Is Paris Burning ?
A famous request from Adolf Hitler was also the tile of a book about the liberation of Paris in 1944, and might be a question about the riots of this week by the “Yellow Vests”
There is not a single media report about the Yellow Vest demonstrations in Paris and France that I’ve read or watched that has not been slanted by Fake News.
It has (usually) not been deliberate, I gather, and nobody has said anything factually wrong; what is the problem is the fact that (very) important stuff has been omitted.
It is not wrong to say that the demonstrations were caused by the government’s decision to raise gas prices. What is missing is that this is just one of several draconian measures dating back half a year, i.e., ‘tis the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.
It requires someone on the scene to describe what has really been happening.
For the past four to five months, the French government has done nothing but double down on bringing more and more gratuitous oppression and more and more unwarranted persecution measures down on the necks the nation’s drivers and motorcycle riders.
In fact, the imposition of ever harsher rules has been going on for the past decade and a half or so — whether the government was on the right or on the left — and that is why the choice of les gilets jaunes (the yellow jackets) by the demonstrators is particularly ironic.
The 2008 law (under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy) requiring the presence of high-visibility vests (gilets de haute visibilité) aka security vests (gilets de sécurité) in every vehicle — hardly an unreasonable rule, for sure, as similar ones exist throughout the continent — was just another example of the myriad of evermore-onerous rules for car and motorcycle owners over the past 15 years, and so the government in effect provided the 2018 rebels with their uniforms.
What has been most irksome for les Français since the turn of the century has been the ubiquitous radars, which, like red-light cameras in the United States, are accused of having (far) more to do with bringing revenue to the state than with road safety.
And just like the arms industry in the Soviet Union, if there was one area of France where the technology was always moving forward, it was the radar business.
When I served on the traffic commission in my small city in Mission Viejo, CA, we managed to avoid the ubiquitous red light cameras.
I have been opposed to those cameras for years. I can understand the French antipathy to the radar as Arizona, under leftist governor Napolitano, had radar vans parked along highways everywhere.
Over the years, the radars have become evermore stealthy and insidious. For instance, radars have gone from contraptions being able to photograph a single car on only one side on the road, in the lane closest to the machine (with a burst of white flash quite jolting to the driver at nighttime), to taking multiple pictures over the entire roadway simultaneously of several cars driving in both directions.
The first radars were installed in 2003 under President Jacques Chirac and his interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, and in the beginning, drivers were always warned beforehand when a radar could be expected ahead (which brought about what allegedly was the desired goal, to get French cars to slow down).
Eventually — in spite of the insistent promises of then-interior minister Sarkozy — new radars were installed without the signs announcing their presence.
Recently came the news of mobile radars, meaning unmarked cars loaded with a radar-installed contraption driven by gendarmes dressed in civilian clothes. (Everywhere, young boys daydream of wearing a shiny uniform and fighting criminals; imagine, then, a policeman being asked to put on plainclothes to do nothing but drive back and forth in order to trick honest citizens who have done nothing but “violate” a rather arbitrary administrative rule, one that has barely changed, if at all, in almost 50 years).
Meanwhile, crony capitalism has given rise to a side economy, a side economy whose only purpose revolves around the punishment of citizens with cars or motorcycles — not least with blossoming (and very expensive) driving schools for drivers to regain some of the points they have lost on their driver’s licenses (again, for violations of a rather arbitrary malum prohibitum rule). If that’s impossible, they lose the driver’s license itself, for a year or more, which leads in turn to job losses for some 80,000 Frenchmen every year, since they can no longer drive to work.
Of course, this does not affect the residents of Paris as they have the Metro and often walk to work.
On July 1, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe did what no other country in Europe or in the West (or, as far as I know, on the planet) has done: go against the march of progress and lower the slowness limit (sorry, the speed limit) on secondary (country) roads by 10 km/h, decreasing the limit from 90 km/h (56 mph) to 80 km/h (50 mph).
• At about the same time came the contracts that the government decided to write with private corporations, handing the business of the state’s (plainclothes) gendarmes over to their company employees, to take over the business of the mobile radars in their shiny new fleets of vehicles. (Meanwhile, other private companies have been getting similar contracts from city governments, meaning wage earners doing mostly nothing but driving up and down the city streets, while a license plate reader decides which cars’ owners will be getting automatically-generated fines.)
This sounds a bit like the collusion between cities, like Costa Mesa CA, which reduced the yellow light duration below state minimums to generate more revenue from fines. The camera contractor split the fine revenue with the city.
This is actually the point at which the first protests started. During the summer, the country saw a huge increase in instances of destruction (or incapacitation) of radars on the roadside. Many were defaced with paint, others were set on fire, while still others were simply covered with something like a garbage bag (one man arrested while covering a radar was let free by a judge who decided that since the garbage bag hadn’t actually brought any physical harm to the machine in any way, the defendant could not be accused of destroying it).
• More recently, the government added more gratuitous sanctions to the driver’s license point system, which is already far more punitive than that of most European countries, not least neighboring Germany’s.
France seems determined to punish drivers.
The movement, organised through social media, has steadfastly refused to align with any political party or trade union but has grown into a mass movement amid frustration at Macron’s presidency.
