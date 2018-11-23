 
    New! – Your Chicagoboyz Black-Coffee Friday Holiday Espresso Update

    Posted by Jonathan on November 23rd, 2018


     
    After a couple of not entirely satisfactory years with a low-end conventional espresso maker (discussed here, here and here) and this morning’s epic hot milk explosion we decided to buy a standalone milk frothing device and ended up ordering this DeLonghi-made Nespresso machine, which comes with a milk frother for around $104 total (after coupon) on a Black Friday deal.

    We have never owned a Nespresso but have given a couple of them as gifts and everyone loves them. Of course you have to buy coffee capsules, which are pricey if you buy the Nespresso branded ones but a very reasonable 33 cents each if you buy the ones from Bestpresso. These are excellent in our experience.
     

     
    UPDATE: There’s a similar deal on a Breville-made Nespresso/frother combo:
     

     
     
    —-
    Disclosure: This blog post was written under the influence of caffeine. Chicago Boyz earns an affiliate payment from Amazon when you buy any product through any of the Amazon links on this blog. If you buy stuff through our links we can afford to buy more espresso.

    3 Responses to “New! – Your Chicagoboyz Black-Coffee Friday Holiday Espresso Update”

    1. Anonymous Says:
      November 23rd, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      My Breville Cafe Roma, the cheapest one they make, keeps chugging along. Its warmed up, my cup full of boiling water has heated my milk a bit and I will now make my Cappuccino. ;)

    2. Sgt. Mom Says:
      November 23rd, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      As it is, my daughter and I both are tickled by the advertising for Black Rifle Coffee – a specimen of their advertising is here linked…
      https://www.facebook.com/blackriflecoffeeco/videos/1023526474451917/UzpfSTE0MTUwOTE2NTk6MTAyMTMwMTA3Nzc2NTAyMDU/

    3. PenGun Says:
      November 23rd, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      Nespresso is evil. The idea you would use stale ground coffee will make most coffee lovers feel faint. As well advertising of any quality at all nearly always means the coffee is crap.

      You can get good coffee from various people who import it and I’m sure real coffee is available most places if you look.

      The machine is less important than the grinder. My grinder was a bit more than my machine and its made a huge difference. I would say twice the flavor with a grinder that can make fine grains all the same. You won’t get that under about $250.

      Yes that’s my miraculous Breville Cafe Roma I was talking about above. ;)

