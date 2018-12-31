Posted by David Foster on December 31st, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
A thought from the late and very great Neptunus Lex:
“I’ve often wished that you could split at each important choice in life. Go both ways, each time a fork in the road came up. Compare notes at the end, those of us that made it to the clearing at the end of the path. Tell it all over a tumbler of smokey, single malt.”
December 31st, 2018 at 7:55 pm
One of my favorite writers in Jack Finney who wrote a number of novels and short stories, the favorite of mine is “The Woodrow Wilson Dime.
It is set in New York and the character is a rather bored young man whose career is muddling along.
On his way home from the office, he stops by his usual newspaper stand and, in his change, gets a Woodrow Wilson dime, something he has never seen before. He gets home and finds that his wife is the girlfriend he thought of marrying in college and did not.
He decides it must have something to do with that dime. He has entered a world of things he might have done but didn’t .
He goes to the office the next day and finds his career is doing much better than it had before.
A goodreads reviewer:
Though often referred to as science fiction, The Woodrow Wilson Dime is more appropriately fantasy. The fantastical element is made up of time travel and an alternate New York, yet the time travel method to this alternate landscape is pure fantasy with no allusions to science whatsoever. Bennell stumbles upon the portal uniting the two realities by using a coin from the other world to purchase a paper in this one, and logically the way back is the same, by substituting the Wilson dime with one from his own New York. The alternate New York is almost identical to our narrator’s New York but with gaps in technology, such as the absence of motor bikes and zippers, along with gaps in culture, such as the music of Cole Porter. The alternate world is on a different course from our own, with different former presidents occupying the face sides of coins (though we know Wilson was president in both universes), and people pursuing different steams and obtaining different levels of success.<
It's a fun read. Alternate reality.
December 31st, 2018 at 9:21 pm
Happy New Year!
For those of you who may not have fireworks or don’t wish to stay up that late try this.