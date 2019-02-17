 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    On the Collapse of a National Narrative

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 17th, 2019 (All posts by )

    To the surprise of practically no one outside the Establishment Mainstream Media and a handful of social justice race-warriors who live to perpetuate the ‘White Americans Are Teh Most Raaaaacist Evah!’ meme, the Jussie Smallett racial beat-down-and-bleach soaking has been confirmed by local law enforcement as a put-up job, arranged and paid for by the so-called victim … who, whatever his talents as an actor, has absolutely no skill for creating a convincing narrative, never mind coming up with convincing verisimilitude and corroborative detail required of a snow-job like this. That’s because he is an actor, I surmise – not a writer or a skilled political operative. Hiring a pair of body-building Nigerian brothers to do that particular deed … I guess it’s true there are jobs that ordinary Americans just won’t do.

    Look, this whole thing smelled from the get-go, smelled like week-old road-kill left to percolate by the side of a highway in Texas in the high summer – which practically every conservative-leaning blog and news provider was helpfully willing to point out. Yet the Establishment Mainstream Media fell on it with cries of happy joy, demonstrating once again – as if there were any need for it – that they are either as gullible a set of loons who ever responded to an email from a total stranger asking them to help transfer money out of an African bank, or political operatives in the pay of a power inimical to our republic and our way of life. In either case – they are in a position which nature and good fortune has not equipped them to fulfill with any grace, let alone a shred of professional competence.
    This came on the heels of a long, long, long list of sex or race-hate hoaxes which either proved to be deliberately instigated by the so-called victim, fanned by activists for their own ends at worst, or at best, a random snowflake triggered by an equally random occurrence like a pair of shoelaces accidently dropped on the ground, or a banana peel left in a tree. At this point I would guess that it’s too damn much to ask of the easily-triggered Establishment Mainstream Media that they at least try to be skeptical about this kind of cr*p, since it has happened so often, and at least as recently as a fortnight ago, with the Covington Catholic Cerfuffle.
    Frankly, I’m annoyed at the tendency of the racial social justice warriors to declare that some horrific offense has been levied against them, whenever they declare that some conversation has to be had, awareness to be raised, or that some publicity has to be required, like Oprah with her haverings about an encounter in a Swiss boutique about not being shown an uber-expensive handbag by the saleslady, or some actor deciding to pull a kamikaze operation in order to keep his job in a TV series that practically no one given to wearing a MAGA hat on the coldest day of the year at two in the morning had ever watched.
    There has to be a penalty attached to announcing and perpetuating a hoax of his kind. A penalty very public, as public as the initial accusation – because with all the fake racial-hate crimes being publicized by the Establishment Mainstream Media, and later walked back – who on earth is going to believe the next for-real no-sh*t victim of a hate crime?
    Discuss as you will. Suggestions welcome. Just a blog, and we’re still free citizens in a republic, and free to make fun of stupid racial-social-justice warriors.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 6:19 pm and is filed under Americas, Chicagoania, Conservatism, Current Events, Leftism, Politics, Society, The Press. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “On the Collapse of a National Narrative”

    1. Exasperated Says:
      February 17th, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      How is Trump so lucky in his enemies?
      This story has one unbelievable element after another: the weather, the time, the location, the lack of video tape or other witnesses, the noose, the intact sandwich, the delayed report…. If Smollett was a target of opportunity, how would the attackers have known he was gay?

      from the Althouse blog:
      stevew said…
      ” If Jussie Smollett was just going to lie and make up the attack, why did he have to stage anything? Was he trying to get the staged attack on camera somehow, and failed quite spectacularly? Was he attempting to establish some foundation of truth on which to build his lie? I don’t believe him, but I can’t figure out why he would leave his apartment at, what was it, 2am – he didn’t need to do that to make up the attack.”

      Off topic, but can someone explain the bleach, does it have any significance, or was it just on hand?

    2. pst314 Says:
      February 17th, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      “How is Trump so lucky in his enemies?”

      Obama’s election tempted them to believe that total victory was very near. Obam’s rhetoric and policies emboldened them to take off their masks, and the mainstream news media’s black propaganda on behalf of Obama led them to think they could do or say anything with impunity.
      Did you see the photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, wearing a t-shirt bearing the photo of a Nazi collaborator who joined the SS?

    3. Brian Says:
      February 17th, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      I am surprised. I was positive this was a drug/sex meetup gone wrong. A staged attack for some as of yet unknown reason is WAAAAY stupider than I would have thought possible.
      The problem isn’t this idiot, the problem is the media. That’s a difficult problem to know how to solve…

    4. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      February 17th, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      I’m betting folks here already know this, but “How To Spot a Hoax.” https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2019/02/how-to-spot-hoax.html

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     