Boycott the NRA Boycotters
Posted by Jonathan on February 23rd, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Start with the Enterprise and Alamo and National car rental companies. Add other companies to the list as they join the PC #BoycottNRA bandwagon.
Do these people remember the Smith & Wesson boycott? Perhaps not. And the anti-RKBA boycotters in this case aren’t gun companies and therefore don’t stand to lose as much from a conservative/pro-RKBA boycott as S&W did. The management of National et al no doubt figure their political opportunism won’t cost them much. They may be mistaken. Late-night TV hosts can get away with antagonizing half of their potential audience if doing so gets them increased viewership from the other half. However, sellers of ordinary goods and services are unwise to expect any such political partisanship to be good for their businesses.
February 23rd, 2018 at 1:24 pm
There are plenty of competitors in the car rental business. Hopefully they will sit quietly and eat the business Enterprise just forfeited.
February 23rd, 2018 at 1:32 pm
I have used Enterprise and National but also have a Hertz #1 club card.
These boycotts are not the best idea for these companies.
I will bet that the present hysteria will set off gun sales again after a slump with Trump’s election.
I think I will go out and put mu NRA Life Member Patron sticker on the back of my car.
February 23rd, 2018 at 1:52 pm
Oh wow. You have my sympathy. You have broken your society so badly you want to arm your teachers. Think about that for a minute. Even your schools are unsafe, because you worship guns.
February 23rd, 2018 at 2:02 pm
Wow! Think about that. You have disarmed innocent victims in “no gun zones” to be prey to violent criminals. You rely on inept law enforcement for your safety. You have given up your personal responsibility for your own safety and put it in the hands of someone who will not be able to defend you. Cities with the most strict gun laws see hundreds dead every year from criminals with guns. Liberals, you have broken your society.
February 23rd, 2018 at 2:42 pm
Uber and Zipcar. It’s the wave of the future. Your Uber driver may even be carrying for good measure.
February 23rd, 2018 at 4:12 pm
I’m actually not a fan at all of turning schools into fortresses patrolled by armed guards.
That is going to have massive negative impacts on kids, telling them that the world is far more dangerous than it really is.
It will encourage them to accept, even demand, intrusive government presence in every aspect of their lives.
It makes zero sense that we do not intervene when people with profound mental illness give a lengthy series of red flags showing they are likely to commit horrific acts of violence.
And it is absolutely infuriating that two decades after Columbine, what I thought was accepted as the number one lesson after that has been completely forgotten–during these events, the police must engage the killers as fast as possible.
February 23rd, 2018 at 6:38 pm
I can remember when schools weren’t surrounded by chain link fences. Or had metal dectectors at entrances. Or had armed, cowardly resource officers on site. Fortresses? We should be so lucky.
February 23rd, 2018 at 6:41 pm
I’d plump for a gun or two kept in a lock box in an administrative office, with access grated to faculty or staff who have undergone training. A letter to parents in the summer advising that the school has armed protection would be enough to get the word out to the students – and any wackos.
With concealed carry, the kids will figure out pretty quickly who’s carrying, and the wacko would-be killer could theoretically try to strip the gun from the carrier.
February 23rd, 2018 at 6:46 pm
With the ineptitude of the FBI and the Sheriff, mostly due to politics and the obsession with “disparate Impact” on misbehavior, I guess we will have to harden the target.
February 23rd, 2018 at 7:21 pm
You aren’t a CFL holder, are you?
February 23rd, 2018 at 7:29 pm
I’ve already got a database going, which includes all sorts of Leftist attacks on things conservatives hold dear, including the Second Amendment:
http://www.bookwormroom.com/2018/02/23/check-what-business-thinks/
February 23rd, 2018 at 7:30 pm
“Fortresses? We should be so lucky.”
No. Fortifying schools like people are doing all over the country in the past few years is madness. If we think schools are so inherently dangerous, then shut them down. What our society is doing to kids is child abuse, period.
February 23rd, 2018 at 7:44 pm
And now on various websites we read about the Broward Co. deputy deployed as a school resource officer, who sat outside, as students and adult teachers were being murdered. And three more of his fellows who also lingered outside.I am just sick, thinking about this. Waiting until the Coral Springs PD officers showed up to go inside – that is the story now.
Broward Cowards should be a new meme.
February 23rd, 2018 at 7:58 pm
Well, PenGuin, we could always become like Britain and abandon our children to the tender mercies of Muslim rape gangs.
February 23rd, 2018 at 8:10 pm
“Great was the rage of Tom Thumb and Hunca-munca” (Beatrice Potter, “Two Bad Mice”, 1903).
In Broward County’s plastic dollhouse some may call “a school”, where kiddies learn that the American Revolution was 1700 rpm and “Gone with the Wind” commemorated the Civil War fought ten years previous, it ain’t the heat or the humility: “It’s the dumbed down, pork-ignorant, cesspool culture, Schtoopid.”
Lennon’s “Imagine” was released near half a century ago (1971). No need to fantasize where that one’s led.
February 23rd, 2018 at 8:12 pm
Sgt Mom, it’s the natural end result of the last 8 years of cops being systematically demonized and second guessed if they dare act against members of Official Government Victim Groups — which someone with a last name of Cruz would be presumed to belong to.
When we have a Chicago police lieutenant deciding to take a beating that put her in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, rather than shoot the “minority” administering it, because the official and unofficial persecution that will go after her and her family if she does is so bad, you’re not going to encourage bravery.
February 23rd, 2018 at 8:24 pm
“Sgt Mom, it’s the natural end result of the last 8 years of cops being systematically demonized and second guessed if they dare act against members of Official Government Victim Groups”
Oh, BS. This SRO is an administrative state POS, period. I’m sure he knows all his union regs.
February 23rd, 2018 at 8:40 pm
It’s well worth watching Stefan Molyneux’s videos on the shooting, particularly the one on the changing story, the one on mass shooters in general, and the one on what pisses him off about the shooting.
The failures at every level, including, if affidavits are to be believed, systemically ignoring crimes to make the numbers, especially minority number, look good, are horrendous.
February 23rd, 2018 at 8:52 pm
What’s so complicated? Lock the damn doors and don’t let anybody in the school who doesn’t have an appointment or some authorization to be there.
February 23rd, 2018 at 9:15 pm
I joined the NRA today.
February 23rd, 2018 at 9:49 pm
10% of the teachers/administrators trained, CCW, and paid an extra 10%. I bet every school would get the required 10% participation. No need for cops.
Pen, take a look at Wikipedia’s List of school massacres by death toll. You’ll find that the US doesn’t show up until #5 (and that was for a shooting in 1927) and Canada shows up at #15, so climb down from your lily-white white Canadian horse.
February 23rd, 2018 at 10:19 pm
What’s the big deal? There’s only 5 million NRA members. And 55 million NRA supporters (Trump voters). ooops