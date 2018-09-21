Bless our New Age friends!

You need cancer remedies,

They suggest. . . massage.

—-

It’s the Age of Waze:

Rush hour turns across traffic,

Third World risk taking.

—-

Windows networking –

Still a huge pain in the ass.

Some things never change.

—-

Turns out your girlfriend

Ran an asset search on you.

Time to hit the road?



—-

Many news websites

No longer allow comments.

They can’t take the heat.

—-

Meet the new Gmail –

No one knows why they changed it.

The kids are in charge.

—-

You tell your doctor:

“Send Doctor X the report.”

It never happens.

—-

Behold, Cuisinart.

The motor lasts forever.

The bowl? Joke’s on you.

—-

Microsoft updates:

Your fancy new computer

Isn’t so fast now.

—-

Living on the edge

Once meant cocaine, LSD. . .

Now: carbs and Advil.

—-

Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.

