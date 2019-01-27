The Epistle lesson this morning was 1Corinthians 6:19-20, about the body being a temple of the Holy Spirit. The children’s sermon was about eating apples, taking care of your body by getting exercise, brushing your teeth, getting good sleep. I got annoyed, thinking “That is not what the verse is about. I am so tired of evangelicals (and others) extending the interpretation to that.” Then I remembered that what the verse is really about is not sleeping with temple prostitutes. A tough children’s sermon to preach.

So I guess apples weren’t such a bad idea after all.