 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    And Now, Something Completely Different

    Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on November 12th, 2018 (All posts by )

    I brought this forward from 2008 for reasons that are not clear, even to me. I just liked it. There is some actual cognitive science based on misheard lyrics, which I had fun with in 2008 as well. An additional bit. Texan99 over at Grim’s Hall has listened to the new release of the studio tapes of the Beathle’s White Album and assures me there is much of the same. People fooling with lyrics in order to get the rhymes and sound right, with actual meaning being secondary.

    There are websites devoted to misheard lyrics, for those of you who are interested. Some I suspect are hoaxes, intentional parodies of lyrics for comic effect: O Canada, we stand on cars and freeze…” Others seem like legitimate mishearings, especially by children: The ants are my friend and Blowin In The Wind.

    There is an unusual concentration of misheard lyrics in rock music. Some might think it is the volume, or the sloppiness of pronunciation, or the drugs, but I believe the main factor was that there were plenty of lyrics that didn’t mean anything. The words were there to scan and rhyme, and that’s it. We choked the dead in those days to find meaning in those lyrics. Any crazy thing that someone might write could possibly have been correct. Why couldn’t Jim Morrison be singing “spiders on the floor (Riders On The Storm)?” Heck, he’d already written “Peace Frog,” and sung “our love become a funeral pyre.” How can you exclude the spiders for sure?

    The bands were named Electric Prunes,


    or Blues Magoos (I loved this album)

    Or for ? and the Mysterians, we gotta have the full effect. No one but the bassman can play. The keyboard work was tossed out from the John Thomson EZ-Piano series Level One as not challenging enough. This site doesn’t seem to take on video embeds, but the link to 96 Tears is here.

    Note from Wikipedia: The band’s frontman and primary songwriter was Question Mark. Though the singer has never confirmed it, Library of Congress copyright registrations indicate that his birth name is Rudy Martinez. His eccentric behavior helped to briefly establish the group in the national consciousness. He claimed (and still claims) to be a Martian who lived with dinosaurs in a past life, and he never appears in public without sunglasses. He has also claimed that voices told him he would still be performing “96 Tears” in the year 10,000.

    Against that background, no wonder there are sites devoted to figuring out what Neil Young meant in all his songs For fun, the Buffalo Springfield.

    Mr. Soul by Neil Young

    Oh, hello Mr. Soul, I dropped by to pick up a reason
    For the thought that I caught that my head is the event of the season
    Why in crowds just a trace of my face could seem so pleasin’
    I’ll cop out to the change, but a stranger is putting the tease on.

    I was down on a frown when the messenger brought me a letter
    I was raised by the praise of a fan who said I upset her
    Any girl in the world could have easily known me better
    She said, You’re strange, but don’t change, and I let her.

    In a while will the smile on my face turn to plaster?
    Stick around while the clown who is sick does the trick of disaster
    For the race of my head and my face is moving much faster
    Is it strange I should change? I don’t know, why don’t you ask her?

    It doesn’t mean anything. Young said specifically that he just liked the sounds and collage of images in his lyrics. He would write dozens of verses, then picked the ones that sounded best.

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, November 12th, 2018 at 8:50 pm and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    8 Responses to “And Now, Something Completely Different”

    1. PenGun Says:
      November 12th, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      “She said, You’re strange, but don’t change, and I let her”

      I’m pretty sure thats ‘left her’ but I could be wrong. I used to have a lot of his albums but Lets Roll was a shark too far. The middle stuff was his best.

    2. Grurray Says:
      November 12th, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      It sounds to me like ‘let her’

      At around the 1:45 mark: https://youtu.be/EMRqN0m5c-M

    3. Anonymous Says:
      November 12th, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Try this one. He might have forgotten the words. Its not really distinct but I hear ‘left’. Trans is the album:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0Hfe8M-xdY

    4. PenGun Says:
      November 13th, 2018 at 2:31 am

      As well, that was me, ‘left’ makes the entire song make sense. ‘Let’ does reinforce the OP’s premise its true. ;)

    5. Christopher B Says:
      November 13th, 2018 at 9:27 am

      My wife cheerfully admits to being the Queen of Mondegreens. She’s a wonderful singer and has great feeling for rhythms but I think she’s just too literal minded for most lyrics, even ones that make some sense. One of our favorites is her thinking Steve Miller was signing ‘Big ole Jed and Lila’ (Big old jet airliner).

    6. Brian Says:
      November 13th, 2018 at 9:49 am

      Sounds like let to me. I don’t see how “left” makes any sense–he says he doesn’t even know this girl, no?

      At the risk of trying to make sense of what may be nonsense lyrics, I interpret them as actually fitting quite well the standard theme of a musician questioning the life and meaning of the popular rock star. In verse one he cynically notes that he has huge influence on complete strangers who love his songs, verse two describes him being depressed about this and then he gets a letter from a fan who knows nothing about him who tells him he’s strange and not to change, and he’s going to take her advice, though it’s self-serving and will justify him not having to assess whether his life means anything right now. Then in verse 3 he muses on the fleeting nature of his current fame and he wants to change, and then rhetorically says to ask her (the total stranger) if that would make sense or not (the listener of course is also a stranger, so how would we know?).

    7. CapitalistRoader Says:
      November 13th, 2018 at 10:44 am

      The words were there to scan and rhyme, and that’s it. We choked the dead in those days to find meaning in those lyrics.—To this day people are still choking on American Pie.

    8. Grurray Says:
      November 13th, 2018 at 11:15 am

      In the biography written a few years back, the author Jimmy McDonough thinks that line represents a Faustian bargain and asks him about it. Characteristically reticent, Neil wouldn’t break it down any further. Probably because they were the bitter words of a kid who was, at the time, in over his head in the fishbowl, but it seems either “let” or “left” would fit just as well. Facing health problems and not feeling committed to playing in a band where he was just one of three other singer-songwriters, he was ready to quit. Maybe the ambiguity was intentional.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     