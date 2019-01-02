Wisdom
Because I have answered many questions on the Intelligence and IQ categories on Quora, I attempt many of the questions about being smart, improving one’s intelligence, and all those “Is there One Weird Trick to being a genius?” I don’t answer about genius at all, as I don’t have a clear enough idea in my own mind what it means, so I shouldn’t be spreading my ignorance to others. When I use the word at all, I tend to use it about an idea or single framework ability, not as a description of a person, as in “she had a peculiar genius for bestowing the perfect compliment for encouragement.” I answer the “intelligence” questions very specifically about IQ, or about general ability. For specific abilities, such as music or spatial visualisation, I tend to use the word talent.
But most of all, I redirect the questioner to the idea that Wisdom is more important than Intelligence. Because it is. Every religious tradition within Christianity and Judaism are adamant on the point, and as well as I know other traditions, they universally agree. No group of thinkers that has thought long and hard about the good life, the meaning of existence, or the definition of virtue has even mentioned raw candlepower, so far as I can see. If anything, the closest equivalent “cleverness” seems to be associated more with evil or chaos, as in Milton’s Satan, or Norse Loki. Intelligence is a wonderful attribute, like beauty, artistry, strength, or gracefulness. Yet it can be used for evil and manipulation, the same as those others. It is morally neutral.
There are many approaches to wisdom, but I prefer to highlight the Western Civ tradition that comes down to us from the Greeks through the Medieval Church: Three Theological Virtues, Faith, Hope, and Charity; and Four Cardinal Virtues, Justice, Fortitude, Prudence, Temperance. If you have been practicing those for a few decades, you’re pretty smart, regardless of what your IQ is.
January 2nd, 2019 at 9:44 pm
Wisdom tends to have getting the right answer built in, if not in its strict definition, then at least in its idiomatic usage. It’s not very idiomatic to lament how Joe’s wisdom was wasted because he used it to pursue such counterproductive objectives. (You could perhaps get away with it if the objectives were counterproductive because of effects that were completely unfairly atypical, e.g. wisely building a new settlement someplace much safer than the old one, and then having it be obliterated by a freak asteroid strike.)
To the extent that correct answers and good outcomes are built into “wisdom”, it is roughly as natural to say “I’d rather be wise than intelligent” as to say “I’d rather be lucky than good.” In the end, there is much to be said for arriving at the good outcome, even if the process by which we did so isn’t a particularly trainable or measurable one.
The concrete virtues you mentioned seem to be a much fairer comparison to intelligence than abstract wisdom is: we can lament freely about how e.g. Joe’s virtuous fortitude and temperance were wasted in some misguided effort.