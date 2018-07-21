Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment
I had a thought of rummaging through all my posts on psychiatric topics over the years and linking to the best of them, but there are over a hundred, and I don’t like reading my own work all that much sometimes. I narrowed it to a single topic and picked three recent posts that are connected. The psychiatrist Scott Alexander over at Slate Star Codex reviewed the book My Brother Ron, and I discussed and rediscussed on it at my own site. I got good comments as well.
My Brother Ron
Update on My Brother Ron
Update II
A fourth post is on the closely-related topic of guardianship over psychiatric patients. Guardianship and the Behavior of Nations.
I may also post on my Underground DSM, Wyman’s Oppostional Treatment, and other fun things in the future.
Clayton Cramer and I have had some exchanges since I wrote an Amazon review on his book, when it was published.
We may have to disagree about commitment.
My review of the book is here.
The first chapter in my book is about my time in a mental (VA) hospital.