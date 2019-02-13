Well, This is a Cheerful Thought
…not.
Twitter’s Takeover of Politics is Just Getting Started.
Summary at Tyler Cowen’s blog:
But what does this new, more intense celebrity culture mean for actual outcomes? The more power and influence that individual communicators wield over public opinion, the harder it will be for a sitting president to get things done. (The best option, see above, will be to make your case and engage your adversaries on social media.) The harder it will be for an aspirant party to put forward a coherent, predictable and actionable political program.
Finally, the issues that are easier to express on social media will become the more important ones. Technocratic dreams will fade, and fiery rhetoric and identity politics will rule the day. And if you think this is the political world we’re already living in, rest assured: It’s just barely gotten started.
See also my post freedom, the village, and social media.
Put yourself in Omar’s shoes. You are a freshman representative in a group of 435. Most of your cohort will never receive national recognition, and as a Muslim woman, perhaps your hold on the seat is not entirely secure. You will probably never run for president, or even Senate, so your future is not tied very closely to that of the Democratic Party.
I would say that is not a “probably” but a definite, hard “never”. Dozens of attempts to change the natural born citizen clause have failed, and Omar has provided us a nice reminder of why. One good thing about Twitter is when unqualified idiots like her are projected onto the national scene, the public gets a quick chance to filter them right back out of it. It’s rough sometimes, but there’s a lot at stake. If you can’t take the heat then get out of the kitchen.
Leaving aside her views for now, the general trend is striking: Social media is allowing individual politicians to further their own careers at the expense of their party’s reputation.
Didn’t this start with television? Social media accelerates the effect.
But the tweets will also make you a national celebrity. That may help your future ability to get a book contract, hit the lecture circuit, or join a lobbying or nonprofit firm. Even if most Americans find your views objectionable, there will be a place for you in a country this large, wealthy and diverse.
All of the above. Another possibility that’s not incompatible with Cowen’s argument is that there will be more turnover in the Congressional membership. Omar has options – she doesn’t need to become another Dingell or Pelosi.
This trend will almost certainly continue and intensify.
Seems likely.
Most politicians do not have excellent social media skills, but many will try to get noticed and have an impact (or at least hire staff members who will). As more politicians up their game on social media, more of these attempts will hit home. Ocasio-Cortez will have competition. The influence and reach of political celebrities will grow stronger, and the parties will become weaker yet.
I think it’s more likely that the distribution of people who get elected will continue to shift to include a greater proportion of the kinds of people who succeed on social media, who are more likely to be flamboyant solo operators than apparatchik types. The parties will function less as buffers and there will be more volatility in election results. We see this already in the radical shift from Obama to Trump (compare to Ford/Carter or GHW Bush/Clinton or Clinton/W Bush) and in the elections of lefty outliers to Congressional seats. One reason why there are already so many Democratic presidential candidates, including relatively extreme leftists, may be that these people realize that they actually do have a chance to win. (Alternately, being a presidential candidate is an extremely visible social-media role.)
The funniest thing about those post-it notes on the door is that they were probably all written by her.
We are in the era of fake everything, including “hate crimes.”
Also:
Technocratic dreams will fade, and fiery rhetoric and identity politics will rule the day.
I don’t think anyone has a clue. It’s conceivable that a sufficient number of voters will tire of identity politics as to drive a political reaction and resurgence of technocratic or other kinds of political appeals.
Good, let the technocratic dreams fade. They already faded. In the 80s almost all members of the Soviet politburo were engineers. Look how that turned out.
97% of climate scientists agree that you should trade in your car for a bicycle. Thank God they don’t make policy.
Twitter’s most major effect on things is that it has finally shone a light on just how stupid and insipid most of our politicians and media figures actually are. Their own words are what’s killing them, and Twitter has unconsciously enabled that.
Before the “now”, all you saw was a black box; you never knew what the supposed “experts” and “thought leaders” were actually saying or thinking, because all that was invisible. Twitter has basically opened that all up for the entire nation to witness the witless we’ve put up on pedestals.
Nine-tenths of the reason the media is freaking out is that they sense this shift, and are scared out of their wits at the implications. Before the “now”, they could effortlessly keep someone like Omar afloat in terms of public opinion, because they would never publicize what she said in private, or look at her activities with an eye towards broadcasting that to the world. Now? LOL… Omar and her ilk are highlining themselves above the military crest, and that’s making reality visible to the general public for the very first time in history.
Twitter is basically a tool that allows the village idiots of our nation to self-identify, and that’s killing the media types simply because those village idiots are the ones they used to cover for, in political life, and that enabled an awful lot of background manipulation and chicanery. What’s happened with things like Twitter is that the stage curtain has been pulled back, revealing that most of these jackasses are like the infamous Wizard of Oz: Entirely pedestrian and not the “great men” we’ve imagined them to be, with the obfuscating help of the mass media.
In a sense, we’re going back to the village, where everyone knew everyone else, for good and ill. The village idiots who’ve been able to achieve fame and fortune on the national stage, because nobody knew them outside the village? They’re done for; now their idiocy is out there for everyone to know and see, and the media can’t hide it.
Interesting times, interesting times…
I believe the day after the election Google executives were saying that they could not allow “this” to “happen again.” By all accounts the Trump team used Facebook, etc., brilliantly in 2016. One hopes they have a plan to get around the overt opposition they’re going to face from all tech platforms in 2020.