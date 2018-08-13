The Question the WSJ Didn’t Ask
Posted by David Foster on August 13th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
The Wall Street Journal, on its editorial page, writes about a company called Standard Textile, whose economic viability is apparently being threatened by the 25% tariffs on imports of its main production input: a type of fabric sourced from China and known as greige, which I believe is basically the fabric as it comes off the loom, unfinished and un-dyed. The company is especially concerned because finished products from China which compete with its own products are tariffed at only 6.7%. WSJ uses this example to argue that Trump is all wrong on tariffs, and does so in the rather superior manner (the title of the piece is ‘a looming trade lesson’) which is common among those who ascribe any objections to absolutely free trade as based on nothing but economic ignorance or political demagoguery.
I will stipulate that it seems rather dumb to tariff raw materials and intermediate goods at a higher level than finished products made from these inputs. But..is it really true that greige fabrics are available only from China? A few minutes of searching suggests that they are available from India, and from at least some US suppliers. Maybe there is some particular variant of the products that is only made by a specific Chinese supplier, or maybe Standard has negotiated such a great deal with their supplier that no one else will match the price–it would be interesting to know.
The big question that the WSJ didn’t ask is: Why is this fabric (if it is truly unavailable in the US) not manufactured here? Textile manufacturing is not generally a labor-intensive activity, it is very different on this measure from the transformation of the textiles into apparel and other finished products. It was one of the first industrial activities to be mechanized, and automation in this field has advanced steadily over a couple of centuries. Moreover, textile manufacturing uses significant amounts of power, and I’ve read about Chinese firms that moved to the US specifically because the electricity was cheaper and more reliable. So the usual arguments about why a particular item needs to be made in China or other non-US setting…labor costs, less-stringent environmental restrictions…don’t seem to really apply here.
Most likely, greige manufacturers tend to locate in Asia and other non-US locations because that is where their customers are…’customers’ here referring not to end consumers but to apparel manufacturers and others who buy the material as an input to their own processes…and geographical proximity is of value in being able to fill orders rapidly and without excessive shipping costs. So this is an example of how supply chains are interconnected, and how losing one industry in a chain tends to pull other industries away also. The same point has also been demonstrated in consumer electronics manufacturing, where the supply chain is now so centered in Asia, especially China, as to make it difficult for a company to produce these products in the US even if they want to. (And ‘supply chain’ in this sense does not include physical products, it also includes certain services. I have been told by the CEO of a medical electronics startup that she would find it difficult to manufacture in the US due to absence of certain specialized services; I believe she mentioned RF test facilities)
A serious analysis of America’s trade situation should involve more than quoting David Ricardo and lecturing people about their supposed economic ignorance. The WSJ article would have been more intellectually-honest and more useful had it also given examples of American manufacturers who are benefitting from the modified tariffs; these examples certainly exist.
Best of luck to Standard Textile. Hopefully, (a) the tariffs, if they remain in place, will be adjusted to level the rate between imported fabric and imported finished goods, and (b) US manufacturers of this fabric will come into being.
August 13th, 2018 at 8:29 am
The WSJ has two sections that are quite different in political ideology. The editorial section tends to be conservative but very libertarian on trade and immigration.
They are really globalist on trade and immigration, as one might expect from the “Country Club” Republican side.
The front page is distinctly left wing and was the source of people like Glen Simpson of Fusion GPS fame.
August 13th, 2018 at 9:56 am
Just wondering what “RF” means in “RF test facilities.” Google shows many uses of the phrase, but I didn’t find a definition (and couldn’t get it from the context). Resonance Frequency? Reduced Fat? Real Fuzzy? Relational and Functional? Republic Francaise? Roger Federer?
August 13th, 2018 at 10:22 am
RF = ‘radio frequency’. I assume she was talking about the need to test electronics products to ensure that any interference they generate is in compliance with the regulations in various countries.
August 13th, 2018 at 11:00 am
Something doesn’t seem right in this article.
The raw material that the textile is made out of is a true commodity. Price should be the main driver. The commodity should therefore be fungible and available on the global market.
The actual textile has been treated as a commodity lately because of the efficiencies in the global supply chain and the chase for cheap labor, but it isn’t. Its manufacturing and processing undoubtedly has certain trade secrets and efficiencies and comparative advantages and tribal knowledges and other elements that elevate it to a more organized level.
The finished product of bed sheets and hospital scrubs is the most complex of all. They require the top skills and technologies. This level has been deemed the most important level to America. Actually, for policy makers until recently, it’s been deemed the only important level.
