What We Must Remember

I understand that 10/7 seems like an eternity ago, but as we watch the ceasefire in Gaza unfold there are some things we need to remember.

While there is an “exchange” of people between Hamas and Israel, it is not an equal trade. Israel is releasing from its jails blood-thirsty killers, members of a group that has sworn to destroy it. Hamas is releasing men, women, and small children which it had kidnapped on 10/7.

Those who were kidnapped on 10/7 were the lucky ones that day. Hamas invaded Israel and killed more than 1,200 civilians. These dead were not the collateral damage of war, but deliberately targeted by Hamas as it overran Israeli towns to commit mass torture, rape, and murder.

Those civilians kidnapped by Hamas were as targeted as those which it so cruelly tortured and killed. They were kidnapped to be used as bargaining chips, both to escape destruction by the Israeli military and to inflict psychological torture against the Israeli population at large. Much as Hamas cynically uses its own civilian population as human shields, fortifying its positions with so much living concrete, it uses Israeli civilians to weaken Israel’s will to resist through the implementation of horror and pain.

The recently implemented ceasefire is merely the logical extension of that psychological campaign as Hamas uses those innocents it kidnapped on that awful day as the means to escape (for now) its richly deserved destruction. Every released hostage is for their families, and for Israel itself, a cause for celebration. It is also a cause for all civilized people to refill our hearts with a determined resolve.

Never forget.