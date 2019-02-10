Minstrelsy
Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 10th, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Watching this weeks’ major media meltdown regarding Governor Northam and a college buddy having dressed in blackface and as a KKK member for I presume some kind of masquerade party is as entertaining as it is baffling. I was in elementary and middle school during the high points of the civil rights/desegregation campaign – by the time I was an adult, half a dozen years ahead of Governor Northam – civil rights for citizens of whatever color was a done deal. It was all, we thought, done and dusted. Membership in the Klan was an unsavory, disreputable thing. I ought to mention that I grew up in blue-collar California, and if there had ever been a substantial KKK presence there, it managed to escape my notice and the notice of my parents. Things must have been way different in the south-eastern US in the 1980s, I guess.
Dress in blackface as a minstrel show performer? Well … maybe as Al Jolson. And with a sparkly glove, a fancy jacket, a stuffed monkey and doing the moonwalk as Michael Jackson; that I can buy and be assured there was no racial denigration implied. As a KKK member? Definitely not; It would be like pairing with a friend to go to a costume party as an SS guard and a concentration camp inmate. Definitely edgy, double-definitely in very bad taste. Career-ending? Depends on what political party – so, again, mystification on my part.
When my lot – military and sometimes a bit edgy in the late 70sies and 80s – got frisky, we threw toga parties. (You kids – get off my lawn!) And I went to a civilian costume party at my parents’ social club in the early 90s, outfitted as a military dominatrix: uniform BDU trousers, boots and cover, with a very tight white tee shirt, brandishing a riding crop menacingly, and asking if anyone wanted a touch of military discipline. I don’t know whether to be grateful or not that there are no pictures of me in that get-up: I looked pretty darned good in it, and everyone at the party thought it was an absolute riot but then, I haven’t subsequently cultivated a career in politics, only as an internet scribbler. (I was on leave, OK? It is what I had in my luggage and available to me, on the spur of the moment. The ‘rets thought it was funny, although my next-younger brother didn’t in the least.)
Anyway, the usual suspects are either in full-hair-on-fire meltdown about the raaaaacism of it all, or alternately twisting and turning in the gyre, trying to make it all go away, or explain away the double standard, and a lot of agonizing me-tooism about costume parties and stupid things you did as a teen, or early twenties – things which once were acceptable, or perhaps slightly edgy, and now are the social-media kiss of death, depending on the political party one is identified with and to whatever level of elective office one has aimed at. Will Governor Northam emerge unscathed? Your comments and insights are invited.
February 10th, 2019 at 10:16 pm
Similar observations from this end. I can’t picture anyone I knew who would want to dress as a Klansman–except as a paired costume with a “black” man. “Our frat is so great that even enemies share a beer together.” Or something equally sophomoric.
Blackface has been so far out of the mainstream culture for so long, that I wonder if there’s any continuity at all. I gather the old-style could be pretty offensive, but was this in the old tradition or felt and intended to be something else?
Northam’s attitudes and intentions toward babies put him beyond the pale, but I’m not sure the picture is significant without context. College students often have execrable judgement. Water is wet.
February 10th, 2019 at 10:25 pm
If I had any words of wisdom on this issue, they have escaped me.
I will note that I never found blackface to be funny, and always thought it a disturbing and depraved sort of thing, in all respects. There’s no good way to interpret it–Either you’re mocking blacks with it, or you’re essentially stealing an identity that you don’t have in order to get ahead. To be honest, even something like doing jazz or early rock was kind of a rip-off of black culture, and if the art form couldn’t get into the mainstream because the artist was black, then it was egregiously wrong for a white artist to appropriate that art by copying it and then gaining commercial success doing it. Wouldn’t have been so bad if some credit had been given, and the resultant filthy lucre shared with the original creators, but I don’t think anyone can point to a single case of that actually having happened.
I don’t care what the reasoning is, there’s something disturbing about it–Just like with a transvestite masquerading as a woman. You’re trying to take on an identity that’s not yours, and while that’s kinda different for play-acting purposes, there’s something fundamentally disturbing and depraved when you do it to the extent that you’re actually fooling people about who and what you are–Particularly when it’s a member of a social group which isn’t particularly oppressed putting on the markers of one that is…
I suppose that makes me some sort of atavistic chauvinist, but there it is: Be true to what you are, and don’t try to assume the identity of someone else.
February 10th, 2019 at 11:16 pm
Looking on the bright side — if every politician who did something silly while at high school or college has to be defenestrated, then the halls of Congress will be empty. And none of the rest of us will be able to replace them, because we all have done stupid things in the past (certainly when judged by today’s different standards). So Congress will be empty … no more new laws, no more Congresscritters getting rich by selling their votes to special interests. Wonderful!
February 10th, 2019 at 11:43 pm
What I find is key to the question of whether Northam “emerges unscathed” is how the Democrats react to having their entire political leadership in Virginia becoming familiar with being suspended from their own petards. They have made the “rules” as to what is and is not taboo if you are not a Democrat. Suddenly, those rules are being applied to them. Which in their worldview is just not allowed. To be a Leftist [and like it or not, every Democrat is a Leftist because even if they individually claim not to believe in the latest bit of tyranny not one will oppose it or speak out against it.] has been to be above the law and Constitution. Now they are feeling what they have used against everybody else for the first time.
Northam, like it or not since he chose the pictures in the yearbook, is tied to the KKK. The LT. Gov., who is Black, is under accusations of at least two sexual assaults with rumor of 2 or 3 more waiting in the wings. There are reports that there will be an impeachment, which is interesting because I am told [any Virginia lawyers out there?] that he can only be impeached for what he does while in office. #3 in line [the AG] has admitted appearing in blackface, and if a politician is admitting that at this point y’all know it is really worse.
If they charge the LT. Gov and he is the only one that is punished, the professional Black civil rights “leaders” will be screaming like ruptured Bann Sidh. They are the same ones who scream racism at the most innocent things, let along blackface and the KKK.
If they take down Northam and the AG too, the governorship falls to #4, the Republican Speaker of the House of Delegates. And that is unthinkable to them.
So I think that they [and the Media] will decide that all three will get off and racism and rape will be tolerated by the Left, for Leftists. At least for a while, which will impede their attacks on everyone else.
It is a common bit of slang to refer to a total chaotic mess as a Chinese Fire Drill. Speaking as being Chinese, I protest this. My ethnic fellows have nothing to do with this. It is a Caucasian [and African-American] Cluster Copulation.
Subotai Bahadur