not dogfighters.

      The same thing happened in Vietnam with the F 105, the “Thud.” It was designed to carry a nuclear bomb and got the task of going “Downtown” in the face of NVA antiaircraft missiles and AAA.

      We were caught with the wrong weapons. The guys who flew them had to do what they could but a lot got killed.

      A friend of mine flew almost 500 missions in Vietnam in F 4a. All were CAS but they were still shooting at him.

      This is him.

      The Navy seems to have a similar problem with surface ships and the F 35 is a glaring example of the F 111 syndrome.