However, I don’t see the superiority of the almighty finished good in this article.
Since 2002 the company has invested some $66 million in American manufacturing facilities and equipment in Union, S.C., and Thomaston, Ga.
So that’s about $4.1 million per year. Even assuming that doesn’t include labor costs-
Employees earn an average of $44,000 a year in salary and benefits
The 400 or so jobs they have created at $44,000 average salary adds $17.6 million in labor costs for a grand total of $21.7 million per year that the company invests in the community. Take into account that’s an average subject to fluctuations due to the riskier, inconsistent nature of capital investments that have probably also been nudged along by tax incentives like the R&D credit.
Ok, that’s still pretty good money, but it’s significantly less than the $30 million that company buys from China.
A raw fabric known as greige is Standard Textile’s main input, and the company buys about $30 million worth from China each year.
And that’s consistent dollars the company must spend to make their product. Coincidentally, the tariffs will be a $7.5 million penalty, which is oddly close to the $8.3 million mismatch between their domestic investments and their Chinese payments.
Maybe there’s a method to Trump’s madness here. The value-added techno aesthetic of our recent economy looks beautiful and sexy, but it hasn’t quite translated to a gold rush for the middle class. It looked like America conceded the middle ground years ago, but Trump appears to be making a push to gain it back.
August 13th, 2018 at 12:57 pm
Well, David Ricardo was and is correct about comparative advantage. However, we do not operate in a free trade system, regardless of the creative names applied to tariff laws. I believe the selective tarriff changes the administration is applying is an attempt to ratchet down the disadvantageous tariff structure we have allowed to grow and be enforced largely due to special interests.
Many large businesses are built on the net effect of the existing structure. They are not disposed to give up their artificially constructed niches. The same is true for overseas markets where the ruling powers are heavily invested in these structured opportunities. Reducing the overall level of tariffs reduces the dead weight loss in efficient use of scare resources for a net gain. However their will be significantly affected winner and losser firms and the losers can be expected to fight tooth and nail to preserve their tariff-based advantages.
I think it is reasonable to expect that the headwinds against lower tariffs has been able to greatly slow the lowering trend, largely by winning trade offs that create opportunities for large businesses and tariff protected advantages. The point about generally allowing higher foreign tariffs on American manufactured goods while keeping service tariffs lower on American services is a good point. Larger firms are better able to respond to such disparities with their access to financing moving production.
If it turns out that the US use of changes in tariffs are really just a tactic to benefit another set of domestic actors, then the overall dead weight loss will not be lower and could even rise.
I believe there is no doubt that an actual trade system without any trade restrictions would promote significantly greater specialization and trade based on comparative advantage. In which case, both suppliers and consumers would share in these gains from trade. This would drive a reallocation of specific opportunities that would require major adjustments in response to economic efficiency rather than political cronyism. Obviously, that is unlikely any time soon based on the massive dislocations involved.
Moving in that direction would certainly increase the size of the pie and promote innovation and mobility. Logically, dislocations in current trade flows would certainly happen. Managing a gradual shift is probably all that can be tolerated realistically. And the risk of continued gaming and distorting the process is still predictable. What is reasonable is getting a gain in national and global efficiency through a net reduction in trade restrictions (tariffs, quotas and subsidies).
Is that the future? I am not sure, but at least there is an attempt to make change in the right direction. It may turn out to be just cover for a newer group to carve out their own protections.
Death6
August 13th, 2018 at 1:54 pm
Everything I know (or think I know) about economics is self-taught so I’m always open to correction, but it’s my impression that when economists study a particular factor in an economic scenario and arrive at general conclusions, they tend to limit their examination of their target to a “ceteris paribus” environment, that is, everything else held equal.
The world we actually trade in is not a ceteris paribus world. As Death6 describes, most if not all parties in the global trading arena have their own tariffs, quotas and subsidies that render actual, real, global trading an unbalanced environment in which to try to realize a Ricardian “comparative advantage.”
If the Jude Wanniski “wedge” imposed on American business by EPA, SEC, OSHA, EEOC, DOL, FDA, IRS (and state and local tax jurisdictions), and all the rest of the alphabet “soup” of legal and compliance burdens were equally imposed by China on its own manufacturers & businesses (or conversely, were “magic wanded” away in the U.S.), THEN you’d have a Ricardian comparative environment in which to determine & allocate relative efficiencies in production.
If Trump can use the massive economic lever of the American market’s buying power to convince (to bully?) trading partners even just to reduce their impositions on our goods, on a mutually advantageous basis, then it’s a winner for global trading, isn’t it?
