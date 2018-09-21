New! – Your Vaguely Stressed-Out Middle Class Post-20th Century Haikus
Posted by Jonathan on September 21st, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Bless our New Age friends!
You need cancer remedies,
They suggest. . . massage.
—-
It’s the Age of Waze:
Rush hour turns across traffic,
Third World risk taking.
—-
Windows networking –
Still a huge pain in the ass.
Some things never change.
—-
Turns out your girlfriend
Ran an asset search on you.
Time to hit the road?
—-
Many news websites
No longer allow comments.
They can’t take the heat.
—-
Meet the new Gmail –
No one knows why they changed it.
The kids are in charge.
—-
You tell your doctor:
“Send Doctor X the report.”
It never happens.
—-
Behold, Cuisinart.
The motor lasts forever.
The bowl? Joke’s on you.
—-
Microsoft updates:
Your fancy new computer
Isn’t so fast now.
—-
Living on the edge
Once meant cocaine, LSD. . .
Now: carbs and Advil.
—-
Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.
September 21st, 2018 at 2:18 pm
When guns, germs, and steel
Ruminations turn into
God, guns, and the flag
September 21st, 2018 at 3:18 pm
Made turkey chili.
It came out pretty decent.
But I made too much.
September 21st, 2018 at 3:50 pm
Chili’s like money:
You can never have too much.
Take that to the bank.
September 22nd, 2018 at 6:54 am
So, turns out chili
Is better the second day,
Same as stew or soup.
September 22nd, 2018 at 10:51 am
turkey chili puke
you will never clean that couch
take it to the dump
September 24th, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Ha ha you’re so wrong
My turkey chili is good
And you won’t get any
September 24th, 2018 at 2:04 pm
For those without means
Chili meatless but with beans
Texas heretic
September 24th, 2018 at 2:17 pm
Hoover strawberries
Pinto beans in the 30s
Food for rich or poor
September 24th, 2018 at 2:23 pm
More food from the thoughtless:
Tasteless tortillas
Without any corn flavor
Only with the name
September 24th, 2018 at 2:25 pm
Google overlords
Make money from our data
Tell us what to think
September 24th, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Use smoked turkey —
Texture is almost ham-like,
white beans, chicken stock