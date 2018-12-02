Chicago Boyz is a registered trademark of Chicago Boyz Media, LLC. All original content on the Chicago Boyz web site is copyright 2001-2018 by Chicago Boyz Media, LLC or the Chicago Boyz contributor who posted it. All rights reserved.
December 2nd, 2018 at 12:43 pm
My step son lives in Oregon, near a city called McMinnville. Just down the road from his place is a farm that has about 100 longhorns. The owner collects and breeds them.
December 2nd, 2018 at 4:38 pm
It takes a special dedication to raise Longhorns. Special handling equipment and much caution. Those horns can be an issue.
Since Texas University has Bevo the longhorn for its mascot, we Aggies have learned the hard way to handle them with care. 13-0 = BEVO.
Death6
December 3rd, 2018 at 3:51 am
There is a great aviation museum there.