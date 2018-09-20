Quote of the Day
Posted by Jonathan on September 20th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
“Of course they make a ton of money, they’re a non profit.”
(Said by a friend who used to work for a nonprofit organization.)
September 20th, 2018 at 9:41 am
For years my wife worked for a non-profit that is affiliated with the government. The wastefulness and political correctness finally drove her to quit.
The goal of each department was always to spend as much money as possible in order to justify the big donations. It was especially bad near the end of the fiscal year. There would be a mad rush to spend on something and anything.
I think the reason they had so much trouble deciding how to spend their money was because most of the (wo)man hours were filled up by the endless diversity training. If I didn’t know better, I would’ve thought the real purpose of the organization was to make their employees blind to color, gender, race, species, etc.
September 20th, 2018 at 10:19 am
Isn’t there a saying “All good causes become a scam eventually”? I don’t know the source.
September 20th, 2018 at 10:34 am
The advantage of being a “non-profit” is that there are no pesky shareholders with whom the loot must be shared.
September 20th, 2018 at 11:05 am
The differences in number of administrators was striking between the non-profit hospital and the for profit hospital where I worked.
Something similar is seen in schools. I read somewhere that the NYC Diocese Catholic Schools, with 500,000 children enrolled, ran with 50 administrators while the public school system had hundreds for about twice the number of children.
September 21st, 2018 at 2:34 pm
Friedman taught us about the four ways to spend money. This is clearly in the fourth category.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RDMdc5r5z8
September 21st, 2018 at 4:12 pm
“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.”
Eric Hoffer, The Temper of Our Time