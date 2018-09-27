Seth Barrett Tillman: Peak Conlawprof (I) and (II)
Posted by Jonathan on September 27th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
https://reformclub.blogspot.com/2018/09/peak-conlawprof-i-and-ii.html
Too short to quote; worth clicking.
September 27th, 2018 at 9:58 am
It finally looks as though this clown show will mercifully soon be over. There will be a black mark on the Senate for a long time as a result of Leftist PC power centers holding our system hostage. If this isn’t a wake up call for the need to repeal the 17th Amendment, I don’t know what is.
September 27th, 2018 at 5:57 pm
What in the world was that about ?
I watched the whole day and am now pretty sure he will be confirmed. Even Kamala Harris looked like she had given up.
September 28th, 2018 at 9:19 am
Graham: big winner. He just turned a corner in leadership and stature. (Now, in the long run, we’ll have to see if it if it benefits the country.)
.
Trump and Kavenaugh: both winners.
.
Democratic brand: loser. More people, having paid attention to this political set-up soap opera, will be disgusted with a party that values power above all (reason, fairness, decency, honor, and truth be damned).
..