The ‘yellow vests’ include many pensioners and has been most active in small urban and rural areas where it has blocked roads, closed motorway toll booths, and even walled up the entrance to tax offices.
Chantal, a 61-year-old pensioner who came from an eastern Paris suburb, said she was avoiding the ‘hooligans’ but was determined to send President Emmanuel Macron a message on the rising costs of living.
‘He has to come down off his pedestal,’ she said under cold rain on the Champs Elysees. ‘Every month I have to dip into my savings.’
The immediate trigger for the protest wave was Macron’s decision to raise tax on diesel fuel in a move to encourage the driving of less-polluting cars.
Can Macron survive this ? We’ll see.
The article in No Pasaran leaves me wondering about the unmentionable topic — Does the steadily increasing governmental boot-grinding in the French face apply equally to all residents of France, or only to those who can trace their ancestry in France back for more than a few generations?
In my particular US State, the government reasonably requires all road-using vehicle owners to carry insurance. However, a significant portion of the population does not bother to comply. The governmental response, rather than enforcing the law they voted for, has been to require the mugs who do buy insurance to also buy “uninsured motorist” coverage to pay the bills in the event of an accident caused by one of those scofflaws. This can amount to about a 30-50% premium over the vehicle owner’s own coverage. Uninsured motorists are rarely prosecuted. If you have to ask who are those “uninsured motorists” — well, that would make you a “racist”, wouldn’t it?
Someone in downtrodden England remarked a while ago that the Law had become a Holy Terror for ordinary citizens, and a mere nuisance for criminals. Where does it all end? Maybe the French are giving us a clue.
France *should* be very well-positioned from an energy standpoint, given their high use of nuclear power for electricity generation…but is appears that they are backing away from this on grounds of a perceived need to switch to “renewables.” Most likely, they will drive the price of electricity way up, as has apparently happened in Germany…which sure doesn’t do much to make electric cars more attractive!
France also has an excellent (and mostly-electrified) passenger rail network…OTOH, I believe that their freight transportation is less rail-centric than that in the US. If that is the case, and they really care about reducing fossil fuel usage, they should be looking at how to expand the share of freight rail in the transportation mix.
Indeed – and we have to go to a blogger who just happens to be on the scene, for an explanation of what is going on – and has been going on in the French provinces, while our fearless National News Hounds sleep by the fire…
Frankly, looking at how the French governing class has been shaking down their own citizens, I’m only faintly surprised that other cities aren’t burning as well.
Maybe by next weekend.
I don’t know anything about what’s going on there. There’s no one in the MSM in any language who can be trusted to report honestly. I don’t think No Pasaran is exactly objective either, but might at least bring a different perspective that the MSM will never do.
It’s illuminating to read books about the French Revolution and aftermath that focus on the whole country, not just Paris, and make it clear that the Revolution, or the Republic, was never a project of France as a whole. The Revolutionaries were always a besieged, and highly factionalized, minority, who had to enforce their authority through brutal militaristic practices. That set the standard for leftist governments ever since. Marx came along later with silly and overbroad economic justifications for the reasons why the vast majority of people rejected what they had to offer, but the overt brutality and terror were there from the beginning.
Arizona had the speed traps under Napolitano with vans by the side off the highway with a mast and radar which could be raised. Everybody was well aware of those vans and looked for them. I’m not sure Jan Brewer got rid of them or it was Ducey. Anyway, they are gone.
Even The Guardian ignores the real story of the war on driving. Of course, that would not go well with their policy on global warming.
No mention of the radar speed traps.
More on the French riots.
In September, just a few days after French President Emmanuel Macron’s environment minister resigned to protest the watering down of his policies, actress Juliette Binoche tapped 200 like-minded artists to sign a manifesto calling for “firm and immediate” action on climate change.
“We are living through a planetary cataclysm,” said Ms. Binoche, in a missive published in Le Monde alongside the likes of director Pedro Almodovar, actor Jude Law and writer Michael Ondaatje. “We thus consider that any political action that does not make fighting this cataclysm its concrete, declared and assumed priority will no longer be credible. We consider that a government that does not make saving what can still be saved its first objective will no longer be taken seriously … It is a question of survival. It cannot, by consequence, be considered secondary.”
Movie actors are driving French Policy.
Chantal, a 61-year-old pensioner [said] ‘Every month I have to dip into my savings.’
We don’t know the whole story about Chantal, but perhaps 61 year old pensioners are part of the problem. There’s usually plenty of blame to go around.
Also: if the French don’t want to pay carbon tax and subsidize renewables, why did they elect Macron?
“why did they elect Macron?”
Because of their silly multi-party, two-stage election process. The party that is the first choice of the second most people is entirely unacceptable to the large majority of people. So if they make it through to round two, then anyone else who does is sure to win, and all you need in round 1 is like high 20s or so because there are so many parties.
Throw in that one of the two “major” parties was suffering from severe unpopularity from being in charge the last few years, and the other had a last-second breaking scandal that seemed more than a little bit fishy and Deep-State-ish…
So you end up with a president with no natural constituency except for the international media and political establishments.