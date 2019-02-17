To the surprise of practically no one outside the Establishment Mainstream Media and a handful of social justice race-warriors who live to perpetuate the ‘White Americans Are Teh Most Raaaaacist Evah!’ meme, the Jussie Smallett racial beat-down-and-bleach soaking has been confirmed by local law enforcement as a put-up job, arranged and paid for by the so-called victim … who, whatever his talents as an actor, has absolutely no skill for creating a convincing narrative, never mind coming up with convincing verisimilitude and corroborative detail required of a snow-job like this. That’s because he is an actor, I surmise – not a writer or a skilled political operative. Hiring a pair of body-building Nigerian brothers to do that particular deed … I guess it’s true there are jobs that ordinary Americans just won’t do.

Look, this whole thing smelled from the get-go, smelled like week-old road-kill left to percolate by the side of a highway in Texas in the high summer – which practically every conservative-leaning blog and news provider was helpfully willing to point out. Yet the Establishment Mainstream Media fell on it with cries of happy joy, demonstrating once again – as if there were any need for it – that they are either as gullible a set of loons who ever responded to an email from a total stranger asking them to help transfer money out of an African bank, or political operatives in the pay of a power inimical to our republic and our way of life. In either case – they are in a position which nature and good fortune has not equipped them to fulfill with any grace, let alone a shred of professional competence.

This came on the heels of a long, long, long list of sex or race-hate hoaxes which either proved to be deliberately instigated by the so-called victim, fanned by activists for their own ends at worst, or at best, a random snowflake triggered by an equally random occurrence like a pair of shoelaces accidently dropped on the ground, or a banana peel left in a tree. At this point I would guess that it’s too damn much to ask of the easily-triggered Establishment Mainstream Media that they at least try to be skeptical about this kind of cr*p, since it has happened so often, and at least as recently as a fortnight ago, with the Covington Catholic Cerfuffle.

Frankly, I’m annoyed at the tendency of the racial social justice warriors to declare that some horrific offense has been levied against them, whenever they declare that some conversation has to be had, awareness to be raised, or that some publicity has to be required, like Oprah with her haverings about an encounter in a Swiss boutique about not being shown an uber-expensive handbag by the saleslady, or some actor deciding to pull a kamikaze operation in order to keep his job in a TV series that practically no one given to wearing a MAGA hat on the coldest day of the year at two in the morning had ever watched.

There has to be a penalty attached to announcing and perpetuating a hoax of his kind. A penalty very public, as public as the initial accusation – because with all the fake racial-hate crimes being publicized by the Establishment Mainstream Media, and later walked back – who on earth is going to believe the next for-real no-sh*t victim of a hate crime?

Discuss as you will. Suggestions welcome. Just a blog, and we’re still free citizens in a republic, and free to make fun of stupid racial-social-justice warriors.