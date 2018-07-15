According to a number of right wing media sites — Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze”, Gateway Pundit, True Pundit among others — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is going to face a House authorizing vote for an impeachment investigation after Rosenstein was caught out lying to HSCI Chairman Nunes about his communications with former FBI attorney Lisa Page in her testimony Thursday and Friday of last week.

(See link — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/13/lisa-page-testimony-highlights-deputy-attorney-general-rod-rosenstein-lied-to-chairman-devin-nunes/#comments).

This impeachment vote will invoke “United States Vs Nixon (1974)” which was a 9-0 SCOTUS decision in favor of Special Prosecutor Leon Jaworski during Pres. Nixon’s impeachment proceedings that said there are no “Executive” or “National Security” classification privileges versus a House impeachment investigation subpoena. And thus President Nixon had to turn over the contents of the White House tapes of President Nixon’s office to Jaworski.

Short Form — An impeachment investigation subpoena is the thermonuclear weapon of Congressional oversight of the Executive branch. The Deep State has to cough up all the classified DoJ, CIA, and FBI counter-intelligence documents to include the names of sources, the surveillance methods used, and who were targets in the Trump campaign when, to the HSSCI Chairman Nunes or go to jail for obstruction of justice.

THE DEEP STATE CIVIL WAR AND THE COUP D’ETAT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP. The problem with this thought is the the FBI and DoJ are in open rebellion against both the Constitution and the American people. I’ve spoken as to the reasons why in my May 2018 Chicagoboyz post

). The DoJ won’t cough up the subpoenaed documents unless US Marshall’s arrive to take said documents at gunpoint from the DoJ-National Security Division and FBI counter-intelligence SCIF’s (AKA Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility Which is when we will find many of them have been erased or altered at times the access logs for the SCIF’s say no one was there, and videos of those time periods are missing. And given that the DoJ is in charge of the prosecutions for these obstruction of justice crimes…they won’t.

At best, there will be a few token dismissals or firings. There is one set of rules for THE SWAMP and a different set for everyone else. In other words, there is no federal justice, at Justice, when it comes to the criminal abuse of power by the Department of Justice.

DOCUMENTED WIDE SPREAD FBI CORRUPTION

And worse, the recent DoJ Inspector General Horowitz report showed that the FBI had dozens of its agents taking bribes from the media to help put out dirt to help Democrats undermine the Trump administration

See —

“We identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events,” . and . “We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel.“ . — DoJ IG Report by inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

The thing about such venial corruption is that it grows over time. If you are taking money or gifts from the Media to help Democrats today. It is a very, very small step in taking money from foreign intelligence services — say the UK and other E.U. intelligence services — to hurt President Trump. The next step in the “seduction by corruption” ethics failure cycle — to actually being an agent of a hostile foreign power — is so small as to be changing weight from one leg to the next before you take a step.

WAGES OF A GRAMSCIAN CREDIBILITY COLLAPSE

The FBI Agent bribery corruption found in the DoJ IG report is why these two speculative threads by twitter micro-blogger Thomas Wictor are so troubling to me.

In the first thread, Wictor was speculating about the testimony of ex-DoJ lawyer Lisa Page and brought up the thought that FBI Counter-intelligence agent Peter Strzok might be an Iranian agent.

And then Wictor posted research on Peter Strzok’s father, Peter Strzok Senior, here:

.

Which had an article on Peter Strzok’s father’s seizure in Northern Iran and subsequent release via this article and his subsequent work at disaster relief on Northern Iraq and Iran. I won’t go into all the details in tracing weird events with US-Iran relations in the run up to and after the Iran deal — you all can go read the thread at the link.

I cannot say that I believe Thomas Wictor about FBI Agent Strzok…b ut neither can I say that I DISBELIEVE it.

Knowing what I know from three decades of Federal government training on the the “seduction by corruption” ethics failure cycle, and given the horrid realities of the Iran Nuclear Deal, t his charge is something that needs to be realistically investigated to rule it out…but it won’t be.

That is part of “…the deep, lasting and permanent “Gramscian damage” (See link: http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=260 for an explanation of the term) to the American Republic…” that Obama’s Deep State Faction has done. There is no well of public credibility that the Department of Justice or the FBI can draw upon against even outlandish charges based on a selected presentation of circumstantial evidence.

END GAME

The objective of all of this DoJ Constitutional Rebellion to to delay, delay, delay, past the Nov 2018 election. Where the GOP may lose the House or Senate. And in the case of the former, the Deep state will be protected from real prosecution while Trump is neutralized for years with a House Democrat impeachment investigations of their own.

Institutional and political inertia in D.C. make this the most likely outcome.

The only way there will be any other outcome is if Pres Trump applies a whole lot of political capitol to make it otherwise and expose this DoJ-FBI Counter-Intelligence abuse of power to the American public before the Nov 2018 mid-term elections.