PS: it seems to me that the NAFTA renegotiation/termination is long overdue. The world has changed, and a >25 year old agreement is ripe for re-negotiation to reflect today’s trading concerns and relationships. If anyone here follows The Conservative Treehouse blog where Sundance has explained in detail the “backdoor” loophole in NAFTA, then you are well aware that both Mexico and Canada have used that loophole to pervert the core concept of a “North American” free trade agreement.
August 13th, 2018 at 2:43 pm
In 2003, Warren Buffett offered some interesting thoughts on trade & tariffs, which he said he mostly still believed in when asked in 2016. His basic idea was for Import Certificates, which would be tradable and would be issued in exchange for exports: this would drive the economy toward trade balance, on autopilot, without the endless politics of conventional tariffs. His analogy of Thriftville and Squanderville would seem to dispose of the common assertion that ‘we are getting valuable products, and all the Chinese are getting is paper, so no problem.”
http://fortune.com/2016/04/29/warren-buffett-foreign-trade/
Some of his recent comments about the Trump tariffs, though, make me wonder if he still holds those views…or maybe he just finds it more socially-acceptable to distance himself from Trump.
August 13th, 2018 at 2:50 pm
Tariffs like Trump are imposing are just another form of government direction of the economy and will inevitably founder. So standard textile found a way to make a better product in the USA with raw materials from overseas. Bully for them. Many western firms were lured to China by the supposed huge market there. Chinese manipulation of their own markets limited that. In the long run this hurt China more than any tariffs from the USA.
I see the relics of this all the time in previously autarkic markets like Mexico or South Africa. Some internal champions succeed internationally while others fall on the wayside. Trade controls may make people who like feeling they were “cheated” better, but never make things really better.
August 13th, 2018 at 3:05 pm
My experience with Economics ended in college. It seemed overall like a sad attempt to quantify the unquantifiable, with really, really simple linear models that clearly had zero connection to reality. I’m sure if I had kept at it for years I would have become smart/overeducated enough to realize how deeply profound the field is.
My memory of international trade is that the Econ 101 models clearly show that if Country A and B each make sprockets and widgets, and each have their own cost to doing so, that the clearly best strategy is for one country to make all the sprockets and the other make all the widgets, depending on comparative advantage, and then trade so that each gets the appropriate number. Of course, there is the issue that you destroy all the sprocket/widget factories in one country each, and destroy the jobs of everyone in those industries, but the net income of the countries as a whole each goes up, so it’s obviously a win for everyone! (You can drive a truck through the screamingly obvious logical flaws there.)
The main problem, of course, is that as long as you still plan to hold elections and allow the winners to actually make decisions, you risk those ungrateful unemployed sprocket/widget workers and their friends, families, and neighbors, to foul everything up. Clearly you can’t let that happen…
August 13th, 2018 at 3:55 pm
ColoComment is spot on — we need to think about non-tariff barriers to free trade as well as monetary tariffs. This is a difficult topic, because we want to avoid a race to the bottom in standards for environmental protection, for example. But is it simply hypocrisy for Westerners to insist that any Western manufacturer meets high standards for environmental protection — while simultaneously buying imported products made more cheaply by not having to meet those standards?
Then there is the longer-term issue that we do not live in a world where everyone wants to buy us all a Coke. It has been asserted that the US needs Chinese-made computer chips in order to be able to build modern fighter aircraft. Should the potential future cost of that dependence be ignored in today’s price comparison.
And we should pay attention to the fact that other countries may not share the Free Traders’ near-religious belief in zero tariffs. Reportedly, China has an official “Make it in China 2025” policy, focused on building domestic manufacturing capacities regardless of comparative advantage.
August 13th, 2018 at 4:03 pm
“non-tariff barriers to free trade as well as monetary tariffs”
A classic example: how the French attempted to suppress competition from Japanese VCR players.
https://www.nytimes.com/1982/11/22/opinion/essay-the-battle-of-poitiers.html
(I actually learned of this story from a French customs official)
August 14th, 2018 at 3:30 am
Good Lord! The New York Times article from 1982 referenced by David Foster was negative about socialism and positive about free market economics! It is impossible to imagine today’s New York Slimes printing anything similar.
What a change 36 years can make! Then again, 36 years is about one & a half generations — and the world has changed.
Maybe the lesson is that reversing Gramsci’s Long March Through the Institutions would similarly be a very long multi-generational exercise.
August 14th, 2018 at 9:17 am
