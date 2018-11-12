And Now, Something Completely Different
I brought this forward from 2008 for reasons that are not clear, even to me. I just liked it. There is some actual cognitive science based on misheard lyrics, which I had fun with in 2008 as well. An additional bit. Texan99 over at Grim’s Hall has listened to the new release of the studio tapes of the Beathle’s White Album and assures me there is much of the same. People fooling with lyrics in order to get the rhymes and sound right, with actual meaning being secondary.
There are websites devoted to misheard lyrics, for those of you who are interested. Some I suspect are hoaxes, intentional parodies of lyrics for comic effect: O Canada, we stand on cars and freeze…” Others seem like legitimate mishearings, especially by children: The ants are my friend and Blowin In The Wind.
There is an unusual concentration of misheard lyrics in rock music. Some might think it is the volume, or the sloppiness of pronunciation, or the drugs, but I believe the main factor was that there were plenty of lyrics that didn’t mean anything. The words were there to scan and rhyme, and that’s it. We choked the dead in those days to find meaning in those lyrics. Any crazy thing that someone might write could possibly have been correct. Why couldn’t Jim Morrison be singing “spiders on the floor (Riders On The Storm)?” Heck, he’d already written “Peace Frog,” and sung “our love become a funeral pyre.” How can you exclude the spiders for sure?
The bands were named Electric Prunes,
or Blues Magoos (I loved this album)
Or for ? and the Mysterians, we gotta have the full effect. No one but the bassman can play. The keyboard work was tossed out from the John Thomson EZ-Piano series Level One as not challenging enough. This site doesn’t seem to take on video embeds, but the link to 96 Tears is here.
Note from Wikipedia: The band’s frontman and primary songwriter was Question Mark. Though the singer has never confirmed it, Library of Congress copyright registrations indicate that his birth name is Rudy Martinez. His eccentric behavior helped to briefly establish the group in the national consciousness. He claimed (and still claims) to be a Martian who lived with dinosaurs in a past life, and he never appears in public without sunglasses. He has also claimed that voices told him he would still be performing “96 Tears” in the year 10,000.
Against that background, no wonder there are sites devoted to figuring out what Neil Young meant in all his songs For fun, the Buffalo Springfield.
Mr. Soul by Neil Young
Oh, hello Mr. Soul, I dropped by to pick up a reason
For the thought that I caught that my head is the event of the season
Why in crowds just a trace of my face could seem so pleasin’
I’ll cop out to the change, but a stranger is putting the tease on.
I was down on a frown when the messenger brought me a letter
I was raised by the praise of a fan who said I upset her
Any girl in the world could have easily known me better
She said, You’re strange, but don’t change, and I let her.
In a while will the smile on my face turn to plaster?
Stick around while the clown who is sick does the trick of disaster
For the race of my head and my face is moving much faster
Is it strange I should change? I don’t know, why don’t you ask her?
It doesn’t mean anything. Young said specifically that he just liked the sounds and collage of images in his lyrics. He would write dozens of verses, then picked the ones that sounded best.
November 12th, 2018 at 8:58 pm
“She said, You’re strange, but don’t change, and I let her”
I’m pretty sure thats ‘left her’ but I could be wrong. I used to have a lot of his albums but Lets Roll was a shark too far. The middle stuff was his best.
November 12th, 2018 at 9:30 pm
It sounds to me like ‘let her’
At around the 1:45 mark: https://youtu.be/EMRqN0m5c-M
November 12th, 2018 at 10:13 pm
Try this one. He might have forgotten the words. Its not really distinct but I hear ‘left’. Trans is the album:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0Hfe8M-xdY
November 13th, 2018 at 2:31 am
As well, that was me, ‘left’ makes the entire song make sense. ‘Let’ does reinforce the OP’s premise its true. ;)
November 13th, 2018 at 9:27 am
My wife cheerfully admits to being the Queen of Mondegreens. She’s a wonderful singer and has great feeling for rhythms but I think she’s just too literal minded for most lyrics, even ones that make some sense. One of our favorites is her thinking Steve Miller was signing ‘Big ole Jed and Lila’ (Big old jet airliner).
November 13th, 2018 at 9:49 am
Sounds like let to me. I don’t see how “left” makes any sense–he says he doesn’t even know this girl, no?
At the risk of trying to make sense of what may be nonsense lyrics, I interpret them as actually fitting quite well the standard theme of a musician questioning the life and meaning of the popular rock star. In verse one he cynically notes that he has huge influence on complete strangers who love his songs, verse two describes him being depressed about this and then he gets a letter from a fan who knows nothing about him who tells him he’s strange and not to change, and he’s going to take her advice, though it’s self-serving and will justify him not having to assess whether his life means anything right now. Then in verse 3 he muses on the fleeting nature of his current fame and he wants to change, and then rhetorically says to ask her (the total stranger) if that would make sense or not (the listener of course is also a stranger, so how would we know?).
November 13th, 2018 at 10:44 am
The words were there to scan and rhyme, and that’s it. We choked the dead in those days to find meaning in those lyrics.—To this day people are still choking on American Pie.
November 13th, 2018 at 11:15 am
In the biography written a few years back, the author Jimmy McDonough thinks that line represents a Faustian bargain and asks him about it. Characteristically reticent, Neil wouldn’t break it down any further. Probably because they were the bitter words of a kid who was, at the time, in over his head in the fishbowl, but it seems either “let” or “left” would fit just as well. Facing health problems and not feeling committed to playing in a band where he was just one of three other singer-songwriters, he was ready to quit. Maybe the ambiguity was intentional.