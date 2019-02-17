On the Collapse of a National Narrative
Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 17th, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
To the surprise of practically no one outside the Establishment Mainstream Media and a handful of social justice race-warriors who live to perpetuate the ‘White Americans Are Teh Most Raaaaacist Evah!’ meme, the Jussie Smallett racial beat-down-and-bleach soaking has been confirmed by local law enforcement as a put-up job, arranged and paid for by the so-called victim … who, whatever his talents as an actor, has absolutely no skill for creating a convincing narrative, never mind coming up with convincing verisimilitude and corroborative detail required of a snow-job like this. That’s because he is an actor, I surmise – not a writer or a skilled political operative. Hiring a pair of body-building Nigerian brothers to do that particular deed … I guess it’s true there are jobs that ordinary Americans just won’t do.
Look, this whole thing smelled from the get-go, smelled like week-old road-kill left to percolate by the side of a highway in Texas in the high summer – which practically every conservative-leaning blog and news provider was helpfully willing to point out. Yet the Establishment Mainstream Media fell on it with cries of happy joy, demonstrating once again – as if there were any need for it – that they are either as gullible a set of loons who ever responded to an email from a total stranger asking them to help transfer money out of an African bank, or political operatives in the pay of a power inimical to our republic and our way of life. In either case – they are in a position which nature and good fortune has not equipped them to fulfill with any grace, let alone a shred of professional competence.
This came on the heels of a long, long, long list of sex or race-hate hoaxes which either proved to be deliberately instigated by the so-called victim, fanned by activists for their own ends at worst, or at best, a random snowflake triggered by an equally random occurrence like a pair of shoelaces accidently dropped on the ground, or a banana peel left in a tree. At this point I would guess that it’s too damn much to ask of the easily-triggered Establishment Mainstream Media that they at least try to be skeptical about this kind of cr*p, since it has happened so often, and at least as recently as a fortnight ago, with the Covington Catholic Cerfuffle.
Frankly, I’m annoyed at the tendency of the racial social justice warriors to declare that some horrific offense has been levied against them, whenever they declare that some conversation has to be had, awareness to be raised, or that some publicity has to be required, like Oprah with her haverings about an encounter in a Swiss boutique about not being shown an uber-expensive handbag by the saleslady, or some actor deciding to pull a kamikaze operation in order to keep his job in a TV series that practically no one given to wearing a MAGA hat on the coldest day of the year at two in the morning had ever watched.
There has to be a penalty attached to announcing and perpetuating a hoax of his kind. A penalty very public, as public as the initial accusation – because with all the fake racial-hate crimes being publicized by the Establishment Mainstream Media, and later walked back – who on earth is going to believe the next for-real no-sh*t victim of a hate crime?
Discuss as you will. Suggestions welcome. Just a blog, and we’re still free citizens in a republic, and free to make fun of stupid racial-social-justice warriors.
February 17th, 2019 at 7:38 pm
How is Trump so lucky in his enemies?
This story has one unbelievable element after another: the weather, the time, the location, the lack of video tape or other witnesses, the noose, the intact sandwich, the delayed report…. If Smollett was a target of opportunity, how would the attackers have known he was gay?
from the Althouse blog:
stevew said…
” If Jussie Smollett was just going to lie and make up the attack, why did he have to stage anything? Was he trying to get the staged attack on camera somehow, and failed quite spectacularly? Was he attempting to establish some foundation of truth on which to build his lie? I don’t believe him, but I can’t figure out why he would leave his apartment at, what was it, 2am – he didn’t need to do that to make up the attack.”
Off topic, but can someone explain the bleach, does it have any significance, or was it just on hand?
February 17th, 2019 at 9:05 pm
“How is Trump so lucky in his enemies?”
Obama’s election tempted them to believe that total victory was very near. Obam’s rhetoric and policies emboldened them to take off their masks, and the mainstream news media’s black propaganda on behalf of Obama led them to think they could do or say anything with impunity.
Did you see the photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, wearing a t-shirt bearing the photo of a Nazi collaborator who joined the SS?
February 17th, 2019 at 9:22 pm
I am surprised. I was positive this was a drug/sex meetup gone wrong. A staged attack for some as of yet unknown reason is WAAAAY stupider than I would have thought possible.
The problem isn’t this idiot, the problem is the media. That’s a difficult problem to know how to solve…
February 17th, 2019 at 9:41 pm
I’m betting folks here already know this, but “How To Spot a Hoax.” https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2019/02/how-to-spot-hoax.html