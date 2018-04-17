Nationalism and Schroeder
Trump’s inaugural argued: “We all bleed the same red blood of patriots.” It wasn’t an original thought or even expression, but spoke to our nationalism – our pride in others’ sacrifice for both the heightened values of our early documents and the mundane, daily values (bourgeoisie perhaps) of the marketplace and the free press. Americans see nationalism as a cohering force – one that joins Manhatten, New York to Manhatten, Kansas; the New England Puritans with the Southern planters in our defining war and Italian immigrant with Boston Brahmin in WW II.
Or at least that was the culture of my youth – made up of a village schoolhouse, 40’s movies on television and 50’s novels. But it isn’t just that it wasn’t bad (of course it had limitations) but that it understood some of the big ideas embodied in our habits and language. Okay, so maybe I’m becoming sentimental. But we can see what happens when leaders denigrate nationalism – the malaise of the 8 years of Obama, the nihilism that rejects history and dignity. Of course, our history contains venality and even evil, but also heroism and sacrifice. Most of all, those documents gave us something to reach toward – and if we may never actually get our hands around it, trying is a good thing.
At the end of Michael Ignatieff’s Blood and Belonging, he stressed a belief that Germans needed to reach into itself and find something that could make it proud, nonetheless remembering the excesses and lessons and evil of the mid 20th century. But they don’t seem to have found it. When Merkel sends more immigrants to a town than the number already living there, then she must consider the inevitable swamping and submerging of the original culture good. Certainly that is a way to leave the guilt behind as Germany becomes something other than itself. If a leader feels a strong identity with his culture, does he consider an appropriate post-chancellor job heading a rival country’s oil producer – a company run by a state which has little interest in that chancellor’s country’s independence nor integrity, a nation that aims at making other’s dependent on its energy sources.
Nationalism may join a diverse culture; it may lead to an assertive, vicious vision. Still it is necessary for a coherence; it can draw heroism from its citizens if its identity is bound up with values of justice and self-sacrifice, independence and sympathy. Given Obama’s rhetoric and Hillary Clinton’s dealings with Russia, we took some steps toward self-annihilation. But our instincts, to turn to a blustering, assertive representative, were alerted. Nor are his instincts only venal and self-serving. His goal seems to be devolving power from the executive (and asking the legislative to take on more and the bureaucrats to take on less); these are not paths to a nationalism other countries fear, even if his words are bombastic and his positions shifting. And, Trump aside, I think we should look at some other nations as cautionary tales – not just from what they did a hundred or two hundred years ago but what they are doing now.
(And don’t get me started on what we can learn from Venezuela and Zimbabwe and Cuba – which may seem obvious, but neither South Africa nor Elizabeth Warren seems to see it.)
I’m currently waiting patiently for political philosopher Yoram Hazony’s new book The Virtue of Nationalism. In interviews and articles, he has mentioned that he doesn’t consider Hitler’s Nazism a form of nationalism. Instead Hazony says Hitler tried to revive a latter day imperial version of the Holy Roman Empire, whose goal was to eradicate national independence and, obviously, self-determination of ethnic groups.
It’s interesting to note that ethnic cultures are today increasingly threatened by Internationalists who want to create homogeneous liberal utopias of iron-fisted equality, and they are increasingly protected by Nationalists who are uniquely equipped to recognize how difficult it is to reconstitute cultures once they’ve been smothered.
“he has mentioned that he doesn’t consider Hitler’s Nazism a form of nationalism”
I would say it was more focused on race/ethnicity than on nationalism. As an example of the difference, under the Kaiser, Anne Frank’s father Otto served in the German Army and was promoted to Lieutenant. Under the Nazis, he was thrown into a concentration camp.
I agree that it was a type of tribalism more than nationalism. Jews, Gypsies, and Slavs who lived within the borders of Germany somehow didn’t count. German-speakers in Austria and Czechoslovakia somehow did. This is in contrast to America, where nationalism is defined by ideas rather than ethnicity.
Yes, yes, we have done that imperfectly. Terrible at it, really. But we are steadily grasping a curriculum that other nations do not even attempt. We have below average grades in high school. Few other countries are even in middle school. Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Benelux…is anyone else even in the conversation? And are any of even those countries better at nationalism of a mixed population than we are? (Repeat after me: Maoris…Quebecois…Saami…First Nations…Northern Ireland…And those are the best nations.) WWII was not created by nationalism. It was solved by nationalism.
We talk today as if nation-state is repetitive, but it’s not. The definition of nation, from wikipedia: “A nation is a stable community of people, formed on the basis of a common language, territory, economic life, ethnicity or psychological make-up manifested in a common culture. A nation is distinct from a people,[1] and is more abstract, and more overtly political than an ethnic group”
Hence Jews, Gypsies, etc., aren’t part of the German nation, as viewed by the Nazi (Darwinian, progressive, etc.) outlook. The Austro-Hungarian Empire, a multi-national state, had lots of support from Jews who rightly feared what would happen to them in the component nation-states.
America is not a nation-state, more like the first (and only?) idea-state.
I would say it was more focused on race/ethnicity than on nationalism. As an example of the difference, under the Kaiser, Anne Frank’s father Otto served in the German Army and was promoted to Lieutenant. Under the Nazis, he was thrown into a concentration camp.
I agree with this. I am reading “The Sleepwalkers” trying to understand more about the origins of WWII. So far it is mostly clear what animals the Serbs were.
Next on my list is a biography of Sir Edward Grey, the Foreign Minister who said, “The lamps are going out all over Europe tonight…”
Pat Buchanan’s book, which I am also reading (in the car on audio), blames him and Churchill for WWI. I disagree with most of Buchanan’s opinions but not all.
I will get to more of Reich’s book, “Who we are…” Right now he is bogged down in PC stuff about Africa and American Indians.
Greg Cochran has excerpted much of the book at his blog, which I highly recommend for those interested.
““A nation is a stable community of people, formed on the basis of a common language, territory, economic life, ethnicity or psychological make-up manifested in a common culture.”
There seems to have been considerable cultural commonality between German Jews and other Germans. Much less so of course in the case of the recent Jewish refugees from Eastern Europe.
“There seems to have been considerable cultural commonality between German Jews and other Germans.”
Hey, I’m just a 21st century American. The whole notion of a nation-state is beyond my comprehension, like having a king is. Mostly because the notion of race mattering at all is, because it’s so transparently political–if my great grandparents had moved from Italy to England, then today they’d be Italians living in England. If they had moved to Argentina, they’d be Hispanic. As it is, I’m just white, and the beneficiary of privilege, oppression, etc.
But let’s not pretend that the concept of race and nationality is something from the distant past. How many people in Germany today really think the grandchildren of post-war Turkish immigrants, even if they are entirely assimilated, are Germans, and not Turks? And try to tell someone in Japan you want to move there permanently, and be Japanese, and they won’t even get mad, they’ll just look at you like you’re an alien with two heads, because you’re speaking gibberish.